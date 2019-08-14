Ponte Morandi, Toti: giorno di dolore, ma cittÃ  si Ã¨ risollevata
Crollo Genova, Salvini: la rabbia dei parenti Ã¨ anche la mia
Genova, Luigi Di Maio alla commemorazione per le vittime del ponte Morandi
Crollo Genova, il minuto di silenzio per le vittime del Morandi
Crollo Genova, Bucci: Ã¨ giusto che oggi siano tutti qui
Ponte Morandi, Mattarella a Genova abbraccia familiari vittime
Crollo Genova, premier Conte: non vi abbiamo dimenticato
Greta verso New York con Casiraghi sulla barca a emissioni zero
L'isola greca di Eubea ancora avvolta dalle fiamme
Mobilitazione in oltre 80 cittÃ  del Brasile contro Bolsonaro
Senato, non passa la linea della Lega. Conte in Aula il 20 agosto
Mattarella incontra i familiari delle vittime del crollo di Ponte Morandi
Ponte Morandi, Bagnasco: "Demolizione troncone segna distacco, ora guardare al futuro"
Capriolo rimane incastrato in un cancello, salvato dai Vigili del Fuoco
Un anno dal crollo di Ponte Morandi, Mattarella arriva a Genova per la commemorazione
Mattarella seduto al fianco di Conte alla messa per le vittime di Ponte Morandi
Un anno dal crollo di Ponte Morandi, il ricordo dei Vigili del Fuoco
Salvini e Di Maio in prima fila alla messa in ricordo delle vittime di Ponte Morandi
Previsioni meteo per giovedÃ¬, 15 agosto
Matteo Renzi insiste: niente elezioni subito, serve un governo
Kion Cosmetics Wins International Award for Excellence in Natural and Vegan Cosmetics

- In addition to recognizing the excellence of Kion Cosmetics, this award is one of great importance, because it helps to expand the name of the brand, opening doors for new business in the international market," says Urandir Fernandes de Oliveira, President of BKC, noting that the line has a wide variety of facial, body and hair products, with innovative technology that is effective in treating wrinkles, lightening, cleansing, hydration and measurement reduction.

Founded three years ago, the company has caught the notice of multinationals in the premium sector and has started to sell in the world's key commercial centers, such as London, Dubai, New York and Beverly Hills. "Before we actually get started with large scale production, we begin to introduce Kion products at international fairs, and the level of acceptance has been so high, we were exporting before we got to commercialization in Brazil," explains Luciano Didier, Director of Development of International Business.

The focus for this year is on Asian markets, such as China and Thailand, as well as expansion in the United States. In Brazil, the plan is to open some 60 kiosks and shops in the country's main shopping centers. Products can also be purchased via e-commerce at kioncosmetics.com, in Portuguese, English, French and Spanish, or via telemarketing (+55 11 25770275).

The primary raw material used in Kion products is red Brazilian kimberlite clay, which is considered rare because it was formed more than 850 million years ago and has more than 130 cosmetic and pharmaceutical applications. Classified as the most powerful element for rejuvenation of the skin, this clay is extracted in Corguinho, Mato Grosso do Sul, in Brazil.

"The efficacy of the crystals and the mineralogical power of the clay has been proven by the Kosmoscience laboratory in Brazil, and Bureau Veritas in Canada," explains executive director, Alan Oliveira.

Kion Cosmetics participates in the industry's leading international fairs, such as In-Cosmetics, Cosmoprof and Expocosmética, among others. Specialized publications such as Glamour UK, Harper's Bazaar, Vogue Russia and Cosmetics Design have already recognized the brand's unique properties.

CONTACT: Telephone - +55 61 4141-7045

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/955658/Foto1_ID_8db4620edcea.jpg


Le ansie degli italiani in ferie Il 71% teme rapine in casa

Le ansie degli italiani in ferie
