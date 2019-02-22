JA Solar Supplies All Modules for the First PERC Solar Power Plant in Vietnam

Kim e Trump giÃ  ad Hanoi in vista del summit, ma sono i sosia
Politica

Kim e Trump giÃ  ad Hanoi in vista del summit, ma sono i sosia

Kenya, slitta sentenza sulla depenalizzazione dell'omosessualitÃ 
Politica

Kenya, slitta sentenza sulla depenalizzazione dell'omosessualitÃ 

Agroinnova: le piante raccontano i cambiamenti climatici
Scienza e tecnologia

Agroinnova: le piante raccontano i cambiamenti climatici

VALENTINA VEZZALI presenta la campagna su Special Olympics #IoAdottoUnCampione
Sport

VALENTINA VEZZALI presenta la campagna su Special Olympics #IoAdottoUnCampione

Autonomie, Rostan e Conte (LeU) lanciano a Napoli imanifesto "Cittadino Sudd" contro discriminazioni
Politica

Autonomie, Rostan e Conte (LeU) lanciano a Napoli imanifesto "Cittadino Sudd" contro...

Autotrasporto: da Fiap un rating sull'affidabilitÃ  del vettore
Economia

Autotrasporto: da Fiap un rating sull'affidabilitÃ  del vettore

Europa League Napoli- Zurigo, Ghoulam: "Vogliamo dare il massimo e vincere tutte le partite"
Politica

Europa League Napoli- Zurigo, Ghoulam: "Vogliamo dare il massimo e vincere tutte le...

Spazio, la sonda giapponese Hayabusa 2 atterrata su Ryugu
Scienza e tecnologia

Spazio, la sonda giapponese Hayabusa 2 atterrata su Ryugu

Ritrova la tartaruga gigante Chelonoidis Phantasticus
Scienza e tecnologia

Ritrova la tartaruga gigante Chelonoidis Phantasticus

Spazio, lanciata la prima sonda lunare israeliana
Scienza e tecnologia

Spazio, lanciata la prima sonda lunare israeliana

Previsioni meteo per sabato, 23 febbraio
Cronache

Previsioni meteo per sabato, 23 febbraio

Previsioni meteo per sabato, 23 febbraio
Cronache

Previsioni meteo per sabato, 23 febbraio

Previsioni meteo per sabato, 23 febbraio
Cronache

Previsioni meteo per sabato, 23 febbraio

Previsioni meteo per sabato, 23 febbraio
Cronache

Previsioni meteo per sabato, 23 febbraio

Previsioni meteo per sabato, 23 febbraio
Cronache

Previsioni meteo per sabato, 23 febbraio

Previsioni meteo per sabato, 23 febbraio
Cronache

Previsioni meteo per sabato, 23 febbraio

Previsioni meteo per sabato, 23 febbraio
Cronache

Previsioni meteo per sabato, 23 febbraio

Previsioni meteo per sabato, 23 febbraio
Cronache

Previsioni meteo per sabato, 23 febbraio

Trump a ricevimento per Mese della Storia Afroamericana: "Contributo enorme a Nazione" SOTTOTITOLI
Politica

Trump a ricevimento per Mese della Storia Afroamericana: "Contributo enorme a Nazione"...

Câ€™Eâ€™ DA FARE, backstage della canzone per Genova scritta da Paolo Kessisoglu
Spettacoli

Câ€™Eâ€™ DA FARE, backstage della canzone per Genova scritta da Paolo Kessisoglu

Il Corecom Piemonte presenta a Palazzo Lascaris i dati delle attivita' del 2018
Politica

Il Corecom Piemonte presenta a Palazzo Lascaris i dati delle attivita' del 2018

Palermo Calcio, Spinelli: "Squadra storica da salvare, ma Preziosi meglio se resta al Genoa"
Politica

Palermo Calcio, Spinelli: "Squadra storica da salvare, ma Preziosi meglio se resta al...

Calcio, Balata (Lega Serie B): "Serve riforma di tutti campionati e Leghe"
Politica

Calcio, Balata (Lega Serie B): "Serve riforma di tutti campionati e Leghe"

21-02-19 Latte, pastori protestano a Perugia: "La nostra dignitÃ  dev'essere salvata"
Politica

21-02-19 Latte, pastori protestano a Perugia: "La nostra dignitÃ  dev'essere salvata"

Il perfetto inglese della Meloni nel discorso alle 30 delegazioni dell'Acre
Politica

Il perfetto inglese della Meloni nel discorso alle 30 delegazioni dell'Acre

L'ex sindaco di Scafati dimesso dall'ospedale dopo aver tentato il suicidio, il servizio
Politica

L'ex sindaco di Scafati dimesso dall'ospedale dopo aver tentato il suicidio, il servizio


JA Solar Supplies All Modules for the First PERC Solar Power Plant in Vietnam

- Located in Ninh Thuan Province, the solar plant is developed and constructed by Bac Phuong Joint Stock Company (EPC Contractor), a well-known renewable energy company in Vietnam. With an installed capacity of 48.3MW, the plant is expected to generate 80 million kWh of electricity and reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 79,760 tons per year. JA Solar cooperated with Bac Phuong Joint Stock Company closely and completed the supply of modules and construction of the project well ahead of schedule. On January 20, 2019, the plant was successfully connected to the national grid of Vietnam and put into operation.  

The project is located in a tropical low-latitude coastal area. The harsh environment in the region (including damp heat, saline and alkali conditions and high wind) set stringent requirements for solar module quality. JA Solar's solar modules have passed rigorous long-term reliability and environmental adaptability tests, and have excellent resistance to PID attenuation, salt corrosion and wind pressure, offering a strong guarantee for ensuring the stability of the power plant system and optimizing the power generation.

Mr. Jin Baofang, Chairman and CEO of JA Solar, said, "JA Solar will continue to focus on technological innovation and product quality improvement to meet the diverse needs of our global customers and promote the development of renewable energy around the globe."


in evidenza
Stalker perseguitava la Ferilli Ora ha il divieto d'avvicinamento

Cronache

Stalker perseguitava la Ferilli
Ora ha il divieto d'avvicinamento

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2019 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.