18 dicembre 2018- 18:10 Journalist who exposed the Panama Papers case to speak at SCCE's European Compliance & Ethics Institute

- Mr. Obermayer is a featured speaker at ECEI, the Society of Corporate Compliance and Ethics' (SCCE's) annual event for the European compliance and ethics community. His presentation, "How We Broke the Panama Papers," will cover how a cryptic message turned into one of journalism's biggest scoops and how a year-long investigation involving 400 journalists was kept secret.

"As recent indictments show, there are numerous lessons for compliance officers from the Panama Papers investigation," SCCE CEO Gerry Zack notes. "But hearing Bastian tell the inside story of how the high-stakes investigation unfolded makes for a compelling tale and adds much to the published accounts."

The 2019 ECEI includes an impressive lineup of speakers from more than 16 countries. They will present 30+ sessions on topics that address current compliance challenges from a global perspective, including data risk and GDPR, anti-corruption, trade sanctions, and fostering an ethical culture. More than 200 compliance and ethics professionals from 38+ countries are expected to attend. Learn more and register at europeancomplianceethicsinstitute.org.

