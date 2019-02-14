Space Hotels: 2018 positivo, Usa +8,47%. Un successo al femminile
Launched Today: TRACE e-Gov Portal, a Global Directory of e-Government Resources

- "The sheer number of interactions a company has with public officials drives up the risk of bribe demands," according to TRACE President Alexandra Wrage. "As more government services become available online, the need for such face-to-face interactions is reduced. By taking advantage of e-services, businesses can dramatically reduce their exposure to bribe demands."

Using the TRACE e-Gov Portal is easy, with a straightforward English-language interface that allows users to browse either by country or by category. The portal provides specific information regarding what links are available for each of the more than 90 countries currently in the database, and includes links to 15,000 government webpages covering areas such as procurement, customs and trade, immigration and travel, utilities and tax. The links are classified into categories and subcategories, providing users with ready access to the services they need across multiple jurisdictions from Albania to Uzbekistan. The site is designed with flexibility to allow the addition of new links as new e-government services are developed.

Given the evolving nature of e-government, TRACE welcomes updates and other feedback from national government agencies that wish to publicize the availability of their online services. We are grateful to the countries that have reached out to provide TRACE with a roadmap to their online services, emphasizing their commitment to offer and promote e-government resources. Comments and inquiries can be directed to egov@TRACEinternational.org.

The TRACE e-Gov Portal is publicly available at egov.TRACEinternational.org

About TRACE

TRACE is a globally recognized anti-bribery business organization and leading provider of cost-effective risk management solutions. Members and clients include over 500 multinational companies headquartered worldwide. For more information, visit www.TRACEinternational.org.

 


