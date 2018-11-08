8 novembre 2018- 15:31 Kaleido Launches Blockchain Marketplace with Plug-and-Play Services and Solution Partnership Program

- LISBON, Portugal, Nov. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Web Summit -- Kaleido, a ConsenSys company, in collaboration with Amazon Web Services, is helping enterprises break through the proof-of-concept stage to live production blockchain networks with the announcement of its next major step forward. The newly launched Kaleido Marketplace extends its Blockchain Business Cloud to become the first full-stack enterprise platform available today. The new marketplace includes trusted tools and services from Kaleido, AWS, and members of the new partnership program, all offered as plug-and-play.

Early adopters of the Kaleido Marketplace have said that it eliminates 80 percent of the custom code required to build their blockchain project. Clients now have access to native AWS integrations, popular services such as HD wallets for privacy and ID registries for organizational identity, as well as industry products such as Chainlink for smart contract oracles, Viantfor supply chain management, OpenLaw and Clause.io for real-time legal contracts, and many others—all at the click of a button.

With the business value-add of blockchain technology expected to exceed $3.1 trillion by 2030 (Gartner), it's easy to see why blockchain is one of the most talked about technologies in business today. In fact, 84 percent of executives said their companies were "actively involved" with blockchain when surveyed by PwC in August 2018. However, to date, most companies have struggled to build complete, production-ready blockchain solutions, compounded by a shortage of blockchain skills and talent across the industry.

Since its launch in May, Kaleido has helped organizations create over 1,000 blockchain networks with its Blockchain Business Cloud. Now, Kaleido is going even further, offering the first full stack of blockchain capabilities needed to build a complete solution, get to live production state and keep the solution up and running.

"We've seen successful patterns of deployment as enterprise networks go into production and we've baked these best practices into the Kaleido Marketplace services, to help radically simplify the adoption of blockchain and eliminate some of the specialized blockchain expertise needed," said Kaleido Founder and COO, Sophia Lopez.

"The reality is only about 10 percent of an enterprise blockchain project is the blockchain itself. There are many other application, data and infrastructure components required to go into production," said Kaleido Founder and CEO, Steve Cerveny. "I'm very excited that we have a whole cloud of blockchain technologies pre-integrated for our clients to use. The Kaleido Marketplace is a one stop shop for all things enterprise blockchain."

One Kaleido client is Komgo, a cutting edge commodity trade and finance network comprised of global institutions like Citi, ING, Koch Supply & Trading, MUFG Bank, Societe Generale, Credit Agricole Group, BNP Paribas, Shell and others.

"By building on an open blockchain system, Komgo can select from the best protocols in development across the ecosystem and use existing building blocks for an optimized solution," said Souleïma Baddi, Chief Executive Officer of Komgo. "Now with the proof of concepts and pilots behind us, Kaleido will help us deliver production ready products for a large number of participants at a very fast pace."

Kaleido is also launching its Partnership Program in tandem with the marketplace, providing significant opportunities for third-party providers to join the ecosystem by promoting their offerings in the Kaleido Marketplace, embedding Kaleido in their own blockchain solutions, or accelerating client engagements by using Kaleido in their consultations.

"Having our legal smart contract solution promoted in the Kaleido Marketplace creates an instant channel to bring our technology to a global audience and immediate access for new clients," said OpenLaw Co-founder Aaron Wright.

Greenfence Consumer and Radiant Earth are embed partners and are using Kaleido to enhance their own blockchain networks; Greenfence to help Hollywood studios such as Sony and Fox revolutionize digital marketing for movie fans, and Radiant Earth to equip NGOs with aggregated open Earth imagery and geospatial data. On the consulting side, systems integrators such as ConsenSys Solutions are now using Kaleido to accelerate their clients' blockchain engagements.

Kaleido's Blockchain Business Cloud and the new Marketplace are available now, try it for free at Kaleido.io.

About Kaleido:Kaleido, a ConsenSys Enterprise Business, is dedicated to making blockchain radically simple for organizations to adopt so that our societies will fully benefit from decentralized models and technologies. Kaleido is collaborating with Amazon Web Services to offer its Blockchain Business Cloud, an all-in-one SaaS platform built for Enterprise Blockchain. For more information, visit www.Kaleido.io

About ConsenSys:ConsenSys is a global leader in the development of decentralized blockchain services and applications, founded by Joseph Lubin, a co-creator of Ethereum. As a venture production studio, its projects address every part of the Ethereum ecosystem, including: crucial infrastructure projects (Infura), developer tools (Truffle), core integration components (MetaMask), services (Diligence), B2C dapps (Grid+, Cellarius), enterprise solutions (Kaleido), and many more.