Jacob Whitesides to Be the Face of Viktor&Rolf's New Fragrance for Men

- Viktor&Rolf is excited to announce that singer songwriter Jacob Whitesides will be the face of its new fragrance for men, to be launched worldwide from January 26th2019.

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/813292/Jacob_Whitesides.jpg ) With an edgy, broody aesthetic to complement his talent, this emerging artist represents the youthful masculinity of Viktor&Rolf's soon to be revealed men's scent, striking a balance between strength and virility, elegance and sensuality, playfulness and self-awareness.

Through heartfelt words and his music, at 21, Jacob Whitesides has made his own success in the industry. With a voice of raw power and a sense of independence instinctive to Generation Z, this young singer songwriter creates fan addiction: giving audiences the chance to get to know him and his art up close and very personal. Both online, with "no filter" daily interaction with his close to 6 million social followers and during the experiences he constantly reinvents for fans during intimate and unforgettable live shows.

A performer whose power lies in creating desire in both a male and female audience. Now, he brings his sculpted masculinity and looks of intensity to embody the seductive power of Viktor&Rolf's new fragrance for men.

"With our new fragrance for men, we want to showcase the power of scent and continue to play with opposites, which is so innate to our DNA. Jacob's raw appeal and energy as well as his sensual yet mysterious masculinity made him a natural match for us."Viktor Horsting & Rolf Snoeren.

"We are thrilled to work with Jacob on the upcoming Viktor&Rolf masculine fragrance. He is a born-digital influential, redefining how artists share with their audience. His magnetism and modernity make him the perfect fit to embody the sensual, edgy and spicy masculinity of this new fragrance." Guillaume de Lesquen, International General Manager, Designer Brand Fragrances.

"I was honoured to be contacted by Viktor&Rolf - it was a huge moment for me! I am mind-blown by the designers'commitment to bringing to life their artistic vision for the new fragrance, which I relate to when I work on my music, or a tour or a video." Jacob Whitesides.

An artist to watch, both on Spotify and Pandora, with 3 EP's, 1 Album and a host of singles to his name, Jacob Whitesides is preparing to release highly-anticipated new music in early 2019.

