Jumeirah Beach Hotel Invites Guests to Create 20 More Years of Memories as It Reopens After a Five Month Refurbishment

Touadi (FAO): â€œPer economia italiana lâ€™Africa Ã¨ unâ€™opportunitÃ â€
Economia

Touadi (FAO): â€œPer economia italiana lâ€™Africa Ã¨ unâ€™opportunitÃ â€

Diletta Leotta: "Al contadino cerca moglie pure una contadina cercherÃ  moglie"
Spettacoli

Diletta Leotta: "Al contadino cerca moglie pure una contadina cercherÃ  moglie"

Manovra, Fico: "Non ho letto di alcun condono fiscale"
Politica

Manovra, Fico: "Non ho letto di alcun condono fiscale"

Lodi, Fico: "Ad ogni ingiustizia e discriminazione il Paese risponde, i nostri valori sono saldi"
Politica

Lodi, Fico: "Ad ogni ingiustizia e discriminazione il Paese risponde, i nostri valori...

Lodi, Fico: "Dopo delibera bisogna solo chiedere scusa"
Politica

Lodi, Fico: "Dopo delibera bisogna solo chiedere scusa"

Migranti, Salvini: "Mio obiettivo Ã¨ immigrazione clandestina zero"
Cronache

Migranti, Salvini: "Mio obiettivo Ã¨ immigrazione clandestina zero"

Salvini: "Chi difende legge Fornero odia gli italiani, la smonterÃ² pezzo per pezzo"
Politica

Salvini: "Chi difende legge Fornero odia gli italiani, la smonterÃ² pezzo per pezzo"

Conte: "Su pressione fiscale c'Ã¨ ancora da lavorare"
Politica

Conte: "Su pressione fiscale c'Ã¨ ancora da lavorare"

Salvini col polso fasciato in comizio in Trentino scherza Tornera' presto
Politica

Salvini col polso fasciato in comizio in Trentino scherza Tornera' presto

Centrodestra, Meloni: "Difficile rivedere in futuro l'alleanza passata"
Politica

Centrodestra, Meloni: "Difficile rivedere in futuro l'alleanza passata"

Standing ovation per Conte sul palco della Scuola di Formazione Politica della Lega
Politica

Standing ovation per Conte sul palco della Scuola di Formazione Politica della Lega

Crollo Ponte Morandi, un minuto di silenzio nel luogo della tragedia 60 giorni dopo
Politica

Crollo Ponte Morandi, un minuto di silenzio nel luogo della tragedia 60 giorni dopo

Zingaretti: "Per Di Maio poveri sono inaffidabili, sono inorridito"
Politica

Zingaretti: "Per Di Maio poveri sono inaffidabili, sono inorridito"

Zingaretti: "Da Salvini attacchi immondi contro sindaco di Riace
Politica

Zingaretti: "Da Salvini attacchi immondi contro sindaco di Riace

Conte alla scuola politica della Lega "Io sono populista" applausi dalla sala
Politica

Conte alla scuola politica della Lega "Io sono populista" applausi dalla sala

Conte: "C'Ã¨ frattura tra elite politiche e societÃ  civile"
Politica

Conte: "C'Ã¨ frattura tra elite politiche e societÃ  civile"

"Forza Italia" il saluto di Conte al termine del suo intervento alla Scuola Politica della Lega
Politica

"Forza Italia" il saluto di Conte al termine del suo intervento alla Scuola Politica...

Zingaretti: "Stop egocrazia, siamo una squadra"
Politica

Zingaretti: "Stop egocrazia, siamo una squadra"

Zingaretti: "Insieme riusciremo a cambiare l'Italia e mandare a casa questo Governo"
Politica

Zingaretti: "Insieme riusciremo a cambiare l'Italia e mandare a casa questo Governo"

Blitz degli animalisti interrompe discorso Zingaretti: "Vergogna, strumentalizzate un tema nobile"
Politica

Blitz degli animalisti interrompe discorso Zingaretti: "Vergogna, strumentalizzate un...


Jumeirah Beach Hotel Invites Guests to Create 20 More Years of Memories as It Reopens After a Five Month Refurbishment

- Jumeirah Group today announces that its much loved Dubai landmark, Jumeirah Beach Hotel is to re-open on 19thOctober 2018, following a five month transformation progamme.  

To view the Multimedia News Release, please click:  https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/8425951-jumeirah-beach-hotel-reopens/

The new Jumeirah Beach Hotel returns with a more contemporary ambiance and a host of new dining experiences, retaining its family friendly focus and redesigned rooms and suites for a more engaging, comfortable and yet pampering stay, all underpinned by Jumeirah's award winning, thoughtful and generous service.

Jose Silva, Jumeirah Group CEO said: "In 1997 Jumeirah Beach Hotel was Dubai's pioneer in luxury beach hotels and has been the canvas on which 20 years of memories have been made. For our loyal returning international guests - many of whom see members of the hotel's team as friends - and our local community, Jumeirah Beach Hotel is their most cherished holiday and staycation destination, largely in part to the legacy of coastal nostalgia awoken when they step back through the doors of the hotel."

Todd Cilano, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Jumeirah Beach Hotel said: "Words cannot do justice to how impressive the Jumeirah Beach Hotel looks. For our returning guests, it is still the much loved hotel that has been a familiar home away from home, but it has been completely re-energised. From the beach cabanas, kids club, restaurants andour beautiful lobby, through to the guest rooms with the best views of the Burj Al Arab, the Jumeirah Beach Hotel is a jewel that must be experienced."

About the Reimagined Jumeirah Beach Hotel  

Welcome to a new look: the refurbishment has been inspired by Jumeirah Beach Hotel's location - the sea, the sand and the iconic hallowing sail. The result is a space that is contemporary and yet warm, with white, gold and blue accents throughout sharing a seamless connection with nature.

Welcome to a new arrival: from the moment guests arrive into a much lighter and airy lobby atrium, offering alluring views of the iconic Burj Al Arab the interior design evokes moments of the sea. High above the lobby hang three kinetic art installations, recreating the movements of underwater flora, the glistening of light on water, and the glow of the sun.

Welcome to your stay: rooms and suites, all with stunning views of the Burj Al Arab elicit the calmness and serenity of the Arabian Gulf with subtle tones of blues and beige.

Welcome to a world of dining: a mix of new and old dining concepts will return Jumeirah Beach Hotel to its previous status as one of the pillars of Dubai's restaurant scene. The local community and the hotel's loyal guests will settle back into favourites such as D&A, La Parilla and Uptown Bar, as well as Villa Beach, Beachcombers and Ocean Blue.

At the heart of the hotel, Kitchen Connection, invites guests to dishes across nine interactive cooking stations for breakfast, lunch and dinner - as well as the legendary Friday Brunch - and Palm Court becomes Pearl Lounge, serving gourmet sandwiches, delicious tartines and a pearl inspired afternoon tea, both with captivating views of the Arabian Gulf and Burj Al Arab.

Welcome to family time: The main family leisure pool will continue to take centre stage with an expanded swim-up bar. Children will enjoy the new Kids Club inspired by the underwater world, and all guests continue to have unlimited access to Wild Wadi Waterpark.

Rates start at $490++. Visit http://www.jumeirah.com/jumeirahbeachhotel for more information.

AboutJumeirah Group:

Jumeirah Group, the global luxury hotel company and a member of Dubai Holding, operates and manages a world-class portfolio of 15 properties in the Middle East including the flagship Burj Al Arab Jumeirah, 5 properties in Europe and 2 in Asia with 18 properties currently under construction around the globe; Indonesia, China, Oman, Jordan, Malaysia and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. http://www.jumeirah.com

Contact: JumeirahPR.Communications@jumeirah.com, Tel: +971-4-3665000

 

     (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/766155/Jumeirah_Beach_Hotel.jpg )

Video:       https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/8425951-jumeirah-beach-hotel-reopens/


in evidenza
Ufficiale: Meghan è incinta. FOTO Il royal baby nascerà a primavera

Costume

Ufficiale: Meghan è incinta. FOTO
Il royal baby nascerà a primavera

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo

Abiti sartoriali da Uomo, Canali

Dal 1934 Canali realizza raffinati abiti da uomo di alta moda sartoriale. Scopri la nuova collezione Canali.


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2018 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.