Mega incendio sull'isola di Gran Canaria, evacuate 8.000 persone
Politica

Trump vuole la Groenlandia, la Danimarca: non Ã¨ in vendita
Politica

Islanda, addio al ghiacciaio Okjokull: ucciso dal Climate Change
Politica

Isabelle Huppert riceve il premio speciale "Cuore di Sarajevo"
Spettacoli

Simone Gautier Ã¨ morto, polemiche sui soccorsi
Cronache

Open Arms: profughi alle Baleari? Siamo a 5 minuti da Lampedusa
Cronache

Notre Dame, riprendono lavori di messa in sicurezza dopo il rogo
Politica

In sala dal 21 agosto "Il Re Leone", con le voci Elisa e Mengoni
Spettacoli

I fuoriclasse skateboard alla Red Bull Bowl Rippers di Marsiglia
Sport

Ocean Viking, 356 migranti a bordo in mare da 10 giorni
Cronache

Governo, Sibilia (M5s): "Lasciare a istituzioni la gestione della crisi"
Politica

Governo, Carelli (M5s): "Importante garantire all'Italia sicurezza economica"
Politica

Governo, Buffagni: "Tutti cercano accordo con M5s, siamo marchio di qualitÃ  e onestÃ "
Politica

Grillo: pensavo Salvini fosse leale, invece ha pugnalato
Politica

Colombia, il Giorno della Pigrizia: in strada con letti e amache
Politica

Simon Gautier, le immagini del recupero del corpo
Cronache

Trump: difficile accordo con Cina se Hong Kong diventa Tienanmen
Politica

Open Arms, continua l'odissea. Trattative con la Spagna
Politica

Roberto Casaleggio "redivivo" : "Accordo M5s-Pd? Lascerei il Movimento"
Video

E' morto Simon Gautier, il 27enne francese disperso in Cilento
Cronache

Launch of Personalized Learning Platform in Mathematics for Lower Secondary School Students Across Luxembourg

- As with all content launched with MathemaTIC, the grade 7 & 8 content will be provided to students in a digital environment made up of learning pathways separated into different modules, each covering a key topic area that students work towards mastering. Each of the learning pathways is comprised of three different phases, Learn, Practice, and Apply, with unique item types as well as diagnostic, formative, and summative assessments for students.

The new content is broken down into the following key module/topics: Proportionality, Equations, Introduction to Algebra, Algebra, Fractions, Integers, Statistics, Perimeter, Area, & Volume, Angles & Geometric Construction, and Transformations.

Throughout these modules, students are provided with interactive tools that allow them to further engage with the mathematical concepts they're learning. For example, in the Angles & Geometric Construction module, many items contain uniquely designed digital tools that allow students to freely transform, rearrange and modify different shapes and angles. This freedom of manipulation gives students a personalized way to interact with and visualize content at a level that would not be possible with traditional e-assessment items.

Click here to read more about how MathemaTIC was piloted in Grades 7 & 8 at Lycee Josy Barthel Mamer in Luxembourg.

About the MathemaTIC ProjectMathemaTIC is a pillar of the Digital (4) Education strategy established by the Luxembourg Ministry of Education as part of the "Digital Lëtzebuerg" initiative within with the framework of the goals set by the European Union Horizon 2020 research and innovation programme to promote digital awareness among its citizens. The strategy was to provide all learners, irrespective of their social origin, access to quality information and pedagogical resources. The development of MathemaTIC included partners from SCRIPTVretta, the French Ministry of Education, the University of Luxembourg, the Luxembourg Centre for Education Testing, the Luxembourg Institute of Socio-Economic Research, and the Centre de gestion informatique de l'éducation.

To learn more about accessing MathemaTIC and providing it to your students, feel free to contact mathematic@vretta.com.

Jacob Pucar, Marketing Coordinator | Vretta Inc., jacob.pucar@vretta.com, (416) 888-2011 x 115


