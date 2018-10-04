Jaguar Land Rover Gives Invictus Games Competitors a Glimpse Into an Autonomous Future

Conte: "Risarcire truffati banche Ã¨ obbligo morale"
Conte: "Risarcire truffati banche Ã¨ obbligo morale"

Crollo ponte, Conte: "Bucci commissario per Genova"
Crollo ponte, Conte: "Bucci commissario per Genova"

Conte: "Reddito cittadinanza aiuterÃ  5 milioni di persone"
Conte: "Reddito cittadinanza aiuterÃ  5 milioni di persone"

Salone CSR, Stefanini, Unipol, Banco Alimentare risponde ad un bisogno sociale
Salone CSR, Stefanini, Unipol, Banco Alimentare risponde ad un bisogno sociale

Salone CSR, Zenit SGR con Casa OZ per sostenere i bambini ammalati
Salone CSR, Zenit SGR con Casa OZ per sostenere i bambini ammalati

Conte ad Assisi ricorda crollo ponte Morandi, folla applaude
Conte ad Assisi ricorda crollo ponte Morandi, folla applaude

Salone CSR, Onesti di Trenitalia, 5 milioni di pasti con Banco Alimentare
Salone CSR, Onesti di Trenitalia, 5 milioni di pasti con Banco Alimentare

Salone CSR, i progetti di Sorgenia per la Diversity e Inclusion
Salone CSR, i progetti di Sorgenia per la Diversity e Inclusion

Ostia, in campo un esercito contro il clan Spada. Lâ€™ira delle donne
Ostia, in campo un esercito contro il clan Spada. Lâ€™ira delle donne

MAURIZIO ZACCARIA Direttore Smart Italia
MAURIZIO ZACCARIA Direttore Smart Italia

EUGENIO BLASETTI Responsabile Comunicazione Mercedes-Benz Italia
EUGENIO BLASETTI Responsabile Comunicazione Mercedes-Benz Italia

LUCIO TROPEA Responsabile Marketing e-Mobility Enel X
LUCIO TROPEA Responsabile Marketing e-Mobility Enel X

Salone CSR, Green Power: con le green energy l'energia Ã¨ per tutti
Salone CSR, Green Power: con le green energy l'energia Ã¨ per tutti

Manovra, Meloni: ''Se c'Ã¨ redditto cittadinanza non Ã¨ buona notoizia''
Manovra, Meloni: ''Se c'Ã¨ redditto cittadinanza non Ã¨ buona notoizia''

Antitrust, Fico: ''Scelta Presidente trasparente per rinnovo istituzioni''
Antitrust, Fico: ''Scelta Presidente trasparente per rinnovo istituzioni''

Antitrust, Casellati: ''Scelta presidente all'insegna della trasparenza''
Antitrust, Casellati: ''Scelta presidente all'insegna della trasparenza''

Manovra, Conte: "Orgoglioso del reddito di cittadinanza"
Manovra, Conte: "Orgoglioso del reddito di cittadinanza"

Conte: "Non bisogna aver paura del cambiamento"
Conte: "Non bisogna aver paura del cambiamento"

Fondi Ue, Lezzi: ''Partita cabina di regia con Comuni e Regioni''
Fondi Ue, Lezzi: ''Partita cabina di regia con Comuni e Regioni''

Periferie, Decaro (Anci): ''Confermiamo nostra assenza a incontri istituzionali, faremo ricorso''
Periferie, Decaro (Anci): ''Confermiamo nostra assenza a incontri istituzionali, faremo ricorso''


Jaguar Land Rover Gives Invictus Games Competitors a Glimpse Into an Autonomous Future

- Ahead of the Invictus Games Sydney 2018, Presenting Partner Jaguar Land Rover invited wounded, injured and sick warriors to experience a self-driving Range Rover Sport on some of the UK's most complicated roads.

To view the Multimedia News Release, please click: https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/8417751-jaguar-land-rover-autonomous-future/

Team UK Captain Mark 'Dot' Perkins and Italian team member Simone Careddu joined former competitors Jamie Weller and JJ Chalmers to ride in the level 4 autonomous SUV on public roads in Milton Keynes.

The self-driving vehicle successfully navigated roundabouts, traffic lights, speeds of up to 50mph, junctions and lane changes. These innovations, developed as part of the UK Autodrive Consortium, address technical challenges posed by urban environments including pedestrians, cyclists, security and infrastructure.

The competitors' feedback will help Jaguar Land Rover understand how autonomous technology could improve the lives of millions of people living with limited mobility. Removing mobility barriers that exist today could enable extraordinary people to achieve extraordinary things - embodying the spirit of the Invictus Games.

Mark 'Dot' Perkins said: "Technology has moved on so much, I already feel prehistoric. As my children grow up it will seem extraordinary to them that people used to physically drive cars."

Jamie Weller, veteran Royal Navy aircraft engineer, who suffered a visual impairment in the course of his military career, said: "It was a great opportunity to experience the new technology Jaguar Land Rover is developing. It's exciting to be discussing cars that could be used by visually impaired people. The technology has so many positive benefits for anyone living with a disability."

Jim O'Donoghue, Jaguar Land Rover Autonomous Research Engineer, said: "The competitors' insight has been invaluable. We are already working with industry, academia and government to bring self-driving cars to the roads within the next 10 years, with the ambition of zero accidents, zero emissions and zero congestion for future generations. To add zero mobility barriers to this list would be a huge achievement and something we are striving for."

The Invictus Games use the power of sport to inspire recovery, support rehabilitation and generate a wider understanding and respect for wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women.

Emily Hogg Global PR Brand and Partnerships Officer T: +44-7384-532605 E: ehogg2@jaguarlandrover.com

     (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/753316/Invictus_Range_Rover_Sport.jpg )

Video:       https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/8417751-jaguar-land-rover-autonomous-future/


D'Urso, che frecciata al Gf Vip "Fossi stata io la conduttrice..."

Grande Fratello Vip News

D'Urso, che frecciata al Gf Vip
"Fossi stata io la conduttrice..."

