J.W. Speaker Unveils Two New Off-Road Lights & Specialized App at The SEMA Show

- After 10 years of research and product development, J.W. Speaker revealed the new Evo J3 headlights and Trail 6 off-road lights along with a brand-new mobile app for best-in-class performance, customization, and intelligence. As the only U.S.-based company designing and manufacturing this level of groundbreaking technology, these new offerings will be a game changer for off-road enthusiasts.

The Evo J3 is the ultimate Jeep headlight. Its patented design is instantly recognizable as an authentic J.W. Speaker product and is the first application of SmartHeat® heated lens technology in a Jeep headlight. The Evo J3 is the first street-legal, DOT approved, plug-and-play headlight with a built-in turn signal.

The compact Trail 6 is the premier off-road light for UTVs, ATVs, and snowmobiles. It provides added safety and control to users with 3 different versions; the Trail 6 Pro with Bluetooth connectivity the Trail 6 Flash that senses deceleration and flashes as a warning to other drivers, and the Trail 6 Sport with class-leading light performance.

Users can connect to the Evo J3 and Trail 6 easily on the new J-Link app developed by J.W. Speaker. In the app, lights are registered to a single owner and are customizable to the user's needs. The J-Link exclusively unlocks features in the Trail 6 Pro and Evo J3, including an "Off-Road" and "Guide" mode. Through the J-Link app J.W. Speaker will provide updates and new features directly to their lights.

"We're excited about these announcements – these off-road lights give users the best and brightest lighting without compromising performance. Our exclusive technology utilizes Bluetooth and the J-Link app to complement our innovative lights, enabling control and customization for our customer," said Tim Speaker, Co-President of J.W. Speaker.

The new, innovative technology for the off-road market can be previewed at J.W. Speaker's SEMA Booth #34229 in Upper South Hall at 9am, 12pm and 3pm each day of the show. Press Conference including special unveiling and Q & A dialogue, will take place on Thursday, November 1st at 10:30am.

The SEMA Show is the premier automotive specialty products trade event in the world. This year's event is held October 30 - November 2, 2018 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Each year, the SEMA Show draws the industry's brightest minds and hottest products to one place and provides attendees with educational seminars, product demonstrations, special events, networking opportunities, and more.

To learn more about J.W. Speaker's current offerings, please visit J.W. Speaker's website at www.jwspeaker.com. For the most recent updates on J.W. Speaker and the new products launching at the SEMA Show, follow J.W. Speaker on social media using the handle @jwspeaker on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

About J.W. Speaker

J.W. Speaker specializes in the design and manufacture of vehicle lighting systems for OEMs and aftermarket applications. For more information, contact J.W. Speaker at 800.558.7288 or speaker@jwspeaker.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/776455/J_W__Speaker___Evo_J3_PR_Newswire_Image___2018.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/641754/JW_Speaker_Logo.jpg


