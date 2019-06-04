Piazza Tiananmen sotto sorveglianza nel giorno dell'anniversario
Piazza Tiananmen sotto sorveglianza nel giorno dell'anniversario

Previsioni meteo per mercoledì, 5 giugno
Meteo

Previsioni meteo per mercoledÃ¬, 5 giugno

Jinergy in SNEC 2019: Module Efficiency Reached 21.9%

- In the 13th Global Green Energy Leaders Dialogue held during the exhibition, Dr. Liyou Yang, general manager of Jinergy, delivered a keynote speech titled Driving toward and beyond grid parity, and during the panel discussion, he mentioned, "Technology innovation is the key to grid parity and a more matured PV industry. Jinergy follows technology iteration and has made breakthroughs in terms of module efficiency, module degradation, module performance and bifaciality in order to improve power generation and bring down LCOE."

At the 4th Jinergy Developers Forum (JDF 2019), Gaofei Li, technical director of Jinergy, addressed Jinergy's achievement in details. Both of Jinergy's regular high efficiency modules (polycrystalline and PERC monocrystalline) demonstrate very low degradation by optimizing coating and passivation process, as well as strict raw material and process control. With demonstrated extremely low degradation and PID in Datong PV application front runner phase I, Jinergy's polycrystalline modules bring more benefits for investors. Moreover, with bifaciality of 78%, Jinergy PERC dual-glass bifacial module generates 5%-25% more power from backside. Power generation and LCOE are significantly optimized. 

To bring breakthrough to LCOE and realize grid parity, Jinergy also prepares HJT super-high efficiency module. Featuring bifacial power generation, excellent low light performance, ultra-low temperature coefficient and degradation, overall power generation of Jinergy HJT module is increased by 44% when compared to regular polycrystalline modules. Currently, Jinergy HJT cell average mass production efficiency reached 23.79%, and efficiency of new experimental cells reached 24.73%. Tested by TUV Rheinland, module efficiency of Jinergy's HJT modules reached 21.9% and bifaciality reached 93%

Right before the exhibition, Jinergy received its third China Top 20 Solar Panel Enterprises Award and second APVIA Technological Achievement Award.

About Jinergy

Jinergy, green energy sector incorporated under Jinneng Group, one of the state-owned energy groups in China, follows technology iteration strategy and has deployed three generations of cutting-edge technology, i.e. polycrystalline, PERC monocrystalline and HJT.

By the end of 2018, Jinergy has 2GW production capacity in total for polycrystalline, PERC monocrystalline and HJT modules. In 2017, Jinergy commercialized high efficiency HJT products, and will expand production capacity to GW scale within three years.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/490476/JINERGY_Logo.jpg


