Riace, Salvini: arrestato campione di buonismo e accoglienza
Politica

Salvini: Juncker? Parlo con persone sobrie
Politica

Sicilia, la Regione accelera sull'agenda digitale
Economia

Auto: anteprime al salone di Parigi, Ferrari lancia la Monza Sp
Economia

Sogin, Pirani: appello al governo contro licenziamento 80 persone
Economia

Parigi, sfilata in spiaggia per Chanel. C'Ã¨ anche Pamela Anderson
Culture

Germania, governo annuncia accordo su rottamazione vecchi Diesel
Politica

Il Nobel per la Fisica va ai tre pionieri dei laser
Politica

Lexus: a Parigi lancia Ux, urban crossover dal cuore ibrido
Economia

Salvini a Napoli per il vertice sulla sicurezza tra contestatori e sostenitori, lo speciale
Politica

Simone Rugiati racconta lo "Street Food Battle" ad Affaritaliani.it
Spettacoli

Andy Warhol a Roma: dalle icone pop fino alla musica e alla moda
Culture

Salvini a Napoli, la voce del Vasto: "Non siamo razzisti". I migranti: "Dateci documenti e lavoro"
Politica

Crozza: al raduno Pd in 70.000, arriva Renzi e c'Ã¨ fuggi fuggi
Politica

Blitz dei Carabinieri contro il degrado al Colosseo: 1 arresto
Cronache

Periferie, Musumeci: dallo Stato una scelta scellerata
Politica

Salvini: "Juncker smetta di spargere sciocchezze sull'Italia o chiederemo i danni"
Politica

Ribolla: per Mecaer Aviation l'internazionalizzazione Ã¨ un modo di vivere
Economia

Re Rebaudengo, Asja Ambiente: la nostra crescita internazionale grazie a Sace
Economia

Salvini a Napoli: l'obiettivo Ã¨ zero richiedenti asilo al Vasto
Cronache

Johnson & Johnson Completes Divestiture of LifeScan to Platinum Equity

- LifeScan, Inc. is a world leader in blood glucose monitoring and maker of the OneTouch® brand of products. It generated net revenues of approximately $1.5 billion in 2017.

The Johnson & Johnson Family of Companies will continue to serve those impacted by diabetes through innovative products, services and solutions from its Medical Device, Pharmaceuticals and Consumer businesses. This includes important leadership and innovation in areas such as bariatric surgery and through medicines such as INVOKANA® (canagliflozin) and INVOKAMET® (canagliflozin/metformin HCl).

Johnson & Johnson will discuss this transaction during its scheduled quarterly earnings call on October 16, 2018.

About Johnson & Johnson At Johnson & Johnson, we believe good health is the foundation of vibrant lives, thriving communities and forward progress. That's why for more than 130 years, we have aimed to keep people well at every age and every stage of life. Today, as the world's largest and most broadly-based health care company, we are committed to using our reach and size for good. We strive to improve access and affordability, create healthier communities, and put a healthy mind, body and environment within reach of everyone, everywhere. We are blending our heart, science and ingenuity to profoundly change the trajectory of health for humanity.


