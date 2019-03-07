Code Your future, fondatore: a Roma per grande potenziale Italia
Kintaro Capital is One of the First EU Crypto Funds to Receive It's License From the Malta Financial Services Authority (MFSA), Licensing it as a Private Investment Fund (PIF) for Cryptocurrencies and Listed Equities

- Dr. Mervyn Maistry. CEO & Founder, Konfidio and Kintaro Capital

Kintaro Capital, a venture of the Konfidio blockchain studio, obtained formal approval of its PIF license from the MFSA. Making it one of the first regulated crypto funds for qualifying investors under Maltese law. The licence allows Kintaro clients to invest in strategic alternatives to fiat based instruments. Malta complies with all EU financial and regulatory laws governing investor protection and financial instruments.

Kintaro Capital leverages three years of crypto-economic experience. Through their token research and data analytics expertise, the fund targets high yields in the blockchain sector. The fund is administered by SGGG Fexserv Fund Services (Malta) Ltd., responsible for the administration of over 220 alternative strategy funds, together with Fexserv Financial Services, a leading company in the financial services industry.

Kintaro's investment committee consists of arguably the most experienced team in the space; a mix of traditional hedge fund managers, FX and fixed income managers, experienced VCs and early blockchain adopters.

Dr. Mervyn G. Maistry, MD, MBA, DEcon. Chairman of the fund, brings extensive experience in strategy, consulting and investment banking. As Founder and CEO of Konfidio, Berlin's blockchain venture studio, he gives the fund its direction. As well as being a veteran investor, he was previously a Deutsche Bank Group COO, and led the Digital Innovation operations at Accenture and then EY.

Brendan Robertson, MBA, CFA Mfin is a prominent Board Member, and sits on Kintaro's Investment Committee. He lends the fund his impressive background as Head of Portfolio Solutions at Kieger AG. With 20 years experience in asset management, Brendan has a proven track record of sound investment practice and strategy.

As part of the Konfidio family, Kintaro utilises the venture studio's unique position within the Berlin ecosystem. Konfidio's work for governments and Fortune 500 companies adds to the blockchain knowledge base of the fund. Their Token Advisory LLC practice provides additional insight into regulated crypto fundraising.

Customized research is available to those commissioning one-off reports into selected assets. The Kintaro researchers undertake detailed analyses of requested tokens in the provision of independent reports. Startups fundraising with tokens can also request valuation reports.

Facts & Figures

Kintaro's 'Digital Innovation Fund' will invest in a portfolio of selective crypto-assets and exchange-listed equities.

The fund can accept up to €100,000,000, and is targeting €10,000,000 in 2019.

It's open to Qualified Investors under the MFSA PIF regime.

The minimum investment threshold is €100,000 or equivalent.

Contact:Kintaro Capital Alpine House 34 Naxxar Road San Gwann SGN 9032 MaltaDr. Mervyn G. Maistry +49-1517-2125871 talktous@kintaro.capital

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/831766/Kintaro_Capital_Logo.jpg )

 


