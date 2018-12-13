13 dicembre 2018- 18:47 ISLE 2019 Set to Gather Thousands of SIGN & LED industry Leaders in China

- The annual exhibition, which attracted 230,000 visitors in 2018, will gather together large professional purchasing groups from 18 countries including the US, Germany, Russia, Japan and South Korea, as well as more than 18,000 exhibitor companies from across the world and international professional buyers from over a hundred countries next year. Exhibitor companies will include both premium domestic enterprises and well-known overseas brands such as Absen, Aoto,Yeard, Lightking, Liantronics, Yes Tech, Epson, HP, Suda, One Laser, Keundo and Ace.

Cutting-edge Oriented

ISLE 2019 will have three exhibit areas featuring products from LED display screens and lighting to 3D displays, Mini LED, COB, smart media and smart advertising signs, as well as cutting-edge LED equipment.

Sign & LED products are widely used for advertising, 4A, event planning, stage performances, audio-visual, security monitoring, education, business, department stores, hotels, conference systems, exhibition halls, stadiums, and more.

ISLE Onsite Conference

ISLE will include a four-day forum centering on hot industry topics. The full list of conferences is as follows:

Special Offers

Large groups visiting ISLE will be eligible for substantial travel benefits:

Pre-register now at: http://en.isle.org.cn/en/envisitorapplication.html

Powerful Organizer

The 2019 ISLE, organized by Canton Fair Advertising Co., Ltd and the China Foreign Trade Guangzhou Exhibition General Corp. (CFTE), is a fully integrated LED industry chain solution platform for professional, charismatic and intelligent advertising signs.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/796633/INTERNATIONAL_SIGNS_LED_poster.jpg