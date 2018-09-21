Lino Musella ipnotico con 30 sonetti di Shakespeare in napoletano
Johnson & Johnson Vision Showcases Latest Clinical Data and Eye Care Solutions at the ESCRS 2018 Annual Meeting

- - Showcasing one of the latest solutions for patients with dry eye, LipiFlow® Thermal Pulsation System, as well as the latest advancements in imaging with LipiScan Dynamic Meibomian Imager

- Hosting inaugural ESCRS Johnson & Johnson Vision Run 5K in support of the Eye Care Foundation and efforts to establish affordable eye care in developing countries

VIENNA, Sept. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson & Johnson Vision, a broad-based global leader in vision, will highlight key clinical data and latest solutions in a growing portfolio of innovative products designed to improve vision care throughout a lifetime at the upcoming European Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgeons (ESCRS) 2018 Annual Meeting in Vienna, Austria from September 22 – 26. The company will offer a series of educational sessions for the ophthalmology community about the latest advancements in surgical vision, including diagnostic tools, available treatments, and the importance of a healthy ocular surface, to support them on the front lines of patient care.

Currently, half of the world needs vision correction, yet only 10% are treated.1 At the meeting, Johnson & Johnson Vision will be showcasing innovations designed to address the needs of the people living with impairment due to cataracts, as well as the 340 million people currently suffering from dry eye, worldwide.2

"We are constantly innovating to introduce meaningful new products that support the needs of our patients across a lifetime of eye health needs," said Tom Frinzi, Worldwide President, Surgical, Johnson & Johnson Vision. "At ESCRS, we're proud to share new data that furthers supports TECNIS Symfony® lens as an important option for patients, as well as present multiple opportunities for industry and experts to come together to tackle important issues facing our field today."

Our continued portfolio growth includes the addition of solutions such as LipiScan Dynamic Meibomian Imager and LipiView® II Ocular Surface Interferometer, as well as LipiFlow® Thermal Pulsation System, which is indicated to treat meibomian gland dysfunction, the leading cause of dry eye.

TECNIS Symfony® IOLs Data of Note (REFERENCES ABSTRACTS) This year, new clinical data will be presented that builds on the wealth of evidence supporting the safety, efficacy and overall benefits of TECNIS Symfony® IOLs for cataract patients, reinforcing the excellent contrast sensitivity,3 and dysphotopsia profile4 of TECNIS Symfony® lenses over multifocals.

In addition, clinical data will be shared showing better tolerance of TECNIS Symfony® IOLs to defocus5 and residual astigmatism6 than multifocals, as well as supporting use in post-myopic LASIK surgery patients7 and the positive impact on patient satisfaction4 and quality of life.2

Key presentations include:

1. "Evaluation of a novel measurement method using an eye tracking device to assess quality of reading with different presbyopia-correcting approaches," Baumhauer, I.

2.  "Visual quality, quality of life, and spectacle independence with 6 multifocal IOLs (Acrysof ReSTOR SV25T0, Tecnis ZKB00, Tecnis ZLB00, AT LISA 809M, ATLISA Tri 839MP, Tecnis Symfony ZXR00) and one monofocal IOL (Tecnis ZA9003), 6 months after cataract intervention," Gil, M.

3. "Visual acuity, defocus curves, and contrast sensitivity with 6 multifocal IOLs (AcrySof ReSTOR SV25T0, Tecnis ZKB00, Tecnis ZLB00, AT LISA 809M, ATLISA Tri 839MP, Tecnis Symfony ZXR00): 6 months after cataract intervention," Gil, M.

4.  "Visual performance following implantation of 4 presbyopia-correcting IOLs," Hamid, A.

5. "Comparison of defocus tolerance between premium IOLs," Palomino, C.

6.  "Comparative analysis of tolerance to postoperative residual refractive error after implantation of trifocal Finevision and extended-range-of-vision Symfony intraocular lenses," Zabala, L.

7. "Comparative analysis of clinical outcomes of a monofocal and an EDOF IOL in eyes with previous myopic LASIK," Zabala, L.

Supporting and Educating the Ophthalmology CommunityJohnson & Johnson Vision is committed to providing 360-degree support for the ophthalmology community, helping to spark conversation around the latest research, future trends and solutions to vision care that best serve patients worldwide.

Throughout the meeting, the company will host a series of educational and interactive sessions to offer attendees the opportunity to share, discuss and learn amongst leading experts in the field of ophthalmology.

Key sessions include:

Additionally, Johnson & Johnson Vision is proud to host the inaugural Vision Run 5K on Sunday, September 23 at 6:30AM at the Johnson & Johnson Lighthouse. This event will bring together ESCRS delegates and citizens of Vienna to support the Eye Care Foundation in providing affordable vision care in developing countries. Interested participants should register online here: http://tracs.net/escrs5k/.

Johnson & Johnson VisionAt Johnson & Johnson Vision, we have a bold ambition: to change the trajectory of eye health around the world. Through our operating companies, we deliver innovation that enables eye care professionals to create better outcomes for patients throughout their lives, with products and technologies that address unmet needs including refractive error, cataracts and dry eye. In communities with greatest need, we work in collaboration to expand access to quality eye care, and we are committed to helping people see better, connect better and live better. Visit us at www.jjvision.com. Follow @JNJVision on Twitter and Johnson & Johnson Vision on LinkedIn.

TECNIS and TECNIS Symfony are trademarks of Johnson & Johnson Surgical Vision, Inc. LipiFlow, LipiScan and LipiView are trademarks of TearScience, Inc. © Johnson & Johnson Surgical Vision, Inc. 2018

1 Brien H, et. al. The challenge of providing spectacles in the developing world: Community Eye Health, Vol. 13, #33. 2000. REF2018OTH0032.

2 Market Scope 2016. Dry Eye Products Report: A Global Market Analysis for 2015 to 2021. p. 57. REF2018TS4011.


