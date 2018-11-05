Conte: fiducia dl sicurezza? Ci riserviamo decisione all'ultimo
Conte: fiducia dl sicurezza? Ci riserviamo decisione all'ultimo

Maltempo, Conte: situazione critica, Cdm entro la settimana

Xi contro Trump: no alla legge della giungla nel commercio

Dl sicurezza, Bonino: "Ormai dire sporco negro nei luoghi pubblici Ã¨ normale"

Spazio, conclusa l'inchiesta sull'incidente alla Soyuz Ms-10

Zoe Saldana e Rosario Dawson ai latinos: votate contro Trump

L'impresa di Ross Edgley, a nuoto circumnaviga la Gran Bretagna

Migliaia alla maratona di New York, c'Ã¨ anche Gianni Morandi

Prescrizione, Di Maio: riforma si fa. Con Lega troviamo soluzione

Manovra, Di Maio: assicuro 1,5 mld per i truffati dalle banche

Ducati presenta le grandi novitÃ  per EICMA 2018

Vigilia di Champions a Napoli, Il Psg scende in campo

Maltempo, Costa: "Il Cdm darÃ  una prima risposta economica giÃ  questa settimana"

Generali, Marco Sesana: â€œInvestiamo sul futuro dei bambini e del Paeseâ€

Maltempo, Toninelli in Veneto: "Presto consiglio dei ministri per sbloccare risorse"

Intervista - Eugenio Blasetti Press Relations Manager di Mercedes Benz Italia

ING: lâ€™arancio si tinge di green. Ecco la campagna dedicata alla sostenibilitÃ 

Voto Usa, Obama: no al vecchio copione di privilegi, cambiamo

Cosenza, appalti e corruzione: arrestato il sindaco di Fuscaldo

Dl sicurezza, Bonino: "Ormai dire 'sporco negro' nei luoghi pubblici e' normale"


Jolywood was Invited to participate in the first Belt and Road Energy Ministerial Conference

- Drawing a large number of high-level guests, the success of the Conference shows the ability of the BRI to help participating countries reach a new consensus on global energy cooperation. China has accumulated rich,valuable experience in research and development, production and application in the field of new energy technology and products. Combining the current situation of countries, China is realizing the transformation of green energy, sharing cooperation and effectively benefiting the people along the Belt and Road. Jolywood has been actively involved in this transformation of the green energy sector.

Mr. Lin said, "Jolywood is a global leader in high-efficiency bifacial technology for N-type solar cells and modules. It produces the world's leading 2.4GW N-type mono bifacial solar cells. The conversion efficiency of the N-type TOPcon bifacial cells has exceeded 22.8%, and the conversion efficiency of the N-type IBC cells has also exceeded 23.0%, leading the industry to step into the new era of photovoltaic parity."

Founded in 2008, Jolywood has been focused on the research and development of solar back sheets and is a leader in the manufacture of advanced photovoltaic materials. Its production and sales volume has held a leading position in the industry. At present, Jolywood is supporting more than 40GW power stations worldwide, and has received no complaints from clients, ensuring the completion of the entire life cycle of its PV modules.

Jolywood has also put emphasis on international development, and has clients from Italy, India, Japan, and Taiwan, among others. Its N-type high efficiency bifacial solar cells and modules have received recognition from customers around the world. For example, China's State Power Investment Corporation Limited (SPIC) built the world's largest 100MW  N-type mono bifacial photovoltaic power station above water with supplies and support from Jolywood. Other applications include India's ACME N-type mono bifacial PV power station; the model power station in Adelaide, Australia; a model station in Japan; and Thailand's RMUTL N-type mono bifacial power station, among others.

With an aim to provide high-efficiency bifacial solutions with high power generation at a low electricity cost, Jolywood will continue to upgrade its technology and actively participate in projects within and alongside the BRI, contributing to the transformation of the energy sector.

About Jolywood

Jolywood (SZ: 300393) is the world leader in the development, production and marketing of PV backsheet, high-efficiency mono-crystalline n-type bifacial solar cells and bifacial modules. Founded in 2008, Jolywood (Suzhou) Sunwatt Co. Ltd. (Jolywood Suzhou) is the largest manufacturer of PV backsheet worldwide, with an annual production capacity of over 100 million square meters. Jolywood (Taizhou) Solar Technology Co. Ltd. (Jolywood Taizhou), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Jolywood Suzhou, was founded in 2016, topping the global solar industry with 2.4GW in manufacturing capacity of N-type bifacial solar cells since 2017.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/775473/Jolywood_belt_and_road_conference.jpg Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/775472/Jolywood_chairman_interviewed.jpg


in evidenza
Bocelli n.1 in classifica negli Usa E' il primo italiano. Battuta Gaga

Bocelli n.1 in classifica negli Usa
E' il primo italiano. Battuta Gaga

