IROOTECH signs cooperation agreements for the entry of the IIoT platform ROOTCLOUD in Europe

Nicaragua, veglia per i 34 morti nelle manifestazioni anti-Ortega
Politica

Nicaragua, veglia per i 34 morti nelle manifestazioni anti-Ortega

Alfie, il padre posta video su FB: "Il guerriero lotta ancora"
Politica

Alfie, il padre posta video su FB: "Il guerriero lotta ancora"

Melanie Trump, di cera, esposta al Madame Tussauds di New York
Politica

Melanie Trump, di cera, esposta al Madame Tussauds di New York

Salone dellâ€™Automobile di Pechino, Volvo presenta la S90 Ambience Concept
Altro

Salone dellâ€™Automobile di Pechino, Volvo presenta la S90 Ambience Concept

Previsioni meteo per venerdÃ¬, 27 aprile
Cronache

Previsioni meteo per venerdÃ¬, 27 aprile

Scossa di terremoto in Molise, le immagini dall'elicottero dei luoghi colpiti
Politica

Scossa di terremoto in Molise, le immagini dall'elicottero dei luoghi colpiti

Programmi Pd-M5s, tre cose in comune - Infografica
Politica

Programmi Pd-M5s, tre cose in comune - Infografica

Musumeci: "Mattarella ha espresso sua vicinanza a famiglia di Napolitano"
Politica

Musumeci: "Mattarella ha espresso sua vicinanza a famiglia di Napolitano"

Musumeci (Chirurgo): "Napolitano ha fatto passi da gigante, ma prognosi resta riservata"
Politica

Musumeci (Chirurgo): "Napolitano ha fatto passi da gigante, ma prognosi resta riservata"

Liberazione, attivisti pro Palestina inveiscono contro associazioni ex internati a Milano
Politica

Liberazione, attivisti pro Palestina inveiscono contro associazioni ex internati a Milano

Liberazione, associazioni ex internati in corteo e i milanesi applaudono
Politica

Liberazione, associazioni ex internati in corteo e i milanesi applaudono

Brigata ebraica a Festa Liberazione di Milano contestata da attivisti pro Palestina, video integrale
Politica

Brigata ebraica a Festa Liberazione di Milano contestata da attivisti pro Palestina,...

Festa Liberazione, cori contro il corteo da attivisti pro Palestina a Milano
Politica

Festa Liberazione, cori contro il corteo da attivisti pro Palestina a Milano

Brigata ebraica a Festa Liberazione di Milano contestata da attivisti pro Palestina
Politica

Brigata ebraica a Festa Liberazione di Milano contestata da attivisti pro Palestina

Mattarella al San Camillo per far visita a Napolitano
Politica

Mattarella al San Camillo per far visita a Napolitano

Governo, Camusso: "Asse con M5s morte Pd? Aspettiamo i programmi"
Politica

Governo, Camusso: "Asse con M5s morte Pd? Aspettiamo i programmi"

Governo, Camusso: "Giudicheremo da programmi su lavoro e pensioni"
Politica

Governo, Camusso: "Giudicheremo da programmi su lavoro e pensioni"

Zingaretti: "25 Aprile non Ã¨ solo monumento, richiede coerenza tutto l'anno"
Politica

Zingaretti: "25 Aprile non Ã¨ solo monumento, richiede coerenza tutto l'anno"

Zingaretti: "Conosco solo una Repubblica, quella nata dalla lotta partigiana"
Politica

Zingaretti: "Conosco solo una Repubblica, quella nata dalla lotta partigiana"

Festa Liberazione, Sala: "Fascismo e razzismo non sono opinioni ma crimini"
Politica

Festa Liberazione, Sala: "Fascismo e razzismo non sono opinioni ma crimini"

IROOTECH signs cooperation agreements for the entry of the IIoT platform ROOTCLOUD in Europe

- At a grand ceremony which took place at the Hannover Messe, Allen Liang, president of Irootech, signed the agreements along with Martin Knötgen, CEO of Putzmeister, Christoph Hoch, CEO of Munich Reinsurance Company, Greater China and Cristoff Martin, CMO of Telenor Connexion for IIoT cooperation.

Technology experts of Honeywell also attended the ceremony as the partner of Irootech.

Irootech's first European customer is Putzmeister, a worldwide known manufacturer of concrete pumps. To optimize the performance of its machines, Putzmeister develops the Rootcloud-based Machine Cockpit. "Together with our partner Irootech, we are able to provide our customers with real-time machine information that reduces down-time, improves the machine utilization and even prevents machine theft. In addition, the connectivity of our machines allows Putzmeister to reshape and enhance the services we are offering to our customers. In this way, Irootech's technology enables Putzmeister to pursue our vision: Offer innovative solutions that create real value," Mr. Knötgen said.

Irootech works together with several experienced and renowned partners to create the design for the ecosystem of its cloud. Its partner for cloud service is Amazon Web Services (AWS), and Norwegian company Telenor Connexion is Irootech's telecommunications service partner. "We are pleased to have got off to such a good start with such excellent partners," said Allen Liang, "We are certain that our customers can only benefit from this cooperation. With this cooperation-based ecosystem, Irootech will be able to offer its customers an even better service experience." Seth Ryding, Head of Region - APAC at Telenor Connexion, stated that the two companies have a common background of connecting devices which is a stable platform to move into new verticals and create new value for customers. Christoph Hoch further said "Irootech has very strong IoT capabilities and the open platform which enables partners along the value chain contributes to it, which is the key factor to corporate."

More than 400,000 devices from 42 industries are connected to the Rootcloud. Irootech uses its extensive know-how in big data, artificial intelligence, blockchain, virtual reality and other innovative technologies to make operations safer and more efficient. Rootcloud customers receive secure services of the highest quality, which also meet all the legal requirements of the European market.

Globalization is the trend of the development of Industrial Internet platforms. The new industrial Internet of Things model can not only realize the interconnection of everything, but also greatly enhance the production efficiency and reliability of enterprises in the industrial field, promote the development of eco-cooperation and provide a win-win development for the industry. "We are now providing service globally, and we have a truly global team to serve our clients around the world. Our three solutions now available on the market are: lease management, asset performance management, and service management" said Allen Liang.

More information about "Rootcloud" and "Irootech" is available at www.Irootech.com

 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/682786/IROOTECH_sign.jpg

 

in evidenza
Cappello, abito Dior, paillettes Melania ruba la scena a Brigitte

Costume

Cappello, abito Dior, paillettes
Melania ruba la scena a Brigitte

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo

Abiti sartoriali da Uomo, Canali

Dal 1934 Canali realizza raffinati abiti da uomo di alta moda sartoriale. Scopri la nuova collezione Canali.


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2018 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.