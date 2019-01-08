8 gennaio 2019- 18:34 Jolywood Launches Groundbreaking High Efficiency PV Modules to Drive Distributed Power Generation

- The two high efficiency modules are designed for distributed PV power generation systems. Supported by innovation, the two new additions will drive the development of the distributed power generation, said President of Jolywood Lin Jianwei at the product launching ceremony. Zhou Yuan, secretary-general of China Business Alliance, together with the management team of Jolywood attended the ceremony.

The N-type monocrystalline high efficiency bifacial paving module developed by Jolywood uses flat ribbons to link up each cell, which is an innovative solution to avoid cells being covered by ribbons and narrows the distance between cells. The result, according to Dr.Liu Zhifeng, co-COO of Jolywood (Taizhou) Solar Technology Co. Ltd, is an increase in conversion efficiency and a reduction in the levelized cost of energy (LCOE).

"Compared to modules with the same cells, the N-type monocrystalline high efficiency bifacial paving module enjoys a power gain of 15W to 20W, increasing the conversion efficiency by 1.5%. In addition, the combination of the paving technology and the N-type TOPcon technology leads to a range of advantages for bifacial modules. Compared to monofacial modules, bifacial modules can generate an additional 10% to 30%. There is no potential induced degradation (PID) and zero light induced degradation (LID); the weak light response is better," said Liu.

Due to the advanced composite encapsulation materials, as well as cutting-edge technologies, the JW-HF Series Ultra Light Flexible High Efficiency Module has flexibility that is a perfect match for curved modules. It also weighs 70% less than products of its kind. Light and flexible, it can be used in a variety of situations, such as a rooftop with low load-bearing capacity or the exterior of a building. Additionally, it is convenient to install.

"During the past year," said Lin, "Jolywood has put a lot of effort into R&D and innovation for distributed power generation systems and there are some accomplishments especially in installation. The light and flexible modules will allow quick and easy installation that saves materials and reduces the cost of labor. Regarding this, Jolywood is applying for a patent for the innovative installation system, which makes distributed power generation widely accessible. Integrating advanced technologies and equipment, and based on high efficiency modules, Jolywood aims to provide quality and cost-effective products and solutions to the industry."

About Jolywood

Jolywood (SZ: 300393) is the world leader in the development, production and marketing of PV backsheet, high-efficiency mono-crystalline n-type bifacial solar cells and bifacial modules. Founded in 2008, Jolywood (Suzhou) Sunwatt Co. Ltd. (Jolywood Suzhou) is the largest manufacturer of PV backsheet worldwide, with an annual production capacity of over 100 million square meters. Jolywood (Taizhou) Solar Technology Co. Ltd. (Jolywood Taizhou), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Jolywood Suzhou, was founded in 2016, topping the global solar industry with 2.4GW in manufacturing capacity of N-type bifacial solar cells since 2017.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/805480/JOLYWOOD_power.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/805481/JOLYWOOD_module.jpg