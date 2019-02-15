ISABS: Personalized Medicine Conference With Nobel Laureates to Be Held in Split, Croatia

Amoroso imita i cantanti trap ai Lunatici di Rai Radio 2
Spettacoli

Amoroso imita i cantanti trap ai Lunatici di Rai Radio 2

Preso nel cosentino il boss della 'ndrangheta Francesco Strangio
Cronache

Preso nel cosentino il boss della 'ndrangheta Francesco Strangio

Giacomo Agostini Cardinale, Bagnaia si confessa... TV8 BACKSTAGE DELLO SPOT
Spettacoli

Giacomo Agostini Cardinale, Bagnaia si confessa... TV8 BACKSTAGE DELLO SPOT

F1, la Ferrari ha presentato a Maranello la nuova monoposto SF90
Sport

F1, la Ferrari ha presentato a Maranello la nuova monoposto SF90

La Birra Peroni nell'obiettivo di 5 fotografi dello Ied di Roma
Culture

La Birra Peroni nell'obiettivo di 5 fotografi dello Ied di Roma

Umberto Bossi ricoverato a Varese dopo malore in casa. Sta meglio
Politica

Umberto Bossi ricoverato a Varese dopo malore in casa. Sta meglio

Confiscati i beni all'ex tesoriere della Margherita Luigi Lusi
Cronache

Confiscati i beni all'ex tesoriere della Margherita Luigi Lusi

Ognuno ha la sua veritÃ , arriva la serie tv "Non mentire"
Spettacoli

Ognuno ha la sua veritÃ , arriva la serie tv "Non mentire"

Flamengo, il commovente omaggio del MaracanÃ  alle giovani vittime
Sport

Flamengo, il commovente omaggio del MaracanÃ  alle giovani vittime

Protesta pastori, Di Maio: "Conseguenza di politiche europee scellerate"
Politica

Protesta pastori, Di Maio: "Conseguenza di politiche europee scellerate"

Usa evitano lo shutdown ma Trump dichiarerÃ  emergenza nazionale
Politica

Usa evitano lo shutdown ma Trump dichiarerÃ  emergenza nazionale

Nevica a Seoul, lo scenario suggestivo a piazza Gwanghwamun
Politica

Nevica a Seoul, lo scenario suggestivo a piazza Gwanghwamun

Milano, incendio distrugge appartamento nel centro: nessun ferito
Cronache

Milano, incendio distrugge appartamento nel centro: nessun ferito

L'appello di Patrick: aiutatemi a sconfiggere il tumore negli Usa
Cronache

L'appello di Patrick: aiutatemi a sconfiggere il tumore negli Usa

Gilet Gialli, Di Maio: "Non dialogheremo con chi invoca la lotta armata"
Politica

Gilet Gialli, Di Maio: "Non dialogheremo con chi invoca la lotta armata"

Di Maio: "Felice del ritorno dell'ambasciatore francese, lo incontrerÃ²"
Politica

Di Maio: "Felice del ritorno dell'ambasciatore francese, lo incontrerÃ²"

Cina, nuovi investimenti in Etiopia: cosÃ¬ Pechino lancia lo sviluppo in Africa
Politica

Cina, nuovi investimenti in Etiopia: cosÃ¬ Pechino lancia lo sviluppo in Africa

The Wandering Earth, il blockbuster che lancia le ambizioni cinesi nel cinema
Spettacoli

The Wandering Earth, il blockbuster che lancia le ambizioni cinesi nel cinema

Alitalia, Furlan (Cisl): "Livelli occupazionali devono essere garantiti dal piano industriale"
Politica

Alitalia, Furlan (Cisl): "Livelli occupazionali devono essere garantiti dal piano...

Autonomia, Furlan (Cisl): "Non dÃ  garanzie di tenuta solidale che serve alle comunitÃ "
Politica

Autonomia, Furlan (Cisl): "Non dÃ  garanzie di tenuta solidale che serve alle comunitÃ "


ISABS: Personalized Medicine Conference With Nobel Laureates to Be Held in Split, Croatia

- International Society for Applied Biological Sciences (ISABS),Mayo Clinic and St. Catherine Hospital are organizing "11th ISABS Conference on Forensic and Anthropologic Genetics and Mayo Clinic Lectures in Individualized Medicine" (http://www.isabs.net) in Split, Croatia, June 17th - June 22th, 2019. The Conference is supported by The American Academy for Forensic Sciences and conference topics include: personalized and regenerative medicine, pharmacogenomics, molecular diagnostics, stem cell therapy, epigenetics, biobanking, microbiome, cancer genetics, immunotherapy, forensic and anthropological genetics, ancient DNA analysis, etc.

To view the Multimedia News Release, please click: https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/8494251-isabs-medicine-conference-in-split-croatia/

More than 50 invited speakers from Mayo Clinic, Harvard Medical School, Columbia University, Princeton University, University of Pennsylvania, MIT, Duke University, Max-Planck-Institute, Case Western Reserve University, Penn State University, Wistar Institute, George Washington University, Erasmus MC University, etc., as well as 500 participants will attend the Conference. Three Nobel Lectures will be given by prof. Robert Huber (Max Planck Institute of Biochemistry), prof. Avram Hershko (Technion), prof. Paul Modrich (Duke University).

Prof. Dragan Primorac, ISABS President said: "The future of medicine willrely on personalized treatments. During ISABS 2019 Conference we will envision the power and advances of personalized medicine that will create significant value for the healthcare system. Bringing together internationally renowned scientists to facilitate research and education of young scientists in individualized medicine speaks volumes about our dedication.  We will also discuss significant progress in forensic and anthropological genetics in the last years."

International Society for Applied Biological Sciences (ISABS) is the Association of the American Academy of Forensic Sciences and a leading society in forensic, anthropologic genetics and personalized medicine. ISABS Scientific Committee comprises four Nobel Laureates and world's top physicians and scientists.

According to U.S. News & World Report, Mayo Clinic is the #1 hospital overall and in more specialties that any other US hospital.

St. Catherine Hospital is a European center of excellence and the first European hospital to be awarded "Global Healthcare Accreditation."

Royal Philips, leading health technology company, is enabling patient-specific care with first-time-right decision-making and targeted therapy.

More information on "11th ISABS Conference on Forensic and Anthropologic Genetics and Mayo Clinic Lectures in Individualized Medicine" are available at http://www.isabs.net

Contact: ISABS 2019 Organizing Committeeinfo@isabs.hr

Severina Evicinfo@isabs.hrMobile: +385-91-244-55-89

     (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/819639/International_Society_for_Applied_Biological_Sciences.jpg )

Video:       https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/8494251-isabs-medicine-conference-in-split-croatia/


in evidenza
Ecco l'anticiclone subtropicale E' febbraio ma sembra primavera

Meteo

Ecco l'anticiclone subtropicale
E' febbraio ma sembra primavera

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2019 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.