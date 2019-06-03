JHI Associates Inc. and Mid-Atlantic Oil & Gas Inc. Joint Press Release

Liverpool celebra la Champions, parata sul bus con la Coppa
Sport

Liverpool celebra la Champions, parata sul bus con la Coppa

Fabio Fazio saluta il pubblio: ci ritroveremo a Rai 2
Spettacoli

Fabio Fazio saluta il pubblio: ci ritroveremo a Rai 2

Papa: i politici non devono mai seminare odio e paure
Cronache

Papa: i politici non devono mai seminare odio e paure

Giro d'Italia, migliaia di visitatori a stand di E-Distribuzione
Culture

Giro d'Italia, migliaia di visitatori a stand di E-Distribuzione

L'avvocato di Carta: Marco estraneo, arresto non convalidato
Cronache

L'avvocato di Carta: Marco estraneo, arresto non convalidato

Marco Carta in tribunale: non sono stato io, Ã¨ andato tutto bene
Cronache

Marco Carta in tribunale: non sono stato io, Ã¨ andato tutto bene

Migranti, procura di Agrigento dissequestra la nave Sea Watch
Cronache

Migranti, procura di Agrigento dissequestra la nave Sea Watch

Previsioni meteo per martedÃ¬, 4 giugno
Cronache

Previsioni meteo per martedÃ¬, 4 giugno

Previsioni meteo per lunedÃ¬, 3 giugno
Cronache

Previsioni meteo per lunedÃ¬, 3 giugno

Romania, Papa celebra la diversitÃ : non aver timore di mescolarsi
Politica

Romania, Papa celebra la diversitÃ : non aver timore di mescolarsi

In California ha aperto il parco a tema di Star Wars
Cronache

In California ha aperto il parco a tema di Star Wars

Cottarelli: unanimitÃ  sui minibot? Forse qualcuno non ha capito
Economia

Cottarelli: unanimitÃ  sui minibot? Forse qualcuno non ha capito

Marco Carta arrestato per aver rubato magliette alla Rinascente
Cronache

Marco Carta arrestato per aver rubato magliette alla Rinascente

Ocasio-Cortez torna barista per un giorno contro i salari bassi
Politica

Ocasio-Cortez torna barista per un giorno contro i salari bassi

LaFil debutta a Milano: primo concerto al Palazzo delle Scintille
Culture

LaFil debutta a Milano: primo concerto al Palazzo delle Scintille

Maxi frode finanziamenti agricoltura, a Foggia denunciati in 11
Cronache

Maxi frode finanziamenti agricoltura, a Foggia denunciati in 11

Urbinati e Pagnoncelli: spinte antisistema scossa per l'Europa
Economia

Urbinati e Pagnoncelli: spinte antisistema scossa per l'Europa

Roberto Bolle balla a ritmo di swing nella notte di Milano
Spettacoli

Roberto Bolle balla a ritmo di swing nella notte di Milano

Tutto pronto per il 2 giugno, le prove del concerto al Quirinale
Cronache

Tutto pronto per il 2 giugno, le prove del concerto al Quirinale

Virginia, dipendente pubblico spara ai colleghi: 12 morti
Politica

Virginia, dipendente pubblico spara ai colleghi: 12 morti


JHI Associates Inc. and Mid-Atlantic Oil & Gas Inc. Joint Press Release

- Neither JHI nor MOGI has received any request for information, and neither company has been notified of any pending investigations into the award of the licence for the Canje Block. Both companies welcome the opportunity to discuss this matter with duly authorized agencies of the Government of Guyana at any time.

JHI and MOGI value our reputations as good corporate citizens and are committed to operating all aspects of our businesses in an open, cooperative and transparent manner.  We recognize the importance of this resource to the people of Guyana and take our responsibility to explore for oil and gas offshore Guyana very seriously. 

The founders of JHI, Mr. John Cullen, and MOGI, Dr. Edris K. Dookie, each have over 20 years' experience exploring for oil offshore Guyana as the original co-founders of CGX Energy.  Through CGX, they both served Guyana exceptionally, through the drilling of several offshore wells, and especially in relation to the pivotal role they played in the successful resolution of the maritime boundary dispute with Suriname.

For the Canje Block licence application, Cullen and Dookie brought a technical team with over 130 years of offshore petroleum exploration experience, and significant financial capabilities based on prior successes in raising USD$100's of millions of dollars for oil and gas exploration projects in Guyana and elsewhere.  JHI's and MOGI's qualifications certainly met the Guyana Government's requirement that licence applicants must demonstrate technical expertise and financial capabilities.

Additional information regarding our technical expertise and financial capabilities can be found on our website www.jhiassociates.com.

Below is a timeline of events surrounding the Canje Licence:

For additional information, please visit our website at www.jhiassociates.com


in evidenza
Kinsey, profilo Instagram chiuso Brutta sorpresa per la Wolanski

Colpo di scena dopo l'invasione in Champions League

Kinsey, profilo Instagram chiuso
Brutta sorpresa per la Wolanski

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2019 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.