15 ottobre 2018- 15:26 Jumeirah Beach Hotel Invites Guests to Create 20 More Years of Memories as It Reopens After a Five Month Refurbishment

- Jumeirah Group today announces that its much loved Dubai landmark, Jumeirah Beach Hotel is to re-open on 19thOctober 2018, following a five month transformation progamme.

The new Jumeirah Beach Hotel returns with a more contemporary ambiance and a host of new dining experiences, retaining its family friendly focus and redesigned rooms and suites for a more engaging, comfortable and yet pampering stay, all underpinned by Jumeirah's award winning, thoughtful and generous service.

Jose Silva, Jumeirah Group CEO said: "In 1997 Jumeirah Beach Hotel was Dubai's pioneer in luxury beach hotels and has been the canvas on which 20 years of memories have been made. For our loyal returning international guests - many of whom see members of the hotel's team as friends - and our local community, Jumeirah Beach Hotel is their most cherished holiday and staycation destination, largely in part to the legacy of coastal nostalgia awoken when they step back through the doors of the hotel."

Todd Cilano, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Jumeirah Beach Hotel said: "Words cannot do justice to how impressive the Jumeirah Beach Hotel looks. For our returning guests, it is still the much loved hotel that has been a familiar home away from home, but it has been completely re-energised. From the beach cabanas, kids club, restaurants andour beautiful lobby, through to the guest rooms with the best views of the Burj Al Arab, the Jumeirah Beach Hotel is a jewel that must be experienced."

About the Reimagined Jumeirah Beach Hotel

Welcome to a new look: the refurbishment has been inspired by Jumeirah Beach Hotel's location - the sea, the sand and the iconic hallowing sail. The result is a space that is contemporary and yet warm, with white, gold and blue accents throughout sharing a seamless connection with nature.

Welcome to a new arrival: from the moment guests arrive into a much lighter and airy lobby atrium, offering alluring views of the iconic Burj Al Arab the interior design evokes moments of the sea. High above the lobby hang three kinetic art installations, recreating the movements of underwater flora, the glistening of light on water, and the glow of the sun.

Welcome to your stay: rooms and suites, all with stunning views of the Burj Al Arab elicit the calmness and serenity of the Arabian Gulf with subtle tones of blues and beige.

Welcome to a world of dining: a mix of new and old dining concepts will return Jumeirah Beach Hotel to its previous status as one of the pillars of Dubai's restaurant scene. The local community and the hotel's loyal guests will settle back into favourites such as D&A, La Parilla and Uptown Bar, as well as Villa Beach, Beachcombers and Ocean Blue.

At the heart of the hotel, Kitchen Connection, invites guests to dishes across nine interactive cooking stations for breakfast, lunch and dinner - as well as the legendary Friday Brunch - and Palm Court becomes Pearl Lounge, serving gourmet sandwiches, delicious tartines and a pearl inspired afternoon tea, both with captivating views of the Arabian Gulf and Burj Al Arab.

Welcome to family time: The main family leisure pool will continue to take centre stage with an expanded swim-up bar. Children will enjoy the new Kids Club inspired by the underwater world, and all guests continue to have unlimited access to Wild Wadi Waterpark.

Rates start at $490++. Visit http://www.jumeirah.com/jumeirahbeachhotel for more information.

