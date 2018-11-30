30 novembre 2018- 09:52 JA Solar Signed Supply Contract to Provide Modules for a 257MW Project in Vietnam

- The project is contracted by SEPEC and developed by B. GRIMM, a multi-business corporation actively engaged in the field of energy. The project is of great importance for the development of the renewable energy market in Vietnam as well as other Southeast Asian countries.

In the signing ceremony, Mr. Jiping Chen, President of SEPEC, showed his appreciation for JA Solar, "JA Solar takes a leading position in the R&D and production of high-performance PV products. We are confident that JA's high-efficiency modules and well-established global sales network will enable project success. In addition, we look forward to the opportunity to further strengthen our partnership with JA Solar and cooperate on future projects."

With growing energy demand, limited domestic fossil fuel reserves and abundant solar sources, Vietnam is well-positioned to develop and grow its PV industry. However, the country is located in a region under extreme environmental conditions of year-round high temperature and high humidity. This poses stringent requirements for solar module performance, in which only PV products with superior quality can perform well. JA Solar's modules pass rigorous long-term reliability and environmental adaptability tests, and maintain a high-efficiency and stable power output on a long-term basis. As a result, the JA Solar brand is well recognized in the marketplace, and over time, the Company has significantly grown its business across the country.

Mr. Baofang Jin, President and CEO of JA Solar, commented, "The cooperation between the two companies demonstrates SEPEC's recognition of JA's products and services. We look forward to cooperating on more projects in the future, further developing the solar market within the 'Belt and Road' countries, and delivering benefits to more people from solar energy development."

For media inquiries:

JA Solar Holdings Co., Ltd http://www.jasolar.com/html/en/

Xiaorui Sun+86-10-6361-1888 x1698bj.sunxr@jasolar.com