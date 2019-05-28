Kazakhstan Unveils High-Potential Investment Opportunities at Astana Economic Forum

Clima, Greta Thumberg e Schwarzenegger alleati per l'ambiente
Politica

Clima, Greta Thumberg e Schwarzenegger alleati per l'ambiente

Ultimo da record, Colpa delle Favole Tour cantato a squarciagola
Spettacoli

Ultimo da record, Colpa delle Favole Tour cantato a squarciagola

Flat tax, Salvini annuncia piano da 30 miliardi di euro
Politica

Flat tax, Salvini annuncia piano da 30 miliardi di euro

Europee, a Bruxelles primo summit con i leader del Ppe
Politica

Europee, a Bruxelles primo summit con i leader del Ppe

Ambiente, il fiume Sarno in Campania invaso dalla plastica
Cronache

Ambiente, il fiume Sarno in Campania invaso dalla plastica

Gattuso lascia il Milan, tutti i suoi show in conferenza stampa
Politica

Gattuso lascia il Milan, tutti i suoi show in conferenza stampa

La pioggia non ferma la festa del concerto Radio Italia Live
Spettacoli

La pioggia non ferma la festa del concerto Radio Italia Live

Comunali, la neo sindaca leghista di CodognÃ¨ arriva a cavallo in Municipio
Politica

Comunali, la neo sindaca leghista di CodognÃ¨ arriva a cavallo in Municipio

Conti pubblici, Berlusconi: "Battere pugni su tavolo Ue modo peggoiore per trattare"
Politica

Conti pubblici, Berlusconi: "Battere pugni su tavolo Ue modo peggoiore per trattare"

Salvini: "Di Maio e' stato tra i primi a complimentarsi, non mi permetto di entrare in vicende M5s"
Politica

Salvini: "Di Maio e' stato tra i primi a complimentarsi, non mi permetto di entrare in...

Salvini: "Voto degli italiani chiaro, loro dettano agenda"
Politica

Salvini: "Voto degli italiani chiaro, loro dettano agenda"

Roberto Bolle principe ottocentesco a Gran ballo all'Ambrosiana
Spettacoli

Roberto Bolle principe ottocentesco a Gran ballo all'Ambrosiana

Flat tax, Salvini: "30 miliardi di euro per farla"
Politica

Flat tax, Salvini: "30 miliardi di euro per farla"

Pd, Cuperlo: "Chi ha votato la Lega in Sardegna non ha finito le medie"
Politica

Pd, Cuperlo: "Chi ha votato la Lega in Sardegna non ha finito le medie"

MPS lancia iniziativa su Conto Italiano di Deposito-Linea Special
Economia

MPS lancia iniziativa su Conto Italiano di Deposito-Linea Special

BienNolo chiude con 8mila visitatori: "Un successo"
Culture

BienNolo chiude con 8mila visitatori: "Un successo"

Infografica - Eletti Parlamento Ue tra curiositÃ  e nuovi ingressi
Politica

Infografica - Eletti Parlamento Ue tra curiositÃ  e nuovi ingressi

Everest, troppo traffico sulla vetta, 10 morti in una settimana
Politica

Everest, troppo traffico sulla vetta, 10 morti in una settimana

Torna "La Famiglia Addams" e c'Ã¨ anche Loredana BertÃ¨. Il trailer
Spettacoli

Torna "La Famiglia Addams" e c'Ã¨ anche Loredana BertÃ¨. Il trailer

"Nureyev-The White Crow", il film sul ribelle genio della danza
Spettacoli

"Nureyev-The White Crow", il film sul ribelle genio della danza


Kazakhstan Unveils High-Potential Investment Opportunities at Astana Economic Forum

-

Speaking at the panel session of KGIR-2019, Askar Mamin, the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan said: "The influx of foreign investment in Kazakhstan rose to $24 billion in 2018. A favourable business climate and our new focus on new and promising industries lead to economic growth. Today, Kazakhstan has the most business-friendly environment in the region."

Mehmet Şimşek, former Deputy Prime Minister of Turkey, stated that political stability is a big plus for Kazakhstan. In his opinion, long-term prospects, rather than "quick" decisions, are important for the economy and global investment.

Kazakhstan has the highest investment potential in the region. On average, Kazakhstan has enjoyed a 5% economic growth for 20 consecutive years, which is comparable only with the "Asian tigers".

Reasons for Kazakhstan's investment attractiveness include the country's strategically important location, favourable business environment, investment incentives and developed infrastructure.

Kazakhstan is rich in natural resources. 99 out of 110 elements on the periodic table are found in the country. According to the World Bank, there are over 5,000 undiscovered deposits worth more than $46 trillion.

Kazakhstan's climate enables good conditions for green energy projects, especially wind and solar. The potential of wind energy exceeds the country's needs ten-fold.

Located at the crossroads of Europe and Asia, Kazakhstan has become a transit hub between the two largest world markets. The country is a part of the Belt and Road Initiative, and accounts for 70% of land transit traffic passing between China and Europe and in other directions.

Furthermore, the Astana International Financial Center has transformed Kazakhstan into the financial centre of the region. The country signed 47 bilateral and one multilateral agreements guaranteeing the rights of investors. There are 12 special economic zones in Kazakhstan, offering exemptions from various types of tax and customs duties.

The government has been heavily investing in the transport and logistics infrastructure. The country's telecommunications sector is the most advanced in Central Asia.

Investment opportunities exist in various sectors, including agriculture, mining, petrochemistry, engineering, tourism and trade.

AEF-2019, once again, drew attention to the development of the region and the participants agreed on the importance of such events.

http://astanaeconomicforum.org/en  

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/888411/Astana_Economic_Forum_Logo.jpg

 

 

 


in evidenza
Dalle boutique gym al BodyPump La nuova tendenza è il fit & fun

Costume

Dalle boutique gym al BodyPump
La nuova tendenza è il fit & fun

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2019 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.