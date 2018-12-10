JTI Awarded Top Employer 2019 in Asia Pacific Region for Fifth Consecutive Year

Morte di Davide Astori, 2 medici indagati per omicidio colposo
Sport

Morte di Davide Astori, 2 medici indagati per omicidio colposo

Gilet gialli, Erdogan: dove sono i difensori dei diritti umani?
Politica

Gilet gialli, Erdogan: dove sono i difensori dei diritti umani?

Torna la Formula E, Felipe Massa sfida il falco pellegrino
Sport

Torna la Formula E, Felipe Massa sfida il falco pellegrino

Renzo Arbore racconta 'Guarda... Stupisci' su Rai 2
Spettacoli

Renzo Arbore racconta 'Guarda... Stupisci' su Rai 2

Il pilota di Formula E, Felipe Massa, sfida lâ€™animale piÃ¹ veloce del pianeta
Motori

Il pilota di Formula E, Felipe Massa, sfida lâ€™animale piÃ¹ veloce del pianeta

Monica Bellucci svela i prossimi film: un horror e una spy story
Spettacoli

Monica Bellucci svela i prossimi film: un horror e una spy story

Salvini: "Avevo proposto a Corona di fare il Ministro della montagna"
Politica

Salvini: "Avevo proposto a Corona di fare il Ministro della montagna"

PD, Zingaretti: "Missione salvare democrazia, il 3 marzo tutti ai gazebo"
Politica

PD, Zingaretti: "Missione salvare democrazia, il 3 marzo tutti ai gazebo"

Corte Ue: "Gran Bretagna puÃ² revocare Brexit in modo unilaterale"
Politica

Corte Ue: "Gran Bretagna puÃ² revocare Brexit in modo unilaterale"

Manovra, Di Maio: "Imprese da Salvini? I fatti si fanno al Mise"
Politica

Manovra, Di Maio: "Imprese da Salvini? I fatti si fanno al Mise"

Imprese, Salvini: "Bene incontro di ieri, tagli a burocrazia e costi"
Politica

Imprese, Salvini: "Bene incontro di ieri, tagli a burocrazia e costi"

A Marrakesh firmato il Global Compact sui migranti, Conte assente
Politica

A Marrakesh firmato il Global Compact sui migranti, Conte assente

Startup italiane alla carica. Il Ces a Las Vegas? Ãˆ solo l'inizio
Scienza e tecnologia

Startup italiane alla carica. Il Ces a Las Vegas? Ãˆ solo l'inizio

Linkedin e Twitter, come Fideuram Investimenti usa i social media
Economia

Linkedin e Twitter, come Fideuram Investimenti usa i social media

Salvini a Di Maio: "Gli incontri si fanno al Mise? Ognuno fa il suo"
Politica

Salvini a Di Maio: "Gli incontri si fanno al Mise? Ognuno fa il suo"

Governance farmaceutica, Grillo: "Nessun taglio, ma riallocazione delle risorse"
Politica

Governance farmaceutica, Grillo: "Nessun taglio, ma riallocazione delle risorse"

In Germania i ferrovieri scioperano con indosso gilet gialli
Politica

In Germania i ferrovieri scioperano con indosso gilet gialli

Veronica Pompeo propone connubio tra musica e teatro
Culture

Veronica Pompeo propone connubio tra musica e teatro

Calcio, scontri a Buenos Aires dopo la vittoria del River Plate
Sport

Calcio, scontri a Buenos Aires dopo la vittoria del River Plate

Strage discoteca, fermato ragazzo sospettato di aver usato spray
Cronache

Strage discoteca, fermato ragazzo sospettato di aver usato spray


JTI Awarded Top Employer 2019 in Asia Pacific Region for Fifth Consecutive Year

- Accreditation recognizes JTI's continued commitment to employees in the region   

JTI (Japan Tobacco International) has been certified as Top Employer in the Asia Pacific region for the fifth consecutive year during a prestigious ceremony in Singapore. Furthermore, nine JTI offices and factories in eight countries - Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Russia, Singapore and Thailand - once again received the national Top Employer certification.

     (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/692561/JT_International_SA_Logo.jpg )

     (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/795879/Top_Employers_Institute_Logo.jpg )

The certification by the Top Employers Institute cements JTI's reputation as an employer that puts people first.

"JTI's renewed success as Top Employer in Asia Pacific builds on our reputation as an excellent place to work and serves to highlight our long-term HR approach and people-centric mindset," says Mike Griffiths, JTI's Human Resources Vice President for Asia Pacific. "In a region that has grown significantly over the past few years to around 26,000 employees, it is important for us to continue to demonstrate our commitment to invest in our people and our employment practices."

Workplace initiatives that JTI has implemented in the Asia Pacific region include:

For JTI, the renewed regional Top Employer 2019 certification in Asia Pacific is the latest addition to a list of awards recognizing its HR excellence across the globe: in 2018, JTI was certified as a Global Top Employer for the fourth consecutive year, and also gained Top Employer status in Europe, North America, the Middle East and Africa.

The annual international research undertaken by the Top Employers Institute recognizes leading employers around the world; those that provide excellent employee conditions, nurture and develop talent throughout all levels of the organization, and which strive to continuously optimize employment practices.

JTI is a leading international tobacco company with operations in more than 130 countries. It is the global owner of both Winston, the number two cigarette brand in the world, and Camel, outside the USA and has the largest share in sales for both brands. Other global brands include Mevius and LD. With its internationally recognized brand Logic, JTI is also a major player in the e-cigarette market and has, since 2011, been present in the heated tobacco category with Ploom. Headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, JTI employs close to 40,000 people and was awarded Global Top Employer for four consecutive years. JTI is a member of the Japan Tobacco Group of Companies. For more information, visit http://www.jti.com.


in evidenza
Alla lavagna con Luxuria rinviata Arcigay: "Rai 3 dia spiegazioni"

Spettacoli

Alla lavagna con Luxuria rinviata
Arcigay: "Rai 3 dia spiegazioni"

