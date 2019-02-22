22 febbraio 2019- 13:21 JA Solar Supplies All Modules for the First PERC Solar Power Plant in Vietnam

- Located in Ninh Thuan Province, the solar plant is developed and constructed by Bac Phuong Joint Stock Company (EPC Contractor), a well-known renewable energy company in Vietnam. With an installed capacity of 48.3MW, the plant is expected to generate 80 million kWh of electricity and reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 79,760 tons per year. JA Solar cooperated with Bac Phuong Joint Stock Company closely and completed the supply of modules and construction of the project well ahead of schedule. On January 20, 2019, the plant was successfully connected to the national grid of Vietnam and put into operation.

The project is located in a tropical low-latitude coastal area. The harsh environment in the region (including damp heat, saline and alkali conditions and high wind) set stringent requirements for solar module quality. JA Solar's solar modules have passed rigorous long-term reliability and environmental adaptability tests, and have excellent resistance to PID attenuation, salt corrosion and wind pressure, offering a strong guarantee for ensuring the stability of the power plant system and optimizing the power generation.

Mr. Jin Baofang, Chairman and CEO of JA Solar, said, "JA Solar will continue to focus on technological innovation and product quality improvement to meet the diverse needs of our global customers and promote the development of renewable energy around the globe."