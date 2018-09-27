Caso Kavanaugh, Christine Ford: non dimenticherÃ² mai le risate
Caso Kavanaugh, Christine Ford: non dimenticherÃ² mai le risate

Christine Ford al Senato: cosÃ¬ Brett Kavanugh cercÃ² di stuprarmi

E' morto Zanza, il re dei playboy di Rimini, infografica

Michelle Hunziker diventa imprenditrice con la sua linea "Goovi"

Europei 2024 si terranno in Germania, battuta la Turchia

Michelle Hunziker dalla parte delle donne con "Doppia Difesa"

Crollo ponte, Bucci: "Realizzeremo in 12 mesi il progetto di Renzo Piano e paga...

Crollo ponte, Bucci: "Gli sfollati sotto casa di Grillo? E' un segnale che deve far...

Foa canta a Radio Rock: "La Rai sarÃ  piÃ¹ intonata di me"

Bruxelles omaggia Jo Cox, una piazza per la deputata uccisa

Sos MediterranÃ©e: appello a paesi Ue, una bandiera alla Aquarius

Sgominata a Roma la "banda del finto monsignore": truffe e rapine

Manovra, Fontana: "Indispensabile fornire incentivi economici alla natalitÃ "

Caso Kavanaugh, manifestazione al Senato Usa: "We believe you"

Vaccini, Grillo: â€œLâ€™obbligo non Ã¨ servito a fermare il morbilloâ€

Sicilia, Musumeci: oltre 16 milioni per le marinerie dell'isola

Manovra, Grillo: "1 miliardo in piÃ¹ per fondo sanitario 2019"

Rai, Anzaldi (Pd): commissione nega accesso ad atti, gravissimo

Ue e Onu insieme contro violenza sulle donne in America Latina

Parmitano presenta "Beyond", la sua nuova missione spaziale


Kaleidescape Announces Game-Changing Marine Movie Service

- Kaleidescape has served the yacht sector with uncompromised content quality for over a decade. Today, more than 1,000 luxury yachts are fitted with the Kaleidescape system. Kaleidescape's new marine movie service enables yacht owners to custom configure their onboard movie system with the content of their choice in the highest-fidelity available.

Watching a film is a popular activity aboard yachts. Many vessels rely on DVD and Blu-ray discs for their content. This is because data connections at sea are much less capable and more expensive than on land. Moreover, it usually isn't practical to download movies from the cloud when a yacht is at dock. However, DVD and Blu-ray discs can be hard to obtain when traveling by sea.

Kaleidescape has solved these problems by licensing approximately 10,000 titles from the major Hollywood motion picture studios, specifically for marine use, and by offering an easy way to purchase this content from Kaleidescape for delivery either on a new Kaleidescape system, or on an encrypted USB hard drive for updating an existing Kaleidescape system. Kaleidescape marine customers now can select from and purchase movie titles on the same dates the titles are made available to local customers in key territories throughout the world, including the United States and the Caribbean, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Greece, Australia, and New Zealand.

"Kaleidescape has long enabled luxury cinema aboard yachts and superyachts," said Cheena Srinivasan, Kaleidescape founder and CEO. "Now we are delighted to deliver the finest Hollywood content, because exquisite content is in the key to an extraordinary cinematic experience."

"The superyacht sector is supposed to be about delivering the finest onboard experience, including onboard entertainment. Kaleidescape's new marine movie service makes it convenient for captains and crew to purchase the greatest movies for owners and guests to enjoy," said Scott Molloy, crew trainer in yacht AV systems, and former AV/IT Engineer on large yachts (89-180 metres, 2005-2015).

"These floating palaces, with cabins, great rooms, private cinema, and decks fitted with luxury audio video systems, are inherently dependent on high-fidelity source products like the Kaleidescape movie player," said Guenter Trempnau, owner of Home & Marine Electronic Systems, in Bremen, Germany.  "A movie service that caters to marine customers has been the missing piece of the puzzle to date, and will be a transformational change for yacht entertainment. The Kaleidescape brand comes with the pedigree for great content, hardware reliability, and software that truly offers a mesmerizing entertainment experience."

This new service will become available later this year.

About Kaleidescape, Inc.Kaleidescape delivers unparalleled home cinema. The company designs and manufactures the industry-leading movie players and servers, and provides the finest films from all the major studios. The Kaleidescape movie store is the only online source of full-fidelity movies, featuring audio and video quality that takes full advantage of the capabilities of modern home theaters. Kaleidescape's renowned onscreen user interface was crafted by and for movie lovers. Kaleidescape systems are installed worldwide in the best homes, yachts, and aircraft. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, Kaleidescape sells its products through custom integrators around the world.

Copyright © 2018 Kaleidescape, Inc. All rights reserved. Kaleidescape and the Kaleidescape logo are trademarks of Kaleidescape, Inc. and are registered in the United States. Other trademarks and trade names are owned by third parties and may be registered in some jurisdictions.

For more information: press@kaleidescape.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/750708/Kaleidescape_Product_family_photo_3000.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/750709/Kaleidescape_Logo.jpg


