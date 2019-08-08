Salvini: alla Lega non interessa qualche poltrona in piÃ¹
Kavalan Scoops 'Gold Outstanding' and 4 'Golds' in Tougher IWSC

- Kavalan also received two Platinums and 10 Golds from the International Review of Spirits (IRS) organised by the Tastings-Beverage Testing Institute in the US. 

Ex-Bourbon Glory

The Kavalan Solist* ex-Bourbon Single Cask Strength Single Malt Whisky received both an IWSC Gold Outstanding and an IRS Platinum on 97 points. 

IRS judges described Ex-Bourbon on the nose as "banana-pistachio gelato, pound cake, and smoked honey butter" and on the palate "white peach, rose tea, saffron, and coconut cream." They concluded it was a "powerful, highly nuanced whisky that is a pleasure to discover."

IWSC Awards

Along with the Ex-Bourbon's Gold Outstanding, the IWSC gave four Golds (95-100) to 

IRS Platinums and Golds 

Along with the Solist Ex-Bourbon, the other IRS-Platinum Award winner was the Solist Vinho Barrique on 96 points. 

Judges described its aroma as "roasted pineapple, caramel, pecan praline, wine-poached pear, and chocolate coated malted milk ball." And its taste as "candied peanuts, vanilla bean, dried mango, and baked dates."

A further 10 IRS Golds were awarded to Kavalan Ex-Bourbon Oak, Kavalan Solist* Oloroso Sherry, Kavalan Oloroso Sherry Oak,  Kavalan Solist* Fino Sherry, Kavalan Classic, Kavalan Solist* Port, Kavalan Distillery Reserve Peaty Cask, Kavalan Distillery Reserve Rum Cask, King Car Conductor, and Kavalan Podium. 

Kavalan Quotes 

CEO Mr YT Lee said the higher IWSC standards meant whisky fans would benefit.

"These tougher awards help people distinguish the very best whiskies and it pushes us to do better," Mr Lee said. 

Master Blender Ian Chang said Kavalan expressions benefited from the natural environment in Yilan, Taiwan. 

"It seems the world's best casks and our unique subtropical climate can produce whiskies worth their weight in gold," Mr Chang said. 

*Please note that Kavalan's award-winning "Solist" Series is sold under the name "Cask Strength" Series inside the US market only for trademark reasons.

About Kavalan Distillery 

Kavalan Distillery in Yilan County has been pioneering the art of single malt whisky in Taiwan since 2005. Our whisky, aged in intense humidity and heat, sources the meltwaters of Snow Mountain and is enhanced by cool sea and mountain breezes. All this combines to create Kavalan's signature creaminess. Taking Yilan County's old name, our distillery is backed by about 40 years of beverage-making under parent company, King Car Group. We have collected more than 350 gold awards or higher from the industry's most competitive contests, and are available in more than 70 countries. Visit www.kavalanwhisky.com

For more information contact:

Kellie Du+886-3922-9000 #7165 kellie@kingcar.com.tw

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/957588/201908_IWSCIRS.jpg  


