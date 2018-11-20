L'impressionante tromba marina che ha sfiorato Salerno
Cronache

Intelligenza artificiale, a Roma roadshow per progetti innovativi
Economia

Una collezione veneziana alla Fondazione Querini Stampalia
Culture

Francesco De Gregori mai visto in "Vero dal vivo"
Culture

100 anni dell'Aula della Camera. Cos'Ã¨ il Transatlantico?
Politica

Conte nella villa dei Casamonica tra gli specchi e le statue della famiglia
Politica

Venezia si tinge di rosso per i cristiani perseguitati
Politica

L'Aula di Montecitorio compie 100 anni, le celebrazioni alla Camera dei Deputati
Politica

La tromba d'aria vicino alla costa di Salerno, le immagini impressionanti
Politica

Corto dei penalisti milanesi contro la riforma della prescrizione
Cronache

In farmacia nuovo test fai da te per misurare il colesterolo
Cronache

Una stella sulla Walk of Fame per il rapper Snoop Dogg
Spettacoli

Sanitopoli a Torino: Perquisiti ospedali Molinette e San Luigi
Politica

Ilaria Cucchi inaugura a Napoli il murales di Jorit a lei dedicato, lo speciale
Politica

Maltratta due anziani fratelli: polizia arresta badante a Milano
Cronache

#IWILLNOTBEDELETED, la campagna contro il "beauty cyberbullismo"
Cronache

Mediterraneo, innovazione agroalimentare: partenership Fao-Prima
Cronache

Arriva "Aquaman", il film con Jason Momoa supereroe di Atlantide
Spettacoli

Trenitalia, Giaconia: â€œIn arrivo potenziamento trasporto regionaleâ€
Economia

Dl sicurezza, Carfagna (FI): ''Temiamo fiducia per regolamento conti interno Lega-M5s''
Politica

KraneShares Lists KWEB China Internet UCITS ETF in Europe

- "We are seeing significant client demand for a China-focused Internet UCITS ETF in the European market," said Jonathan Krane CEO of KraneShares. "We are excited to bring this successful ETF to the London Stock Exchange."

In preparation for the launch, KraneShares hired European ETF veteran Sjef Pieters to head European sales and client services. Sjef joins the firm from Invesco where he was formerly the Head of Sales for Netherlands and Nordics.

The newly launched KraneShares CSI China Internet UCITS ETF2 will provide investors with exposure to Chinese internet companies that benefit from increasing domestic consumption within China. Key constituents include Tencent, Alibaba, Baidu, JD, Weibo, etc. The fund will be available to trade in USD: Ticker KWEB.

China has the largest global internet population with 802 million3 Internet users, comprising 21.1%4 of world Internet users. With an internet penetration rate of just 57.7%5, there is still considerable room for growth in China's Internet sector. Additionally, China is the world leader in total E-Commerce sales. In 2017, online sales in China reached $1.14 trillion6, or nearly 50% of the total $2.3 trillion E-Commerce sales worldwide6.

About Krane Funds Advisors, LLC:Krane Funds Advisors, LLC is the investment manager for KraneShares ETFs. Our suite of China-focused ETFs provides investors with solutions to capture China's importance as an essential element of a well-designed investment portfolio. We strive to provide innovative, first to market strategies that have been developed based on our strong partnerships and our deep knowledge of investing. We help investors stay up to date on global market trends and aim to provide meaningful diversification. Krane Funds Advisors, LLC is majority owned by China International Capital Corporation (CICC), a leading investment bank in China.

For more information please visit: www.kraneshares.com


