Daniel Oren Ã¨ direttore musicale dell'Arena Opera Festival 2019
Culture

Di Maio: Campagna per conoscere strumenti che faranno uscire Paese da crisi
Politica

Maestro Feng Shui predice un anno del maiale sfortunato per Trump
Politica

Una mummia svela come l'atrite reumatoide arrivÃ² in Europa
Scienza e tecnologia

Di Maio presenta risultati Governo M5s il primo Ã¨ Quota 100
Politica

L'Italia Ã¨ in recessione. Istat: Pil a -0,2% nel quarto trimestre
Economia

Bergoglio primo Papa negli Emirati Arabi: "La fede non divide"
Politica

Roma, al S. Carlo di Nancy la Tac che rivoluziona la diagnostica
Cronache

Trenitalia consegna un altro treno Vivalto per potenziare flotta Trenord
Politica

Sanita', Conte: "Non ci sara' alcun taglio"
Politica

A Plan de Corones una Mercedes Classe G scolpita nel ghiaccio
Motori

Carolina Crescentini con l'UNHCR per le bambine rifugiate
Cronache

Attilio Fontana:"Trasporto regionale, sta migliorando moderatamente"
Economia

Pil, Zingaretti: "Lettera a Conte per inversione rotta politica economica"
Politica

Battisti, FS:"Trasporto regionale, garantiremo un cambio di passo"
Economia

Bimbo ucciso a Cardito, Fico: "Sono straziato, prioritari gli investimenti su tutela minori"
Politica

Boeri: "Rallentamento economia impatta sui conti Inps"
Politica

Manifestanti in piazza con GuaidÃ²: ho sentito Trump al telefono
Politica

Iacono,Trenitalia:"Trasporto regionale,nuovi treni entro primavera"
Economia

Pil, de Magistris: "Stiamo peggio di prima, doveva essere governo del cambiamento"
Politica

Kongsberg EM 124 Sonar Plays Integral Role in First Human Reaching Deepest Point in Atlantic

- HORTEN, Norway, Jan. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kongsberg Maritime announced today that the EM 124 sonar, installed aboard the DSSV Pressure Drop, played a key role in the deepest solo human submersible dive completed by the Five Deeps Expedition. Expedition founder and submersible pilot, Victor Vescovo, reached the bottom (depth of 8,376 meters) of the Puerto Rico Trench in his private submersible the Limiting Factor following precision mapping of the ocean floor completed by the EM 124.

The Kongsberg EM 124, released in 2018, is the fifth generation of a range of new multibeam systems from Kongsberg Maritime and is the successor of the highly accomplished EM 122, the de-facto standard in deep water multibeam systems. It is a modular, state-of-the-art multibeam echosounder that performs high resolution seabed mapping from shallow waters to full ocean depths (11,000 m) with unparalleled swath coverage and resolution. It has a broad range of functionality, including the simultaneous collection of seabed and water column imagery. This capability saves time and increases efficiency during the planning, execution and analysis phase of a mission. The low-noise electronics are compact and flexible in design for easy installation and integration into a vessel of any size.

"This was the very first delivery of the EM 124 and has already proven to be a success with fantastic results," said Chris Hancock, vice president of sales for Kongsberg Underwater Technology. "The Five Deeps Expedition leaders and the crew of the DSSV Pressure Drop were excellent to collaborate with throughout the installation and commissioning phase of this project. Our expert technical team was able to optimize system performance and conclude successful sea acceptance trials just prior to the scheduled dive in the Puerto Rico Trench. Over the next 12 months, we will continue to work together and support the expedition remotely through our Mapping Cloud service."

"The EM 124 is arguably the most advanced underwater sonar currently installed on a civilian vessel," said Vescovo. "It produced digital 3D renderings of the sea floor that were used to identify and verify the deepest point in the trench that ultimately determined the dive location. This was essential to the success of the mission."

The Five Deeps Expedition is the first manned expedition in a commercially-certified submersible seeking to reach the deepest points in the five oceans by the end of 2019. The journey will cover 40,000 nautical miles (74,000 km) and the submersible will have descended through at least 72,000 m (236,220 ft.) of water.

To learn more about the expedition, please visit www.fivedeeps.com.

About Kongsberg Maritime

Kongsberg Maritime is the world's most trusted supplier of hydro-acoustic technology for a wide range of subsea applications supporting scientific, naval and offshore oil and gas industries. Kongsberg Maritime also offers a full range of autonomous underwater vehicles, unmanned surface vessels, naval sonars, infrastructure and sensors for underwater science and maritime communications solutions.

About Kongsberg Underwater Technology Inc.

Kongsberg Underwater Technology Inc. (KUTI), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hydroid, Inc. supports the U.S. government, leading research institutions and commercial survey companies with turnkey marine technology solutions. The company also develops, manufactures, markets and supports the Seaglider® AUV system.

Located in the U.S. and a subsidiary of Kongsberg Maritime, Hydroid, Inc. is the world's most trusted manufacturer of advanced Autonomous Underwater Vehicles (AUVs). REMUS AUVs represent the most advanced, diversified and field-proven family of AUVs and AUV support systems in the world.

Media ContactHelge Uhlen+47 9920 3987 helge.uhlen@km.kongsberg.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/815847/The_Kongsberg_Maritime_EM.jpg


