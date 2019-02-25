Ramirez (Nissan): mercato Ev in Europa crescerÃ  del 50% in 2019
Cronache

SanitÃ  Sicilia, Lagalla: "Serve convergenza di piÃ¹ competenza"
Cronache

Bandiere Ue per Italia-Irlanda di rugby distribuite da EuropaNow!
Sport

Dalla Sicilia la strategia per un sistema sanitario sostenibile
Economia

SanitÃ  Sicilia, Razza: obiettivo Ã¨ spendere bene e meglio
Cronache

Regionali Sardegna: avanti il centrodestra, affondano i 5stelle
Politica

Grottaglie, ambasciatore israeliano e Governatore Emiliano visitano l'aeroporto pugliese, speciale
Politica

Venezuela, Pence (Vice Pres Usa) in spagnolo: "Estamos con ustedes, siamo con voi"
Politica

Lombardia punta a tutela Unesco per la sua "civiltÃ  dell'acqua"
Culture

Ricerca, Airi: nuove formule di dialogo UniversitÃ -Industria
Economia

Elezioni Sardegna, Salvini: "Flop? Spero di avernte tanti cosÃ¬"
Politica

Elezioni Sardegna, Salvini: "Con Di Maio ci siamo scambiati messaggi"
Politica

Regionali Sardegna, Meloni: "Ennesima vittoria centrodestra, FdI cresce ancora"
Politica

Brexit, May: "Uscita con accordo il 29 ancora possibile" SOTTOTITOLI
Politica

Elezioni Sardegna, Salvini: "Mi accontento della sesta vittoria contro la sinistra"
Politica

Carmen, da Amici al brano sul femminicidio. Esce "Non Ã¨ amore"
Spettacoli

Abruzzo: Lolli passa il testimone al neopresidente Marco Marsilio
Politica

Mondo di mezzo, l'ex sindaco di Roma Alemanno condannato a 6 anni
Cronache

"Croce e delizia", Gassmann e Bentivoglio nonni gay in famiglia
Spettacoli

Con SoWed il matrimonio diventa sociale, chic e sostenibile
Cronache

Jinergy Named BNEF Tier 1 PV Module Supplier

- Independently developed by BNEF, the PV module manufacturer tiering system classifies PV module manufacturers according to their "bankability" and makes transparent distinctions among hundreds of PV module manufacturers worldwide. The strict selection criteria of PV module manufacturers makes it a reliable reference for PV manufacturer competitiveness analysis. 

Through technical innovation and lean production, Jinergy has built up a global top 5% most advanced and cost-effective cell and module production capacity and supplies customers with high quality and reliable Poly C-Si, PERC Mono C-Si and HJT modules. Jinergy has also made remarkable achievements in overseas markets. In 2018, Jinergy's overseas shipments account for 40% of total shipments, achieving a major breakthrough since it started commercial operation. In the Indian market alone, Jinergy has shipped more than 600MW, ranking second among China-based PV module manufacturers exporting to India, with a market share of nearly 10%.

Dr. Liyou Yang, general manager of Jinergy, said, "Being named as BNEF Tier 1 module supplier means that we are recognized as a high-quality module supplier globally, and will accelerate our global market development. In 2019, overseas shipment will account for 50% of our total shipments. In the future, Jinergy will still work on technology and cost-reduction to further bring down LCOE of PV and promote utilization of renewable energy."

About Jinergy

Jinergy, green energy sector incorporated under Jinneng Group, one of the state-owned energy groups in China, follows technology iteration strategy and has deployed three generations of cutting-edge technology, i.e. polycrystalline, PERC monocrystalline and HJT.

By the end of 2018, Jinergy has 2GW production capacity in total for polycrystalline, PERC monocrystalline and HJT modules. In 2017, Jinergy commercialized high efficiency HJT products, and will expand production capacity to GW scale within three years.

Learn more at http://en.jinergy.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/627983/JINERGY_Logo.jpg


in evidenza
Oscar (anti Trump) a Green Book Per Spider-Man 'mano' italiana

Premi anche a Malek e Lady Gaga

Oscar (anti Trump) a Green Book
Per Spider-Man 'mano' italiana

