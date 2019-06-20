Scuola, Germani: ecco come farla funzionare meglio
Cronache

Scuola, Rembado: serve intervento massiccio su figure e organismi
Storica visita del presidente cinese Xi Jinping in Nord Corea
"Diktatorship", alla scoperta del sessismo nel nostro Paese
A Venezia gli aerei storici che hanno preso parte al D-day75
Otto proposte per far funzionare bene le scuole
Crollo di Gorizia, ritrovati i corpi delle tre vittime
LE IMMAGINI DELLA STORICA VISITA DI XI JINPING A PYONGYANG
Baby balena trovata morta insieme alla madre: erano impigliate in una rete
Nasce in Italia la scuola di volo internazionale dei Top Gun
Toti e Carfagna nuovi coordinatori di Forza Italia: "Si apre una fase nuova"
I pescatori di San Benedetto del Tronto a caccia di plastica
"Dolcissime", da Giffoni alle sale film su adolescenza e bullismo
Globo d'oro, la Stampa Estera premia "Il traditore" e Borghi
Ue-Italia, Moscovici: "Lettera Conte? L'ho letta molto attentamente. Dialogo continua" SOTTOTITOLI
Natale (IIT): "Robotica e AI: necessario trasferire conoscenze scientifiche"
Strage di Viareggio, per Moretti condanna a 7 anni in appello
L'Arena di Verona corona il sogno di Zeffirelli con la Traviata
Mancuso (Snam): "Innovazione digitale: ecco dove investe Snam"
Ue, Zingaretti: "Italia isolata, mettere al centro interessi dei cittadini"
Kalaguard® SB Sodium Benzoate Receives EU Approval Under Biocidal Product Regulation (BPR)

- VANCOUVER, Washington, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Emerald Kalama Chemical received approval in the European Union from the member states for the registration of Kalaguard® SB sodium benzoate preservative, which inhibits microbial growth in home care applications such as cleaners, detergents, hand dishwashing liquids and fabric softeners.

Sodium benzoate is a trusted, effective preservative that has been used for years in foods, beverages and personal care applications. However, it has not been available to home care formulators until now, following Emerald's registration of Kalaguard® SB under Europe's Biocidal Products Regulation (BPR) PT 6.

"Regulatory restrictions and consumer preferences are putting increasing pressure on many of the traditional preservative chemistries used in home care. New preservatives need to be registered, and with no new registrations for years, the palette of preservative options has continued to shrink. We saw the opportunity to provide an attractive alternative that is effective, green and easy to use," said Paul Hogan, vice president and general manager of Emerald Kalama's Consumer Specialties business.

Kalaguard® SB sodium benzoate is classified as a low-risk substance by the European Commission for applications governed by the BPR and is preferred over classical biocides to encourage the use of products with a more favorable environmental or human or animal health profile.

"Today's consumers want assurances that the products they purchase have a green profile and are safe to bring into their homes. For these reasons, Kalaguard® SB is a very consumer friendly solution. It is nature identical, biodegradable and authorized for use under green label programs such as Ecocert, Ecolabel and Nordic Swan. It is also classified as non-sensitizing and non-irritating to the skin," said Paul Wanrooij, global business development director, Consumer Specialties.

Wanrooij indicated that Kalaguard® SB also has benefits for the formulator because it is easy to use and to incorporate into a wide variety of household products. It is virtually odorless and colorless, resists yellowing and generally has little impact on viscosity.

Emerald produces Kalaguard® SB at its facility in Rotterdam, the Netherlands using the highest standards for quality and corporate responsibility, including ISO 9001:2015, ISO 14001:2015 and ISO 45001.


Allenarsi a non fare nulla La lentezza è cool

Allenarsi a non fare nulla
