Kaunas Vienybes Square in Lithuania Announced Winner at the German Design Award

- The architectural concept of Kaunas Vienybės square was recognized as awinner at the German Design Award 2019.The highly esteemed international jury has awarded the project in the Urban Space and Infrastructure category. It is the first victory of a project implemented in Lithuania in the contest organized by the German Design Council. The project is developed by "Urban Inventors" of SBA group together with Kaunas municipality.

"This design integrates the disparate architectural styles of the original structure into an extremely modern design - one that's bright, congenial and inviting and that promotes outstanding residential-living quality in all enclosed and open areas", the international jury of the contest stated.

The German Design Award is one of the most prestigious recognitions of architects and designers in the world. The jury consisted of almost fifty well known international professionals. 5 400 works have been submitted for the contest.

The winning architectural concept of Vienybės square in the heart of Kaunas, the second largest city of Lithuania, was created by the international company "3Deluxe" based in Germany.

"The plaza concept tries to connect all different existing architectural styles into a single idea: the virtual traces of people moving between different buildings, areas and neighborhoods around the plaza", says one of the authors of the project Dieter Brell, Creative Director of "3Deluxe".

The project for renewing Vienybės square is developed by the real estate innovations company "Urban Inventors" of SBA group together with Kaunas municipality.

"This project is a great example of city and business cooperation. Vienybės square will definitely become one of the symbols of reborn Kaunas", commented the mayor of Kaunas Visvaldas Matijošaitis.

"The highest award of the prestigious contest confirms that our strategic direction to develop projects in a sustainable way by smoothly integrating them into the environment and using innovative technologies was the right choice", said Lionginas Šepetys, the CEO of "Urban Inventors".

"Urban Investors" also develops innovative business centers BLC and "Kauno Dokas" in Kaunas and "Green Hall" business centers in Vilnius, the capital of Lithuania.

Another SBA group company "Capitalica Asset Management" plans to invest EUR 50 million in the capital of Latvia - Riga - where it intends to develop A-class business centers in the city center.

SBA group is one of the largest Lithuanian capital business groups. It runs businesses mainly in furniture, textile industries and real estate area. Last year its revenue exceeded EUR 313 million.


