10 ottobre 2018- 18:26 JA Solar Further Promotes New Energy Development in Australia

- SA Water operates more than 27,000 kilometers of water supply pipelines and provides water services to over 1.7 million customers across South Australia. SA Water has some of the highest energy consumption in the state, and hence, a high electricity bill to go along with it. JA Solar's PV modules will be used in the photovoltaic power plants of SA Water's Hope Valley Water Treatment Plant, Glenelg Wastewater Treatment Plant, and Christies Beach Wastewater Treatment Plant to provide reliable and clean energy used for the safe transportation of clean drinking water and treatment of wastewater. The project is under construction by Enerven Energy, a wholly-owned subsidiary of SA Power Networks. The company's significant industry experience and strong focus on quality provide a guarantee for the successful completion of the project.

The large seasonal temperature variance in South Australia demand stringent requirements for PV module performance, including saline-alkali tolerance, high temperature and extreme cold resistance. The JA Solar PV modules have excellent corrosion resistance and PID resistance performance, offering a strong guarantee for ensuring the stability of the power plant system and optimizing power generation.

Mr. Baofang Jin, President and CEO of JA Solar, said "JA Solar is committed to the research and development and mass production of high-efficiency PV modules. We look forward to providing more customers with high-quality products and services and promoting the development and application of renewable energy around the world."

For more information contact:

Xiaorui Sun+86-10-6361-1888 x1698 bj.sunxr@jasolar.com