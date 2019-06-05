Conte in Vietnam: obiettivo interscambio 10 mld dollari
Conte in Vietnam: obiettivo interscambio 10 mld dollari

"Ballata per Genova", Amadeus: il 14 giugno siamo tutti genovesi
75mo del D-Day, 15 aerei d'epoca dagli Usa alla Normandia
MalagÃ² (Coni):"Vincere da grandi , l'importanza del progetto
La stoccata degli industriali tedeschi al governo Merkel
Preghiera record nella piÃ¹ grande moschea indiana a fine Ramadan
Previsioni meteo per giovedÃ¬, 6 giugno
Esplode l'estate romana. Le Terrazze Eur apre, schiaffo al Comune di Roma
The Voice 2019 vince Carmen Pierri. Gigi D'Alessio: "Mix tra Elisa e Giorgia"
Sblocca Cantieri, Patuanelli: "Non Ã¨ un compromesso, messe insieme parti migliori dei nostri testi"
Conte in Vietnam: â€œHanoi partner strategico in ottica regionaleâ€
Italia-Vietnam, ConteÂ incontra il premier Xuan Phuc
Mogol ospite del Canapa Festival 2019 a Castrocaro Terme
Centinaio: non si possono cacciare le navi da crociera da Venezia
Francia, i bleues ricevono la Legion d'onore da Macron
Salvini: "Categorie come destra e sinistra servono solo a Saviano e Gad Lerner"
Melania Trump e il "First Husband" Philip incontrano i bambini
Nord Corea, Kim Jong Un critica un grande spettacolo di massa
Launch of CIEMAR, the Largest Data Collection on Microwave Ablation in Patients With Liver Metastatic Disease

- VIENNA, June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This European-wide observational study on the treatment of liver-only or liver-dominant metastatic disease in patients with colorectal adenocarcinoma has been designed to collect data on 1,000 patients treated with MWA using the Emprint Microwave Ablation System. The study, which aims to include the first patient by 1.1.2020, aims to assess the local control rates of treated tumours and will also collect extensive data on the quality of life and economic aspects of the treatment.

Prof. Philippe L. Pereira and Prof. Thierry de Baère, speaking on behalf of CIRSE as Co-Chairpersons of the CIEMAR Steering Committee, stated that, "With CIEMAR, the society plans to close the existing gap in real-life evidence regarding percutaneous microwave ablation for the treatment of liver metastases." Prof. Pereira is Head of Radiology, Minimally Invasive Therapies and Nuclear Medicine at Klinikum am Gesundbrunnen, Heilbronn, Germany and Prof. de Baère is Head of the Unit of Surgical Radiology at Gustave Roussy Cancer Centre, Villejuif, France.

About CIRSE & CIEMAR:

CIRSE is a non-profit, educational and scientific association aiming to improve patient care through the support of teaching, science, research and clinical practice in the field of minimally invasive image-guided medicine. CIEMAR is designed and run exclusively by CIRSE (scientific sponsor) and is funded by a grant provided by Medtronic.

For further information on the CIEMAR study, please contact: Martin Hajek, CIRSE, +43 1 904200354, hajek@cirse.org; or visit www.cirse.org/research/ciemar  or clinicaltrials.gov (ID: NCT03775980).


