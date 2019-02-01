Ancora problemi per la Sea Watch: deve restare a Catania
Cronache

Barbara Foria Ã¨ Miss Baba Q e sfotte trapper e social addicted
Spettacoli

Baladin: filiera integrata e scarto zero, scelte di sostenibilitÃ 
Economia

Boom di vendite per "Peppa Pig", effetto dell'anno del maiale
Politica

All'Eliseo showcooking contro lo spreco alimentare
Culture

India, leopardo semina il panico tra la folla e attacca: 4 feriti
Politica

Tav, Conte: "Non solo quest'opera, ci sono tanti altri cantieri"
Politica

Cacciati dalla discoteca, danneggiano auto della Polizia: denunciati 4 giovani
Roma

Pil, Conte: "Analisi preoccupante, ma non c'e' motivo di perdere la fiducia"
Politica

I 10 animali piÃ¹ a rischio di estinzione
CuriositÃ 

I 10 animali piÃ¹ rari del mondo
CuriositÃ 

Venezuela, GuaidÃ² all'Italia: "Riconosca il cambiamento"
Politica

Fuorionda Conte a Merkel: "Salvini Ã¨ contro tutti"
Politica

Tav, Salvini: "Costa di piÃ¹ sospendere che andare avanti"
Politica

Carige, Di Maio: "Commistione con la politica, ecco i nomi"
Politica

Intervista - Chairman of Extreme E, Gil de Ferran
Motori

Intervista - Founder & CEO of Formula E, Alejandro Agag
Motori

Ministro Grillo visita a sorpresa ospedale Umberto I a Roma: "QualitÃ  personale ma pulizia scadente"
Politica

Sanita', all'Ospedale San Carlo di Nancy arriva la TC Revolution per il nuovo reparto di radiologia
Politica

A Palermo i pacchi si consegnano con i tricicli elettrici
Cronache

Kavalan Distillery's Itineraries Awarded 'Highly Commended' in Global Drinks Tourism Challenge

- Kavalan Distillery, an hour's drive from the capital Taipei, sees a million visitors annually, and was awarded a "Highly Commended," in the 2019 Drinks Tourism Challenge for its breathtaking itineraries. They include:

Kavalan CEO Mr. YT Lee said the core distillery tour and hourly tastings were free of charge in line with his ethos of sharing Kavalan distillery with the community.

He said his expectations of the tour was it told the full story of how Taiwan's first whisky came into being, as well as how it's made. "I want this to be an experience visitors will take away with them," he said.

Master Blender Ian Chang said there were plenty of extra opportunities to taste Kavalan in more depth. The customised Tasting Lounge has a luxury whisky bar, where expert guides will take visitors on a "taste journey" through a choice of four of Kavalan expressions, depending on their preferred tastes and textures.

"And if visitors want to try their hand at my job, they can create their own whisky with a personalised label to take away from our DIY Blending Lab. With all this on offer, we look forward to seeing you at Kavalan distillery in 2019!" Mr. Chang said.

Recently in Whisky Magazine issues No.151 & 154 Tasting Section, Kavalan was "Recommended" for its Distillery Reserve Peaty Cask: "Another well turned out and balanced Taiwanese whisky. Great stuff indeed" and for its Solist, Manzanilla Sherry Cask: "Boom, sherry bomb heaven. A little water lengthens the notes but really is an ode to the love of sherry." Kavalan's Fino Sherry Cask Strength was also given 91 points by CigarsLovers Magazine -among the highest scores awarded - out of all the whiskies the publication has tasted over the past 12 months. In the 2019 Annual Brand Report, Kavalan once again proved a strong favourite in both the Best Selling and Top Trending world whisky categories, according to Drinks International.

Kavalan has also won the Icons of Whisky Visitor Attraction award in 2011, 2013, etc.

* The turtle symbol resonates with Kavalan's own story sharing values like persistence and staying power. Kavalan also takes the old name for Yilan County.

About Kavalan Distillery

Kavalan Distillery in Yilan County has been pioneering the art of single malt whisky in Taiwan since 2005. Our whisky, aged in intense humidity and heat, sources the meltwaters of Snow Mountain and is enhanced by cool sea and mountain breezes. All this combines to create Kavalan's signature creaminess. Taking Yilan County's old name, our distillery is backed by about 40 years of beverage-making under parent company, King Car Group. We have collected more than 280 gold awards or higher from the industry's most competitive contests, and are available in more than 70 countries.  Visit www.kavalanwhisky.com

Notes to the Editor:

The three itineraries offered by Kavalan Distillery are as follows. Visit the Kavalan website for more details on booking: http://www.kavalanwhisky.com/EN/visit-itinerary.aspx

A Yilan Yuanshan2.5 HoursKavalan Distillery + Mr. Brown Castle Café + King Car Orchid Orchard

B Yilan Jiao-Xi2 HoursKing Car Jiao-Xi Orchid Farm + Mr. Brown Café, Jiao-Xi + King Car Shrimp Farm

C Yilan Tou-Cheng4 HoursMr. Brown Castle I + Windmill + Hiking Trail+ Mr. Brown Castle II

Media Contact:

Kellie Du886-3922-9000 #7165kellie@kingcar.com.tw

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/816147/Kavalan.jpg

 


in evidenza
"Vadi, vadi, vadi, vadi..." Ironia web su Landini-Fantozzi

MediaTech

"Vadi, vadi, vadi, vadi..."
