iPoint Welcomes Dr. Bing Xu as Director of Market Engagement

Salvini: alla Lega non interessa qualche poltrona in piÃ¹
Politica

Salvini: alla Lega non interessa qualche poltrona in piÃ¹

Governo, Salvini: "Qualcosa si Ã¨ rotto"
Politica

Governo, Salvini: "Qualcosa si Ã¨ rotto"

Salvini: "Non mi uscirÃ  mai parola negativa nei confronti di Conte o Di Maio"
Politica

Salvini: "Non mi uscirÃ  mai parola negativa nei confronti di Conte o Di Maio"

Le spettacolari immagini dei sommozzatori del Cnes che ripuliscono il Cristo degli Abissi a Camogli
Politica

Le spettacolari immagini dei sommozzatori del Cnes che ripuliscono il Cristo degli...

Ad Ankara Erdogan riceve il presidente ucraino Zelensky
Politica

Ad Ankara Erdogan riceve il presidente ucraino Zelensky

Senato boccia la mozione M5s anti-Tav, soffia un vento di crisi
Politica

Senato boccia la mozione M5s anti-Tav, soffia un vento di crisi

Salvini lascia Palazzo Chigi al termine del colloquio con Conte
Politica

Salvini lascia Palazzo Chigi al termine del colloquio con Conte

Tav, Bonelli (Verdi): "Mozione M5s davvero una farsa"
Politica

Tav, Bonelli (Verdi): "Mozione M5s davvero una farsa"

Commercialisti, De Bertoldi (FdI): "Presentiamo ddl bipartisan per tutela professionisti"
Politica

Commercialisti, De Bertoldi (FdI): "Presentiamo ddl bipartisan per tutela professionisti"

Migliaia di laser nel cielo di Hong Kong contro gli arresti
Politica

Migliaia di laser nel cielo di Hong Kong contro gli arresti

Tav, Patuanelli (M5s): "Chiedo agli amici della Lega: Vogliamo davvero regalare soldi a Macron?"
Politica

Tav, Patuanelli (M5s): "Chiedo agli amici della Lega: Vogliamo davvero regalare soldi...

Tav, Airola confonde spese con la Francia, collega gli suggerisce
Politica

Tav, Airola confonde spese con la Francia, collega gli suggerisce

Messico, dal fico d'India una nuova plastica biodegradabile
Politica

Messico, dal fico d'India una nuova plastica biodegradabile

Tav, Zingaretti: "Voto Senato certifica che maggioranza non c'Ã¨ piÃ¹, Conte riferisca al Quirinale"
Politica

Tav, Zingaretti: "Voto Senato certifica che maggioranza non c'Ã¨ piÃ¹, Conte riferisca...

Kashmir indiano, sporadiche proteste e strade deserte: un morto
Politica

Kashmir indiano, sporadiche proteste e strade deserte: un morto

Incendio capannone che ospita migranti a Metaponto, morta ragazza nigeriana di 28 anni. Il servizio
Politica

Incendio capannone che ospita migranti a Metaponto, morta ragazza nigeriana di 28...

Tav, Romeo (Lega): "C'Ã¨ questione politica, M5s si prenda sua responsabilitÃ "
Politica

Tav, Romeo (Lega): "C'Ã¨ questione politica, M5s si prenda sua responsabilitÃ "

Tav, il Senato boccia la mozione M5s, passano quelle a favore
Politica

Tav, il Senato boccia la mozione M5s, passano quelle a favore

L'urlo di Hugh Jackman e i suoi 15mila fan per Olivia Newton-John
Spettacoli

L'urlo di Hugh Jackman e i suoi 15mila fan per Olivia Newton-John

Afghanistan, esplosione a Kabul: i talebani rivendicano l'attacco
Politica

Afghanistan, esplosione a Kabul: i talebani rivendicano l'attacco


iPoint Welcomes Dr. Bing Xu as Director of Market Engagement

- REUTLINGEN, Germany, Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

iPoint is proud to welcome Dr. Bing Xu as Director of Market Engagement

In this newly-created function, Dr. Xu will be responsible for helping customers leverage iPoint's applications for product and process compliance, and sustainability. Based in Ann Arbor at the North America main office, he will focus on the benefits of bringing compliance further into the product design phase and on the selection of alternative materials. These concepts allow companies to produce more technically-advanced products while reducing compliance-related risks.

IMDS Pioneer with Strategic Foresight in Material Compliance

Dr. Xu brings with him over 25 years of experience as Program Manager at Ford Motor Company. Spearheading Ford's Global Materials Management (GMM) program in 1997, he was one of the original OEM members who developed the VDA/EDS system in 1998, which later became the International Material Data System (IMDS) successfully launched in 2000. Furthermore, he was Ford's Corporate Global Attribute Leader for Materials and Substances of Concerns and owner of Ford's GMM processes/tools – a program which oversaw and managed Ford global materials approvals, material compliance, material management processes, and IT tools for all Ford brands and regions worldwide, covering regulations like ELV, REACH, OSHA, TSCA, CLP, RoHS, California Proposition 65, or the US Conflict Minerals law. He also led Ford's team to develop long-term strategies to anticipate and embrace the upcoming challenges OEMs would be facing in terms of utilizing material compliance tools to reduce costly non-compliance risks in early design phases and allow alternative selections of greener materials.

Influential Industry Association and Committee Experience

Dr. Xu has served in several industry committees, e.g., as chair/co-chair for the US Automotive Industry Action Group (AIAG) IMDS/REACH Advisory Group, the USCAR Vehicle Recyclability Program and Substance of Concerns committee, and the Global Automotive Declarable Substance List (GADSL) Steering Group. He was also a member of the Automotive REACH Task Force and European ACEA work groups and steering committee member representing the automotive industry conducting alternative assessments for several substances led by the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

Continuing iPoint's Success Story

"Having worked with iPoint's software since 2013, I was attracted by the company's mission to develop cutting-edge solutions that support not only compliance with the law, but also the sustainability of products, value chains, and brands," says Dr. Xu. "I'm excited to start a new challenge at iPoint and to be part of this established market leader for product compliance, sustainability, and digital circular economy solutions. I look forward to contributing to iPoint's growth and success story."

"We're thrilled to have Bing on board," iPoint CEO Joerg Walden emphasizes. "His depth of experience, industry knowledge, contacts, and management capabilities will complement our team in North America and benefit our ever-expanding customer base from the automotive and other industries."

- Picture: (http://www.apimages.com) -

About iPoint

iPoint is a leading provider of software and services for product compliance, process compliance, and sustainability with a customer base of more than 55,000. Since its founding in 2001, iPoint has been constantly expanding its portfolio to realize its vision of building an integrated digital platform for the Circular Economy. Further information: www.ipoint-systems.com.

Press ContactDr. Katie BoehmeHead of Corporate Communications+49-712-114-489-60info@ipoint-systems.de

 


in evidenza
ANNA FALCHI TOPLESS DA SOGNO Wanda Nara spettacolare

Belen, Diletta e... LE FOTO

ANNA FALCHI TOPLESS DA SOGNO
Wanda Nara spettacolare

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2019 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.