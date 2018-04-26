26 aprile 2018- 10:34 IROOTECH signs cooperation agreements for the entry of the IIoT platform ROOTCLOUD in Europe

- At a grand ceremony which took place at the Hannover Messe, Allen Liang, president of Irootech, signed the agreements along with Martin Knötgen, CEO of Putzmeister, Christoph Hoch, CEO of Munich Reinsurance Company, Greater China and Cristoff Martin, CMO of Telenor Connexion for IIoT cooperation.

Technology experts of Honeywell also attended the ceremony as the partner of Irootech.

Irootech's first European customer is Putzmeister, a worldwide known manufacturer of concrete pumps. To optimize the performance of its machines, Putzmeister develops the Rootcloud-based Machine Cockpit. "Together with our partner Irootech, we are able to provide our customers with real-time machine information that reduces down-time, improves the machine utilization and even prevents machine theft. In addition, the connectivity of our machines allows Putzmeister to reshape and enhance the services we are offering to our customers. In this way, Irootech's technology enables Putzmeister to pursue our vision: Offer innovative solutions that create real value," Mr. Knötgen said.

Irootech works together with several experienced and renowned partners to create the design for the ecosystem of its cloud. Its partner for cloud service is Amazon Web Services (AWS), and Norwegian company Telenor Connexion is Irootech's telecommunications service partner. "We are pleased to have got off to such a good start with such excellent partners," said Allen Liang, "We are certain that our customers can only benefit from this cooperation. With this cooperation-based ecosystem, Irootech will be able to offer its customers an even better service experience." Seth Ryding, Head of Region - APAC at Telenor Connexion, stated that the two companies have a common background of connecting devices which is a stable platform to move into new verticals and create new value for customers. Christoph Hoch further said "Irootech has very strong IoT capabilities and the open platform which enables partners along the value chain contributes to it, which is the key factor to corporate."

More than 400,000 devices from 42 industries are connected to the Rootcloud. Irootech uses its extensive know-how in big data, artificial intelligence, blockchain, virtual reality and other innovative technologies to make operations safer and more efficient. Rootcloud customers receive secure services of the highest quality, which also meet all the legal requirements of the European market.

Globalization is the trend of the development of Industrial Internet platforms. The new industrial Internet of Things model can not only realize the interconnection of everything, but also greatly enhance the production efficiency and reliability of enterprises in the industrial field, promote the development of eco-cooperation and provide a win-win development for the industry. "We are now providing service globally, and we have a truly global team to serve our clients around the world. Our three solutions now available on the market are: lease management, asset performance management, and service management" said Allen Liang.

More information about "Rootcloud" and "Irootech" is available at www.Irootech.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/682786/IROOTECH_sign.jpg