Jacob Whitesides to Be the Face of Viktor&Rolf's New Fragrance for Men

Guidesi, Lega: "Accordo Coldiretti-Eni, soddisfazione per il made in italy"
Economia

Guidesi, Lega: "Accordo Coldiretti-Eni, soddisfazione per il made in italy"

Prandini, Coldiretti: "Accordo importante con Eni"
Economia

Prandini, Coldiretti: "Accordo importante con Eni"

Ricci, Eni: "Con Coldiretti grande passo verso la sostenibilitÃ "
Economia

Ricci, Eni: "Con Coldiretti grande passo verso la sostenibilitÃ "

Il Sundance 2019 apre con Julianne Moore e Michelle Williams
Spettacoli

Il Sundance 2019 apre con Julianne Moore e Michelle Williams

L'appello della Sea Watch alla politica: "Aprite i vostri porti e i vostri cuori"'
Politica

L'appello della Sea Watch alla politica: "Aprite i vostri porti e i vostri cuori"'

Torino, panico in piazza San Carlo: morta una seconda donna
Cronache

Torino, panico in piazza San Carlo: morta una seconda donna

Efficienza energetica, imprese chiedono di stabilizzare incentivi
Cronache

Efficienza energetica, imprese chiedono di stabilizzare incentivi

Tav, Toninelli: "Avrei voluto vedere Salvini a Pioltello" - SOTTOTITOLI
Politica

Tav, Toninelli: "Avrei voluto vedere Salvini a Pioltello" - SOTTOTITOLI

Morto a 108 anni Hidekichi Miyazaki, il "Golden Bolt" giapponese
Politica

Morto a 108 anni Hidekichi Miyazaki, il "Golden Bolt" giapponese

Rampelli in difesa della lingua italiana: "Ribadisco, atti alla Camera siano in italiano"
Politica

Rampelli in difesa della lingua italiana: "Ribadisco, atti alla Camera siano in italiano"

Calciomercato piÃ¹ facile con Tirolibre, la Linkedin dei giocatori
Economia

Calciomercato piÃ¹ facile con Tirolibre, la Linkedin dei giocatori

Grillo in Rai, Bonisoli: "Se Ã¨ cosÃ¬ sono contento per lui"
Politica

Grillo in Rai, Bonisoli: "Se Ã¨ cosÃ¬ sono contento per lui"

Cultura, Bonisoli: "Preferisco che lo Stato non si occupi di tutto perchÃ© poi influenza"
Politica

Cultura, Bonisoli: "Preferisco che lo Stato non si occupi di tutto perchÃ© poi influenza"

Siria, Comandante forze curde: Isis sconfitto entro fine mese
Politica

Siria, Comandante forze curde: Isis sconfitto entro fine mese

Nuovo caso Sea Watch, Di Maio: conovocare l'ambasciatore olandese
Cronache

Nuovo caso Sea Watch, Di Maio: conovocare l'ambasciatore olandese

Tiromancino, grande successo per "Fino a qui - Tour"
Spettacoli

Tiromancino, grande successo per "Fino a qui - Tour"

Shoah, Giorgetti: "Olocausto tragedia irripetibile, dobbiamo rimanere vigili"
Politica

Shoah, Giorgetti: "Olocausto tragedia irripetibile, dobbiamo rimanere vigili"

Shoah, Fico: "Serve un duro contrasto a fenomeni di antisemitismo"
Politica

Shoah, Fico: "Serve un duro contrasto a fenomeni di antisemitismo"

Comi (FI) lancia campagna 'W l'Italia' per promuovere il Made in Italy
Politica

Comi (FI) lancia campagna 'W l'Italia' per promuovere il Made in Italy

La rivelazione di Conte a Merkel: "M5s giÃ¹ nei sondaggi e preoccupati"
Politica

La rivelazione di Conte a Merkel: "M5s giÃ¹ nei sondaggi e preoccupati"


Jacob Whitesides to Be the Face of Viktor&Rolf's New Fragrance for Men

- Viktor&Rolf is excited to announce that singer songwriter Jacob Whitesides will be the face of its new fragrance for men, to be launched worldwide from January 26th2019.

     (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/813293/Viktor_and_Rolf_Logo.jpg )

     (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/813292/Jacob_Whitesides.jpg ) With an edgy, broody aesthetic to complement his talent, this emerging artist represents the youthful masculinity of Viktor&Rolf's soon to be revealed men's scent, striking a balance between strength and virility, elegance and sensuality, playfulness and self-awareness.

Through heartfelt words and his music, at 21, Jacob Whitesides has made his own success in the industry. With a voice of raw power and a sense of independence instinctive to Generation Z, this young singer songwriter creates fan addiction: giving audiences the chance to get to know him and his art up close and very personal. Both online, with "no filter" daily interaction with his close to 6 million social followers and during the experiences he constantly reinvents for fans during intimate and unforgettable live shows.

A performer whose power lies in creating desire in both a male and female audience. Now, he brings his sculpted masculinity and looks of intensity to embody the seductive power of Viktor&Rolf's new fragrance for men.  

"With our new fragrance for men, we want to showcase the power of scent and continue to play with opposites, which is so innate to our DNA. Jacob's raw appeal and energy as well as his sensual yet mysterious masculinity made him a natural match for us."Viktor Horsting & Rolf Snoeren.

"We are thrilled to work with Jacob on the upcoming Viktor&Rolf masculine fragrance. He is a born-digital influential, redefining how artists share with their audience. His magnetism and modernity make him the perfect fit to embody the sensual, edgy and spicy masculinity of this new fragrance." Guillaume de Lesquen, International General Manager, Designer Brand Fragrances.

"I was honoured to be contacted by Viktor&Rolf - it was a huge moment for me! I am mind-blown by the designers'commitment to bringing to life their artistic vision for the new fragrance, which I relate to when I work on my music, or a tour or a video." Jacob Whitesides.

An artist to watch, both on Spotify and Pandora, with 3 EP's, 1 Album and a host of singles to his name, Jacob Whitesides is preparing to release highly-anticipated new music in early 2019.

@viktorandrolf_fragrances @jacobwhitesides


in evidenza
Alessandro Borghese ambassador in Italia della tedesca Fielmann

Costume

Alessandro Borghese ambassador
in Italia della tedesca Fielmann

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2019 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.