Jennewein Biotechnologie: First Clinical Trial of a Blend of Human Milk Oligosaccharides Emulating the Human Profile of Infant Formula

Museo pizza a New York, Iezzi (API): "Proposta ci lusinga ma luogo piÃ¹ adatto Ã¨ Roma"
Politica

Museo pizza a New York, Iezzi (API): "Proposta ci lusinga ma luogo piÃ¹ adatto Ã¨ Roma"

Micol presenta "Arpa Rock" a Roma: vi stupirÃ² con due arpe
Spettacoli

Micol presenta "Arpa Rock" a Roma: vi stupirÃ² con due arpe

"Il miracolo", Ammaniti regista per cercare di svelare un mistero
Spettacoli

"Il miracolo", Ammaniti regista per cercare di svelare un mistero

India, tempeste di sabbia e fulmini: almeno 143 morti
Politica

India, tempeste di sabbia e fulmini: almeno 143 morti

Dissoluzione Eta, Rajoy promette: "Nessuna impunitÃ "
Politica

Dissoluzione Eta, Rajoy promette: "Nessuna impunitÃ "

Governo, Salvini: "Dove c'Ã¨ Renzi non ci sarÃ² io"
Politica

Governo, Salvini: "Dove c'Ã¨ Renzi non ci sarÃ² io"

"La cucina", luogo di lavoro e conflitti, metafora della societÃ 
Spettacoli

"La cucina", luogo di lavoro e conflitti, metafora della societÃ 

Autentico e dolce, prosciutto San Daniele racconta le sue radici
Cronache

Autentico e dolce, prosciutto San Daniele racconta le sue radici

Niente Nobel per la Letteratura nel 2018 dopo scandalo molestie
Cronache

Niente Nobel per la Letteratura nel 2018 dopo scandalo molestie

Salvini: "Sono due mesi che cerco dialogo con M5s, gli porterÃ² colazione a letto"
Politica

Salvini: "Sono due mesi che cerco dialogo con M5s, gli porterÃ² colazione a letto"

Gentiloni: "Italia non Ã¨ contro Ue ma difenda propri interessi"
Politica

Gentiloni: "Italia non Ã¨ contro Ue ma difenda propri interessi"

Ferrero, Lavazza e Auricchio, storie di cibo di successo
Economia

Ferrero, Lavazza e Auricchio, storie di cibo di successo

Salvini: "Nuovo governo faccia una legge elettorale a modello regionale"
Politica

Salvini: "Nuovo governo faccia una legge elettorale a modello regionale"

Il gruppo Onorato vara la piÃ¹ grande nave ro-ro del Mediterraneo
Economia

Il gruppo Onorato vara la piÃ¹ grande nave ro-ro del Mediterraneo

GionnyScandal: canto l'amore "Emo", la musica Ã¨ la mia terapia
Spettacoli

GionnyScandal: canto l'amore "Emo", la musica Ã¨ la mia terapia

Saturday Night Live: la clip con Ilenia Pastorelli
Spettacoli

Saturday Night Live: la clip con Ilenia Pastorelli

Rissa in consiglio comunale a Qualiano (NA) dopo l'irruzione di attivisti di Casapound
Politica

Rissa in consiglio comunale a Qualiano (NA) dopo l'irruzione di attivisti di Casapound

Il Giro d'Italia Ã¨ partito da Gerusalemme, Netanyahu: "Felice che il mondo sia qui"
Politica

Il Giro d'Italia Ã¨ partito da Gerusalemme, Netanyahu: "Felice che il mondo sia qui"

Bottura: insetti nella dieta? Cominciamo dal ridurre lo spreco
Cronache

Bottura: insetti nella dieta? Cominciamo dal ridurre lo spreco

Educazione stradale, Michelin lancia il progetto Live the Motion
Culture

Educazione stradale, Michelin lancia il progetto Live the Motion

Jennewein Biotechnologie: First Clinical Trial of a Blend of Human Milk Oligosaccharides Emulating the Human Profile of Infant Formula

- Jennewein Biotechnologie GmbH announces its first clinical trial of an infant formula that contains human milk oligosaccharides at the concentrations naturally found in human breast milk

PDF: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/686095/Jennewein_Biotechnologie.pdf

Jennewein Biotechnologie is a leading producer of complex oligosaccharides, focusing on human milk oligosaccharides (HMOs). In July 2018, Jennewein Biotechnologie will launch its first clinical trial of an infant formula containing the five most abundant neutral and acidic HMOs at their natural concentrations, closely replicating the composition of human breast milk HMOs do not provide energy for infants, but instead perform many beneficial functions such as promoting the growth of beneficial gut bacteria, blocking pathogens, and stimulating brain development. The ability of HMOs to support beneficial gut bacteria (the human gut microbiome) is important because such bacteria not only inhibit pathogens but also coordinate with the body to reduce the risk of allergies and chronic diseases such as irritable bowel syndrome and obesity later in life.

This primary purpose of the clinical trial is to confirm the nutritional suitability and tolerability of the HMO mixture for infants, which is a pre-requisite for the registration of the new product as a novel food ingredient under EU regulations (EU2015/2283). The clinical trial will be carried out in Austria, Germany, Italy and Spain.

A secondary purpose is to compare the development of the gut microbiome in infants fed on formula with and without HMOs. The gut microbiome is now a key research topic, reflecting the development of new technologies that make it easier to characterize the composition and functionality of complex microbial communities. Jennewein Biotechnologie hopes to provide their customers and partners with greater insight into the prebiotic effects of HMOs and how these contribute to a healthy gut microbiome.

"This is a major step forward in our mission to close the gap between human breast milk and infant formula" says Stefan Jennewein, CEO and founder of Jennewein Biotechnologie GmbH.

Jennewein Biotechnologie GmbH was founded in 2005 with the vision to develop new production processes for complex oligosaccharides. The company manufactures an extensive portfolio of HMO's such  as for example 2'-Fucosyllactose, 3'-Fucosyllactose or Lacto-N-tetraose. These HMO's are for medical and nutritional application.  

They are produced using the latest fermentation technology. The production process is based in scientific research. Jennewein received in 2015 approval in the US (GRAS) and in 2017 novel food authorization for 2'-Fucosyllactose in the European Union.  

For further information please contact:

Bettina Gutierrez, bettina.gutierrez@jennewein-biotech.de , +49-2224-9197346

in evidenza
Meghan andrà all'altare col padre Fratellastro a Harry: non sposarla

Costume

Meghan andrà all'altare col padre
Fratellastro a Harry: non sposarla

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo

Abiti sartoriali da Uomo, Canali

Dal 1934 Canali realizza raffinati abiti da uomo di alta moda sartoriale. Scopri la nuova collezione Canali.


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2018 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.