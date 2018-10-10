Mattarella incontra Conte in occasione del prossimo Consiglio Europeo
Migranti, Bonino: "Minniti ha aperto la strada a scelte del Governo, PD scelga che fare"
Migranti, Bonino: "Modello Riace funzione per questo da fastidio, noi vogliamo integrazione"
Maltempo in Sardegna, crolla un ponte sulla 195 a Capoterra
Maltempo in sardegna, la cittÃ  invasa dall'acqua, le strade si trasformano in fiumi
PD, CirinnÃ : "Smetta di essere un 'fritto misto', difesa diritti sia al primo posto"
VIDEO SOTTOTITOLATO - Nikki Haley dopo le dimissioni promette: "Non mi candiderÃ² nel 2020"
Acqua firmata Ferragni, Fedez al Codacons: "Avete attaccato la famiglia sbagliata"
LGBT, Vendola: "Nessun Salvini ci riporterÃ  nelle caverne, ormai siamo usciti"
LGBT, Vendola: "Papa ha dismesso panni inquisizione che mette a rogo finocchi, ma c'Ã¨ molto da fare"
Nubifragi in Sardegna, le strade allagate a Castiadas
Blocchi stradali a Napoli dei centri sociali contro il Decreto Salvini, immagini
La stretta di mano tra Mattarella, Salvini e Di Maio
Crollo ponte, Toti: "Rischio infiltrazioni non puÃ² bloccare opere, occorre vigilare"
Terzo Valico, Sala: "Da questo Def non si vede molto in termini di investimento"
FI, Toti: "Se nessuno si fa domande vuol dire che classe dirigente non Ã¨ seria"
Granaloro, Calzolari: â€œModello cooperativo porta grande innovazioneâ€
Borsa Italiana, Jerusalmi: "La Borsa Ã¨ strumento di crescita per le imprese"
Biesse, Porcellini: Siamo cresciuti grazie alle acquisizioni, anche all'estero
Kpmg, Fiani: â€œLa crescita delle imprese riparte con il made in Italyâ€
JA Solar Further Promotes New Energy Development in Australia

- SA Water operates more than 27,000 kilometers of water supply pipelines and provides water services to over 1.7 million customers across South Australia. SA Water has some of the highest energy consumption in the state, and hence, a high electricity bill to go along with it. JA Solar's PV modules will be used in the photovoltaic power plants of SA Water's Hope Valley Water Treatment Plant, Glenelg Wastewater Treatment Plant, and Christies Beach Wastewater Treatment Plant to provide reliable and clean energy used for the safe transportation of clean drinking water and treatment of wastewater. The project is under construction by Enerven Energy, a wholly-owned subsidiary of SA Power Networks. The company's significant industry experience and strong focus on quality provide a guarantee for the successful completion of the project.

The large seasonal temperature variance in South Australia demand stringent requirements for PV module performance, including saline-alkali tolerance, high temperature and extreme cold resistance. The JA Solar PV modules have excellent corrosion resistance and PID resistance performance, offering a strong guarantee for ensuring the stability of the power plant system and optimizing power generation.

Mr. Baofang Jin, President and CEO of JA Solar, said "JA Solar is committed to the research and development and mass production of high-efficiency PV modules. We look forward to providing more customers with high-quality products and services and promoting the development and application of renewable energy around the world."

For more information contact:

Xiaorui Sun+86-10-6361-1888 x1698 bj.sunxr@jasolar.com

 


