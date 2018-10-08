Jennewein Biotechnologie GmbH Acquires Arthus Mineralsprings Bad Hönningen to Build a New Integrated Fermentation and Recovery Plant for Human Milk Oligosaccharides

Migranti, Salvini: "La grande finanza ha bisogno di nuovi schiavi"
Politica

Migranti, Salvini: "La grande finanza ha bisogno di nuovi schiavi"

Fico: "Manovra, non sono preoccupato dai mercati, convinto che ci sara' dialogo"
Politica

Fico: "Manovra, non sono preoccupato dai mercati, convinto che ci sara' dialogo"

Assolombarda e Cisco: "TelePresence", il Presidente Bonomi sul progetto
Economia

Assolombarda e Cisco: "TelePresence", il Presidente Bonomi sul progetto

Assolombarda e Cisco lanciano "TelePresence": ne parla Santoni, AD di Cisco
Economia

Assolombarda e Cisco lanciano "TelePresence": ne parla Santoni, AD di Cisco

Assolombarda e Cisco lanciano "TelePresence": ne parla Cereda, VP Assolombarda
Economia

Assolombarda e Cisco lanciano "TelePresence": ne parla Cereda, VP Assolombarda

Verna (Presidente Odg): "In Italia crescente fastidio di chi governa verso l'informazione"
Politica

Verna (Presidente Odg): "In Italia crescente fastidio di chi governa verso l'informazione"

Tg Sport, Gattuso: "La squadra esprime un buon calcio"
Sport

Tg Sport, Gattuso: "La squadra esprime un buon calcio"

Crollo ponte, gli sfollati dopo l'incontro con Toninelli: "Basta bugie, cambiare il decreto"
Politica

Crollo ponte, gli sfollati dopo l'incontro con Toninelli: "Basta bugie, cambiare il...

Meloni: "Istituto della famiglia sotto attacco, dobbiamo difenderla"
Politica

Meloni: "Istituto della famiglia sotto attacco, dobbiamo difenderla"

Crollo ponte, l'Ue: "Offriamo il nostro aiuto a Genova"
Politica

Crollo ponte, l'Ue: "Offriamo il nostro aiuto a Genova"

Minaccia di lanciarsi nel vuoto nel cortile del Tribunale di Genova, le immagini del salvataggio
Politica

Minaccia di lanciarsi nel vuoto nel cortile del Tribunale di Genova, le immagini del...

Pensioni, Meloni: "Si ad aumento,1000 Euro a chi ha versato i contributi"
Politica

Pensioni, Meloni: "Si ad aumento,1000 Euro a chi ha versato i contributi"

Droga in Barriera di Milano "C'e' una legione di spacciatori, ma colpa e' nostra che compriamo"
Politica

Droga in Barriera di Milano "C'e' una legione di spacciatori, ma colpa e' nostra che...

Manovra, Meloni: "No ad assistenzialismo, crescita si favorisce abbassando le tasse"
Politica

Manovra, Meloni: "No ad assistenzialismo, crescita si favorisce abbassando le tasse"

Meloni: "Fiera che l'unica legge di iniziativa parlamentare approvata porti il mio nome"
Politica

Meloni: "Fiera che l'unica legge di iniziativa parlamentare approvata porti il mio nome"

Salvini: "Chi vuole speculare sull'economia italiana perde tempo"
Politica

Salvini: "Chi vuole speculare sull'economia italiana perde tempo"

Le Pen: "Siamo la forza politica che puo' salvare l'UE"
Politica

Le Pen: "Siamo la forza politica che puo' salvare l'UE"

Capone (UGL): "Lavoro deve essere al centro della prossima agenda europea"
Politica

Capone (UGL): "Lavoro deve essere al centro della prossima agenda europea"

Decreto Genova, Toti: "Fatto con il cuore? Auspico sia stato usato anche il cervello"
Politica

Decreto Genova, Toti: "Fatto con il cuore? Auspico sia stato usato anche il cervello"

Salvini: "Dietro spread potrebbero esserci speculatori alla Soros, non torneremo indietro"
Politica

Salvini: "Dietro spread potrebbero esserci speculatori alla Soros, non torneremo indietro"


Jennewein Biotechnologie GmbH Acquires Arthus Mineralsprings Bad Hönningen to Build a New Integrated Fermentation and Recovery Plant for Human Milk Oligosaccharides

- Jennewein Biotechnologie GmbH announces that it has acquired the former facilities of Arthus Mineralspring Company in Bad Hönningen (Rhineland-Palatine) in order to expand the production of human milk oligosaccharides (HMOs). "We have been searching for some time for a suitable location to establish an integrated HMO fermentation and recovery plant close to our current facility in Rheinbreitbach," states Dr. Stefan Jennewein (CEO and co-founder, Jennewein Biotechnologie). "With the expansion of our HMO portfolio, and the development of our HMO Mix product, we need at least five new fermentation and recovery lines." Benedikt Engels (Chief Operation Officer, Jennewein Biotechnologie) adds, "With the new plant, we will be able to produce additional HMOs, expanding our current portfolio of two products (2′-fucosyllactose and lacto-N-neotetraose) to include five more (3′-fucosyllactose, difucosyllactose, lacto-N-tetraose, 6′-sialyllactose and 3′-sialyllactose)." The new integrated facility will combine fermentation and recovery, and will yield spray-dried HMO products. Jennewein Biotechnologie plans to build separate production lines for the manufacture for each of the new HMO products. "With fermenters of more than 200m[3] each, the new plant will become one of the largest fermentation facilities in central Europe," adds Stephan Michel (Chief Financial Officer, Jennewein Biotechnologie).

About Jennewein Biotechnologie:  Jennewein Biotechnologie is a leading international industrial biotechnology company with a range of products in the field of complex oligosaccharides (HMOs) and rare monosaccharides. The company manufactures an extensive portfolio of innovative HMO products, such as 2′-fucosyllactose, 3′-fucosyllactose and lacto-N-tetraose. These rare sugars are used in the food industry (particularly infant milk formulas), the pharmaceutical industry, and the cosmetic industry. The manufacturing process involves state-of-the-art fermentation techniques. In 2015, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted Jennewein Biotechnologie a license to market 2′-fucosyllactose in the USA. This was followed in 2017 by European Union marketing authorisation under the Novel Food Regulation.

Press contact: Dr. Bettina Gutierrezbettina.gutierrez@jennewein-biotech.de+49-02224/98810797


in evidenza
Julia Roberts sfoggia le gambe Testimonial per Calzedonia

Costume

Julia Roberts sfoggia le gambe
Testimonial per Calzedonia

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo

Abiti sartoriali da Uomo, Canali

Dal 1934 Canali realizza raffinati abiti da uomo di alta moda sartoriale. Scopri la nuova collezione Canali.


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2018 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.