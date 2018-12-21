Large energy storage project in Northam, Queensland, Australia connected to the grid

Poliziotto aggredito a morsi da un nigeriano alla stazione di Torino Porta Nuova
Politica

Poliziotto aggredito a morsi da un nigeriano alla stazione di Torino Porta Nuova

Allegri (Juve) "Non sottovalutiamo la Roma, dobbiamo uscire dal campo con i tre punti"
Politica

Allegri (Juve) "Non sottovalutiamo la Roma, dobbiamo uscire dal campo con i tre punti"

Separatisti catalani scendono in piazza a Barcellona
Politica

Separatisti catalani scendono in piazza a Barcellona

Allegri (Juve) "Non abbiamo scritto nessuna lettera a Babbo Natale"
Politica

Allegri (Juve) "Non abbiamo scritto nessuna lettera a Babbo Natale"

Allegri (Juve) "Le qualita' di Di Francesco non si discutono"
Politica

Allegri (Juve) "Le qualita' di Di Francesco non si discutono"

Migranti, Trump: "Abbiamo bisogno del muro"
Politica

Migranti, Trump: "Abbiamo bisogno del muro"

Meloni scatenata a Radio Rock canta "L'ombelico del mondo" di Jovanotti
Politica

Meloni scatenata a Radio Rock canta "L'ombelico del mondo" di Jovanotti

Salvini e Al Bano cantano insieme al Viminale le canzoni del cantautore
Politica

Salvini e Al Bano cantano insieme al Viminale le canzoni del cantautore

Ponte Morandi, Toti: "Oggi concludiamo fasi di piÃ¹ stretta emergenza del decreto Genovaâ€
Politica

Ponte Morandi, Toti: "Oggi concludiamo fasi di piÃ¹ stretta emergenza del decreto Genovaâ€

Manovra, Monti: "Quello del Governo Ã¨ stato un vero e proprio disprezzo del Parlamento"
Politica

Manovra, Monti: "Quello del Governo Ã¨ stato un vero e proprio disprezzo del Parlamento"

Applauso per Conte durante gli auguri di Natale a palazzo Chigi
Politica

Applauso per Conte durante gli auguri di Natale a palazzo Chigi

Ponte Morandi, Delrio in Procura: "Vogliamo collaborare all'accertamento della veritÃ "
Politica

Ponte Morandi, Delrio in Procura: "Vogliamo collaborare all'accertamento della veritÃ "

Bottici (M5s) a senatori PD: "Sono macchiette", esplode la bagarre Marcucci: "Si vergogni"
Politica

Bottici (M5s) a senatori PD: "Sono macchiette", esplode la bagarre Marcucci: "Si vergogni"

Un fan di Salvini gli chiede un autografo sulla maglia del Milan e lui "Ok, ma non parlo di calcio"
Politica

Un fan di Salvini gli chiede un autografo sulla maglia del Milan e lui "Ok, ma non...

Manovra, CirinnÃ  interviene contro la commissione bilancio assente in aula, si infiamma il dibattito
Politica

Manovra, CirinnÃ  interviene contro la commissione bilancio assente in aula, si...

Manovra, Bagnai: "Deficit di subalternita' infastidisce l'UE", Renzi ride tra i banchi del PD
Politica

Manovra, Bagnai: "Deficit di subalternita' infastidisce l'UE", Renzi ride tra i banchi...

Patenti "facili" a Verona, due arresti e 22 denunce
Politica

Patenti "facili" a Verona, due arresti e 22 denunce

Toti risponde a Toninelli: "Io sono l'orso Yoghi? Nel cestino allora vorrei la gronda"
Politica

Toti risponde a Toninelli: "Io sono l'orso Yoghi? Nel cestino allora vorrei la gronda"

Spazio, Parmitano: al via l'addestramento specifico per "Beyond"
Scienza e tecnologia

Spazio, Parmitano: al via l'addestramento specifico per "Beyond"

I bambini di Frattaminore (NA) incontrano Babbo Natale grazie all'evento Poste Italiane
Politica

I bambini di Frattaminore (NA) incontrano Babbo Natale grazie all'evento Poste Italiane


Large energy storage project in Northam, Queensland, Australia connected to the grid

- NINGBO, China, Dec. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Risen Energy's globalization strategy is starting to show some meaningful results: after several years of effort in the Australian market, the 10MW power station in Northam, Queensland, developed in collaboration with Carnegie Clean Energy, has been connected to the grid.

The project is the first large energy storage facility built by EMC Lendlease, the joint venture between Energy Made Clean, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Carnegie, and Lendlease, an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) provider. As the module supplier, Risen Energy provided more than 30,000 mono-crystalline modules to the facility.

The modules have been tested by Clean Energy Associates, an American owned and operated global solar PV engineering and quality assurance technical services advisory firm, and are highly adaptable to the local climate conditions in Western Australia in that they can maintain stable power output in hot and dry environments and ensure a high ROI by reducing costs.

The 25-hectare PV power station has now been fully connected to the grid and is estimated to be capable of generating 24 GWh of clean electricity over the next 25 years.

According to the latest data from the China Photovoltaic Industry Association (CPIA), module exports by Chinese PV manufacturers maintained growth during the first ten months of 2018, with the proportion of exports to Australia climbing from 6.0 in 2017 to 10.7 percent. With the industry-leading quality of its products coupled with professional and efficient project development, Risen Energy has not only successfully exported its modules to Australia but also participated in the construction of many large power stations across the country, in full compliance with local standards for project design and development. Among the several projects, Yarranlea, in which Risen Energy played an important role, was specifically pointed out for praise by Dr. Anthony Lynham, Queensland Minister for Natural Resources, Mines and Energy.

Li Bin, general manager of Risen Energy Australia, said, "Our steady expansion in Australia is driven by the company's innovative products and technologies which can meet the needs of consumers in different regions. Looking ahead, our company plans to invest in renewable energy projects totaling over 2GW in Australia and will continue to expand in the energy storage sector. As for some upcoming acquisitions, we are in the process of seeking financing or EPC partners as well as looking for co-developers."


in evidenza
Inter, 100 milioni per Skriniar Panchina: Mou? No Conte

Inter News

Inter, 100 milioni per Skriniar
Panchina: Mou? No Conte

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo

Abiti sartoriali da Uomo, Canali

Dal 1934 Canali realizza raffinati abiti da uomo di alta moda sartoriale. Scopri la nuova collezione Canali.


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2018 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.