25 ottobre 2018- 18:19 K. Wah Group Chairman Dr Lui Che-woo donates RMB200 Million To build Tsinghua University Biomedical Sciences Building

- BEIJING, Oct. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr Lui Che-woo, Chairman of K. Wah Group and Director of LUI Che Woo Charity, announced the donation of RMB200 million to Tsinghua University to fund the construction of two new blocks at the Tsinghua University Biomedical Sciences Building, which are set to provide better research and teaching facilities for the faculties and students, as well as support the development of medical, pharmaceutical science and other related disciplines of Tsinghua University. To recognize Dr Lui for his enthusiasm and contributions to the development of Tsinghua University, the new blocks are named "Lui Che Woo Building".

The signing ceremony for Lui Che Woo Building of the Tsinghua University Biomedical Sciences Building was held at Tsinghua University in Beijing today. Professor Chen Xu, Chancellor and Professor Yang Bin, Vice President, signed the donation agreement with Dr Lui on behalf of Tsinghua University and Tsinghua University Education Foundation respectively. Dr Lui was presented with a donation certificate as a token of appreciation and commendation of his donations and ardent support for scientific research in biomedical science.

Dr Lui revealed the reasons for making this donation in his speech, "Tsinghua University's commitment to nurturing top-class talents with global vision, social consciousness and becoming a world-class university, as well as its motto of 'nurturing virtues and personal growth' are in perfect tandem with my own convictions in education, hence the decision to support the development of the Biomedical Sciences Building. Tsinghua University's School of Life Sciences, School of Medicine and School of Pharmaceutical Sciences are the top frontier research academic institutions in China, so I hope this donation will encourage academic research in and applications of innovative scientific technologies, thereby bolstering our nation's soft strengths."

Mr Zhang Xiaoming, Director of the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the State Council, Mr Qiao Xiaoyang, Former Deputy Secretary-General of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, Ms Yu Jianming, Deputy Director of the Central United Front Work Department, the Overseas Chinese Affairs Office of the State Council, Ms Qiu Wei, Deputy Director of the Central United Front Work Department, the Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan Affairs Bureau, Mr Hu Zhengyue, former Commissioner of Office of the Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China in the Macao SAR, Mr Wang Lianduan, Executive Deputy Director of Bureau No. 1 of The National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, Mr Liu Wenda, Deputy Director of Department of Liaison of the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the State Council, Mr Qu Chaoqun, Deputy Director of the Central United Front Work Department, the Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan Affairs Bureau, Mrs Lui Chiu Kam Ping, Ms Paddy Lui, Executive Director of K. Wah International Holdings Limited, Professor Chen Yinghua, Secretary of School Committee of Communist Party of China, School of Life Sciences, Professor Wang Xinquan, Deputy Dean of School of Life Sciences, Professor Hong Bo, Secretary of School Committee of Communist Party of China, School of Medicine, Professor Zhang Jingren, Deputy Dean of School of Medicine, Professor Liu Qingfei, Secretary of School Committee of Communist Party of China, School of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Ms Yuan Wei, Secretary General of Tsinghua University Education Foundation, Mr Li Bing, Vice Secretary General of Tsinghua University Education Foundation and members of the senior management of K. Wah Group were joined by 150 faculty members and students of Tsinghua University to witness this important moment.

Professor Chen Xu, Chancellor of Tsinghua University, expressed that, "Dr Lui generously supports our university in building new medical science building -- 'Lui Che Woo Building', which fully reflects his dedication in education and deep affection for Tsinghua. I believe that the 'Lui Che Woo Building' will definitely lay an important foundation and further equip Tsinghua to becoming world-class university in medicine."

Following the signing ceremony, Dr Lui joined a symposium with Professor Yang Bin, Vice President of Tsinghua University, hosted by Professor Long Denggao, Director of the Centre for Chinese Entrepreneur Studies. Dr Lui told the story of his business venture and shared the idea of inclusivity in diversity with faculty members and students. He shared the beliefs and insights behind the establishment of the international award, "LUI Che Woo Prize -- Prize for World Civilisation". He encouraged the students to pay more attention to current world issues and promote sustainable development with a global mindset. Dr Lui answered some of the questions raised by Tsinghua students and the symposium ended in the warm applause from the audience with student representative presented flowers to Dr Lui.

Dr Lui has always been a passionate benefactor for the development of biomedicine and education. In 2015, he founded the "LUI Che Woo Prize -- Prize for World Civilisation" in Hong Kong as an annual, first of its kind international cross-sector innovative award for advancing world civilization and inspiring people to build a more harmonious world. It aims to recognize and honour individuals or organization all over the world for outstanding contributions and encourages the continuation of that work in promoting sustainable development of the world, betterment of the welfare of mankind and positive life attitude and positive energy. Mr Xie Zhenhua, Tsinghua University alumni and Vice Chairman of the Committee of Population, Resources and Environment of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference who was awarded the "Sustainability Prize" in the "LUI Che Woo Prize -- Prize for World Civilisation" in 2017, donated full amount of the cash award to Tsinghua University to set up the "Global Climate Governance and Green Development Fund", supporting international cooperation in low-carbon development and climate governance, develop related projects and provide scholarships, in a full effort to drive initiatives in the prevention of climate changes and general climate governance.

The planned Biomedical Sciences Building will be mainly used by the School of Life Sciences for teaching and scientific research in life sciences, medicine, pharmaceutical sciences and other cross-disciplinary subjects. It will also house top scientific research institutions including Beijing Advanced Innovation Centre for Structural Biology, McGovern Institute for Brain Research and National Centre for Protein Science. Lui Che Woo Building, comprising Blocks C and D, is intended to provide the venue for teaching and scientific research in pharmaceutical sciences developments and cross-disciplinary subjects in life sciences, while housing scientific research institutions such as Global Health Drug Discovery Institute (Beijing), Tsinghua Pharmaceutical Innovation Centre and Institute for Stem Cell Biology and Regenerative Medicine.

