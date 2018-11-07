Continental a Eicma: Aras il sistema di assistenza guida per moto
Economia

Striscia la Notizia compie 30 anni: il meglio del popolare show
Spettacoli

Dermatite atopica, disponibile nuovo farmaco per cura casi gravi
Cronache

Scuola, Margiotta (Confsal): no alla regionalizzazione
Cronache

Scuola, Serafini (Snals): aprire subito stagione contrattuale
Cronache

Un trevigiano fa il gelato al cioccolato piÃ¹ buono d'Italia
Cronache

Ducati protagonista a Eicma con la supersportiva Panigale V4R
Economia

Usa 2018, in Georgia Abrams non ammette sconfitta: "Rivotiamo"
Politica

Trump discute con giornalista in conferenza: "Maleducato, sei nemico del popolo"
Politica

I migranti in marcia verso gli Usa: non siamo criminali
Politica

Bmw ad Eicma con 6 anteprime, spicca la supersportiva S 1000 RR
Economia

Inaugurazione EICMA 2018
Motori

Spazio, l'addio all'Asi di Battiston: esco a testa alta
Scienza e tecnologia

Lincei, Parisi: valorizzare giovani Ã¨ tra prioritÃ  dell'Accademia
Scienza e tecnologia

Sisal, Maldari: â€œCon SisalPay verso un incremento dei pagamenti digitaliâ€
Economia

Mastercard, Centemero: â€œVerso unâ€™abilitazione sempre piÃ¹ rapida e sicuraâ€
Economia

Mastercard: "Di Meo presenta la carta biometrica progettata con Banca Intesa"
Economia

Caso Battiston; per Bussetti "sul successore non ci sono novitÃ "
Politica

"Belle Ripiene", al Sistina di Roma risate in cucina con 4 donne
Spettacoli

Prescrizione, Bonafede: "Aperti a confronto ma battaglia va portata avanti"
Politica

KLM Holdings Reports on Samsung, With Higher Profits and a New Product Line

- KLM Holdings research and analysis department has commented on Samsung as they will announce their new foldable smartphone to its developer conference this week.

The new device will be a new concept both in its design and user interface. Samsung has already recorded a higher operating profit at around $15.5 billion U.S Dollars in its most recent quarter ending in September 2018; a 21 percent increase from its previous quarter.

"Samsung has had a great year so far, every quarter has seen a significant increase and to top that it's unveiling a new product line which will be completely new with its foldable smartphone," commented a research analyst at Japanese based wealth management company, KLM Holdings.

Samsung has stated that they are looking for critical feedback at its conference this week from mainly an audience of developers to ensure that the applications will be compatible with its folding device.

The company has already reached out to major companies such as Netflix and YouTube in order to find a middle ground for optimizing its content on the revolutionary device.

Samsung Mobile had announced its plans to hold the developer conference, as its purpose was to "showcase advancements" and engage with application developers for its new device.

A US startup company has also unveiled what they call the world's first commercial smartphone with foldable technology, showing that a huge amount of interest is pouring into the foldable technology.

KLM Holdings stated that Samsung's share price was trading higher around 0.94 percent in early morning trading hours. With results driving strong demand for its products and an improving production line the company has also noted key areas that the company is looking to invest in the coming years.

Mr. Kaminaga Rikiya, kaminaga.rikiya@klmholdings.com , +81345790437


