KDX SR Defines the Future of 3D technology by Launching 3D+ Strategy

10 gennaio 2018- 16:54

- An innovative technology expert, KDX will launch its "3D+" strategy during CES. This strategy has three goals: creating an integrated man-machine interaction, presenting a mixed reality experience and building a new 3D eco-system. This new system will include 3D displays, 3D content and SR experiences, which will support its glasses-free 3D display technology along with technologies in depth perception and spatial interaction.

Xu Shu, CEO of KDX declares, "At this year's CES, KDX announced 3D+ strategy which combines KDX's 3D display technology with depth sensing and interactivity. The fundamental platform of SR, combining technologies, sharing experiences and leading in innovation is what the Simulated Reality Alliance (SRA) represents. The Simulated Reality future will be shaped by connecting and partnering with industry leaders contributing and endorsing the goals of the SRA."

Simulated Reality (SR) experience defines the future of KDX's "3D+" strategy. Through the delivery of SR, KDX will create a MR platform based on glasses-free 3D displays, to give the user a "materialized" experience featuring virtual reality combined with an illusion of reality. This interaction breaks the traditional boundaries between virtuality and reality, realizing a media-free fusion of the virtual digital world and the real physical world. SR, a supplement and application upgrade to MR technology, requires no peripherals for viewing 3D and realizes a seamless connection of the virtual and real worlds. In contrast to MR, SR has more extensive application scenarios.

Industry analysts said that SR, like MR, combines VR and AR strengths, while building a vast industry chain spanning hardware, systems, platforms, development tools, languages, application apps, and consumer content. This integrated system has enormous business value. Without needing glasses, SR can be freely used with a full range of smart devices and virtually all application scenarios. SR can also be widely applied in many fields. It will promote the innovation of production, consumption experience and business models in various industries. According to a related predication, the overall income of VR/AR/MR will reach USD100bn and MR/SR production value will reach tens of billions USD in 2020.

Photo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/626776/KDX_New_SR_Experience.jpg