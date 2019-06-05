5 giugno 2019- 09:06 Launch of CIEMAR, the Largest Data Collection on Microwave Ablation in Patients With Liver Metastatic Disease

- VIENNA, June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This European-wide observational study on the treatment of liver-only or liver-dominant metastatic disease in patients with colorectal adenocarcinoma has been designed to collect data on 1,000 patients treated with MWA using the Emprint Microwave Ablation System. The study, which aims to include the first patient by 1.1.2020, aims to assess the local control rates of treated tumours and will also collect extensive data on the quality of life and economic aspects of the treatment.

Prof. Philippe L. Pereira and Prof. Thierry de Baère, speaking on behalf of CIRSE as Co-Chairpersons of the CIEMAR Steering Committee, stated that, "With CIEMAR, the society plans to close the existing gap in real-life evidence regarding percutaneous microwave ablation for the treatment of liver metastases." Prof. Pereira is Head of Radiology, Minimally Invasive Therapies and Nuclear Medicine at Klinikum am Gesundbrunnen, Heilbronn, Germany and Prof. de Baère is Head of the Unit of Surgical Radiology at Gustave Roussy Cancer Centre, Villejuif, France.

About CIRSE & CIEMAR:

CIRSE is a non-profit, educational and scientific association aiming to improve patient care through the support of teaching, science, research and clinical practice in the field of minimally invasive image-guided medicine. CIEMAR is designed and run exclusively by CIRSE (scientific sponsor) and is funded by a grant provided by Medtronic.

For further information on the CIEMAR study, please contact: Martin Hajek, CIRSE, +43 1 904200354, hajek@cirse.org; or visit www.cirse.org/research/ciemar or clinicaltrials.gov (ID: NCT03775980).