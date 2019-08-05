Kreisel Electric and VinFast Cooperate to Develop New Battery for Electric Vehicles

Carabiniere ucciso, Sgarbi contro Mentana e Saviano: â€œNon capite un c...â€
Roma

Carabiniere ucciso, Sgarbi contro Mentana e Saviano: â€œNon capite un c...â€

El Paso e Daytona, weekend horror in Usa: due stragi e 29 morti
Politica

El Paso e Daytona, weekend horror in Usa: due stragi e 29 morti

Previsioni meteo per lunedÃ¬, 5 agosto
Cronache

Previsioni meteo per lunedÃ¬, 5 agosto

Previsioni meteo per martedÃ¬, 6 agosto
Meteo

Previsioni meteo per martedÃ¬, 6 agosto

Matrimonio da favola a Capri per Heidi Klum e Tom Kaulitz
Spettacoli

Matrimonio da favola a Capri per Heidi Klum e Tom Kaulitz

Al via cantiere demolizione tratto tangenziale Est Roma, Raggi: "Orgogliosa dell'amministrazione"
Politica

Al via cantiere demolizione tratto tangenziale Est Roma, Raggi: "Orgogliosa...

Egitto, auto lanciata contromano provoca esplosione: 19 morti
Politica

Egitto, auto lanciata contromano provoca esplosione: 19 morti

Tav, Salvini: "Con voto contro in Parlamento ne trarremo conseguenze"
Politica

Tav, Salvini: "Con voto contro in Parlamento ne trarremo conseguenze"

Governo, Salvini: "Se si perde tempo torniamo al voto a chiedere forza per andare avanti da soli"
Politica

Governo, Salvini: "Se si perde tempo torniamo al voto a chiedere forza per andare...

Salvini alla fiera di San Fermo di Nerviano, tutti vogliono un selfie col ministro
Politica

Salvini alla fiera di San Fermo di Nerviano, tutti vogliono un selfie col ministro

Auto esplode davanti a un ospedale al Cairo, 17 morti
Politica

Auto esplode davanti a un ospedale al Cairo, 17 morti

Gattino precipita dal 6Â° piano salvato dai fili della biancheria
Politica

Gattino precipita dal 6Â° piano salvato dai fili della biancheria

Lavoro, Di Maio: "In arrivo decreto per tutelare lavoratori"
Politica

Lavoro, Di Maio: "In arrivo decreto per tutelare lavoratori"

Salvini: "Veri nemici dell'Autonomia sono alcuni politici ladri del Sud"
Politica

Salvini: "Veri nemici dell'Autonomia sono alcuni politici ladri del Sud"

Salvini: "Chiunque dica no a tav stia attento perchÃ© mette a rischio il Governo"
Politica

Salvini: "Chiunque dica no a tav stia attento perchÃ© mette a rischio il Governo"

Salvini: "Non Ã¨ stagione delle mezze misure, stufo attacchi Dibba-Di Maio, pazienza finisce"
Politica

Salvini: "Non Ã¨ stagione delle mezze misure, stufo attacchi Dibba-Di Maio, pazienza...

Festa Lega a Milano Marittima: Salvini canta "Romagna mia" sul palco
Politica

Festa Lega a Milano Marittima: Salvini canta "Romagna mia" sul palco

L'impresa dell'uomo volante Franky Zapata: ha attraversato il Canale della Manica a bordo del suo Flyboard
Politica

L'impresa dell'uomo volante Franky Zapata: ha attraversato il Canale della Manica a...

Lo spettacolo della Luminaria di Praiano in Costiera Amalfitana
Politica

Lo spettacolo della Luminaria di Praiano in Costiera Amalfitana

Tenerissmo cucciolo di cane salvato dai Vigili del fuoco a Molfetta
Politica

Tenerissmo cucciolo di cane salvato dai Vigili del fuoco a Molfetta


Kreisel Electric and VinFast Cooperate to Develop New Battery for Electric Vehicles

- RAINBACH, Austria, Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

- Picture is available at http://www.apimages.com -

VinFast Manufacturing & Trading Co., Ltd. (VinFast) announced a cooperation agreement with Kreisel Electric for the development of a battery pack solution for electric cars and buses that will be manufactured at the VinFast factory in Vietnam. Reasons that led to the decision for Kreisel were high quality, light weight, high safety and durability criteria. Thanks to the cooperation with Kreisel, VinFast can speed up its production of electric cars and buses, allowing it to market its electric vehicles based on Kreisel technology in 2020.

As a pioneer in the field of batteries and energy solutions for electric vehicles, Kreisel Electric is currently one of the most renowned companies in the new energy industry. Kreisel Electric's products stand out for compactness, good heat dissipation, high safety, fast charging and long battery life while manufactured at low cost. Just recently, Kreisel Electric received the Product Leadership Award from Frost & Sullivan, an award for companies with pioneering products and technologies that can change the world.

"We believe that Kreisel Electric provides trend-setting solutions for VinFast's electric cars and will contribute in convincing consumers with quality and safety," said Le Thi Thu Thuy - vice president of Vingroup and chairwoman of VinFast.

About Kreisel Electric GmbH & Co KG

Kreisel Electric GmbH & Co KG (Austria) offers innovative system solutions for e-mobility and stationary applications and develops the world's lightest and most efficient high-performance batteries. The company's projects now range from passenger cars, buses and trucks to boats and airplanes as well as stationary storage solutions.

www.kreiselelectric.com

Contact:Markus Kreiselpresse@kreiselelectric.comTel.: +43/7949/21400

 


in evidenza
JUSTINE MATTERA, NUDO ARTISTICO Belen, Naomi e.. Gallery

Claudia Schiffer senza veli. LE FOTO

JUSTINE MATTERA, NUDO ARTISTICO
Belen, Naomi e.. Gallery

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2019 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.