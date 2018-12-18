Approvato decreto spazzacorrotti alla Camera, il flash mob del M5s a piazza Montecitorio
Strade Roma, Gatta (Assessore): "Con aiuto Genio Militare ristrutturiamo strade ad alta viabilitÃ "
Dl anticorruzione approvato alla Camera con 304 voti favorevoli e 106 contrari
15mln di turisti a Roma nel 2018, Cafarotti (Assessore Roma): "QualitÃ  offerta chiave del successo"
Ponte Morandi, lo ricostruiranno Salini Impregilo e Fincantieri
Spazio, il pianeta Saturno sta perdendo i suoi anelli
Roberto Bolle torna su Rai uno con "Danza con me"
Viaggio tra gli italiani in Giappone, sono circa 5mila
Montesano in Rugantino: "Dopo 40 anni nun Ã¨ cambiato gnente"
Milano, appello di Sala ai senzatetto: non dormite all'aperto
Spazio, scoperto Farout il pianeta piÃ¹ lontano del Sistema Solare
Il Backstage di Danza con me 2019
Roberto Bolle ad Affari: "DanzerÃ² su Rai 1 con un robot, Cremonini e..."
Cesare Battisti, Salvini: "Non metteremo nessuna ricompensa, fiducioso su cattura"
Enrico Montesano: "Roma non Ã¨ amata nÃ¨ rispettata"
Ucciso brutalmente Aldo, clochard di Palermo che viveva col gatto
Bus turistico in fiamme davanti al Colosseo
La salma di Antonio Megalizzi rientra in Italia
NCC, cori e insulti contro Toninelli durante la manifestazione arrivata fuori al Senato
Manovra, Salvini a Moscovici: "Meglio tardi che mai"
Journalist who exposed the Panama Papers case to speak at SCCE's European Compliance & Ethics Institute

- Mr. Obermayer is a featured speaker at ECEI, the Society of Corporate Compliance and Ethics' (SCCE's) annual event for the European compliance and ethics community. His presentation, "How We Broke the Panama Papers," will cover how a cryptic message turned into one of journalism's biggest scoops and how a year-long investigation involving 400 journalists was kept secret.

"As recent indictments show, there are numerous lessons for compliance officers from the Panama Papers investigation," SCCE CEO Gerry Zack notes. "But hearing Bastian tell the inside story of how the high-stakes investigation unfolded makes for a compelling tale and adds much to the published accounts."

The 2019 ECEI includes an impressive lineup of speakers from more than 16 countries. They will present 30+ sessions on topics that address current compliance challenges from a global perspective, including data risk and GDPR, anti-corruption, trade sanctions, and fostering an ethical culture. More than 200 compliance and ethics professionals from 38+ countries are expected to attend. Learn more and register at europeancomplianceethicsinstitute.org.

About SCCESociety of Corporate Compliance and Ethics (SCCE) is a non-profit, member-based association for compliance and ethics professionals. Since 2004, SCCE has been championing ethical practices and compliance standards to promote lasting success and integrity of organizations worldwide and across all industries. Headquartered in Minneapolis, MN, SCCE serves 7,400+ members in 95+ countries around the globe.

SCCE offers 40+ educational conferences a year, weekly web conferences, publications, training resources, certification opportunities, and networking for career growth and program development.

Visit the SCCE website at www.corporatecompliance.org or call 888.277.4977.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/587233/Society_of_Corporate_Compliance_Logo.jpg


Lebron James, Serena Williams... Youtube, gli spot 2018 più visti

