30 aprile 2018- 14:23 ITTS - Balance Sheet For Two Years Of Required Toxicology Screening Presented At The UN, In Event Featuring The Presence Of Former President Fernando Henrique Cardoso

- The congress, entitled "The use of technology to promote road safety: Brazilian experience," occurred on Friday, April 27, at UN headquarters in New York. Taking part were: Mauro Vieira, Brazil's Ambassador to the UN; Márcio Liberbaum, President of the Institute for Safe Traffic Technologies (ITTS – Instituto de Tecnologias para o Trânsito Seguro); Federal Deputy Hugo Leal, President of the Parliamentary Front for the Defense of Traffic Safety (Frente Parlamentar em Defesa do Trânsito Seguro); Renato Dias, General Director of the Federal Highway Police; Maurício Alves, Director of the National Department of Transit (DENATRAN – Departamento Nacional de Trânsito); Paulo Douglas, Public Prosecutor for Labor; the Hon. Judge Nelson Calandra, President of the Association of Brazilian Magistrates (Associação dos Magistrados Brasileiros – 2011-2013); jurist Marcus Vinícius Furtado Coelho, President of the Brazilian Bar Association (OAB – Ordem dos Advogados do Brasil – 2013-2016); as well as institutions representing traffic victims. The congress will be concluded with an address by former President of the Republic, Fernando Henrique Cardoso, who chaired the UN's Global Commission on Drug Policy.

The purpose of the event was to present a panel of objective results relating to the drop in the number of accidents, fatalities and injuries on Brazilian highways during the first 24 months that the law has been in force.

At the event, specialists and officials showed how, through the use of this exam, Brazil managed to implement a public health and safety policy that has contributed to a 38% drop in the number of accidents involving trucks on federal highways in just the first six months of the requirement, according to Federal Highway Police data.

ITTS President Márcio Liberbaum had this to add: "We will not rest until we have transformed our highways into safe places for us and our families."

Former President Fernando Henrique Cardoso underscored the importance of the meeting to publicize the new legislation. "We must continue to move forward in this process of modernization. What we are seeing is the implementation of a policy based on technological advances that ensure the public's health and safety," he noted.