Furlan: "Non chiediamo la patrimoniale, meno tasse in buste paga"
Fasolis, Teatro alla Scala: "L' Ave Verum di Mozart, pochi minuti di paradiso"
FdI, sindaco di Bracciano entra nel partito, Rampelli: ''Noi radicati nel territorio''
Spazio, cambio di comando a bordo della Stazione orbitante
Conte riferisce in Senato sulla manovra, Salvini e Di Maio assenti in aula
Manovra, Conte: "Non abbiamo ceduto sui contenuti"
Manovra, Conte: ''Non abbiamo tradito gli italiani, ora avanti a pieno ritmo''
Manovra, Conte: "Reddito cittadinanza e quota 100 partiranno in tempi previsti", applausi dall'aula
Conte in Senato interrotto dalle opposizioni, Casellati a Bellanova (PD): "Se non sta zitta esce"
Manovra, Conte: "Reddito di cittadinanza e quota 100 partiranno nei tempi previsti"
Conte in Senato ha problemi al microfono mentre riferisce su manovra, Bonafede gli cede il posto
"Merry Marilyn", Torino omaggia la diva tra fascino, moda e set
Manovra, Conte: "Con Ue negoziato politico senza mai arretrare su obiettivi"
Orlando Bloom tra i bambini che lavorano negli slum in Bangladesh
Megalizzi, Fico: ''Ora radio Ue su temi cari al giornalista''
Fico: ''Legge conflitto interessi Ã¨ prioritÃ ''
Sequestrato un quintale di marijuana, ecco le dosi recuperate dai Carabinieri
Corea del Sud, a Incheon il murale da guinness dei primati
Fico: ''La Tav non Ã¨ necessaria, lo dimostrano i dati''
Manovra, Fico: ''Bene accordo con Ue e sÃ¬ a politiche sociali''
JA Solar Supplies Modules for the First 3MW Bifacial Mono PERC Double Glass Solar Project in Brazil

- Located in Minas Gerais, the project is developed and constructed by SolarGrid Energia, a recognized new energy developer in Brazil. With abundant sunshine, Brazil is well positioned to build photovoltaic power plants. However, the semi-arid climate and high-temperature environment in the summer result in stringent requirements for PV module performance. JA Solar is the holder of the core intellectual property rights and patents associated with its PERC technology. With that, JA Solar's solar products have excellent quality and superior performance in power generation. The modules used in this solar project incorporate high-efficiency bifacial PERC solar cells with a solid double glass structure to ensure stable power output and electricity generation in the region of such extreme climate.

Additionally, the JA Solar bifacial PERC double glass modules used in this solar project are equipped with parallel single-axis trackers, which can highlight the advantages of electricity generation of the bifacial modules and substantially increase power output of the system. The solar plant is expected to generate 7.1 million KWh of electricity per year and reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 5,284 tons per year. Operating under the same environmental conditions, the JA bifacial mono PERC double-glass modules can generate electricity 9.5% higher compared to mono PERC single-sided modules.

Mr. Baofang JIN, Chairman and CEO of JA Solar, said, "We believe the cooperation with SolarGrid and the supply of our high-performance mono PERC bifacial modules for the solar plant is a significant development of future PV projects in Brazil. Besides, the deployment of our high-efficiency solar products can serve as a strong reference for project development in Brazil and other Latin American countries. JA Solar will continue to focus on the development of high-efficiency PV products and contribute to the development of new energy globally."

JA Solar Holdings Co, Ltd http://www.jasolar.com/html/en/

Xiaorui Sun+86-10-6361-1888 x1698 bj.sunxr@jasolar.com


in evidenza
'Io e Ronaldo siamo simili Se la Juve vince la Champions..'

ROBERTO BOLLE AD AFFARI

'Io e Ronaldo siamo simili
Se la Juve vince la Champions..'

