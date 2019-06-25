Il nuovo singolo dei ModÃ  "Quel sorriso in volto"
Spettacoli

Salvini: la Sea Watch non entra a Lampedusa, neanche a Natale
Politica

Male la crescita nel Lazio, appello Federmanager alle istituzioni
Economia

Recita l'inno della Roma alla nozze in chiesa, prete furioso
Cronache

La rivincita della vodka alla frutta: diventa un cocktail da bar
Cronache

Spazio, l'impulso della politica con l'Intergruppo parlamentare
Economia

Auditel, de Bianchi (Upa): "Salto di qualitÃ  per investitori pubblicitari"
Scienza e tecnologia

Auditel, Imperiali (Presidente): 'Nel 2020 Total audience della Tv '
Scienza e tecnologia

Leonardo e la musica: a Milano rinasce il Grande Organo Continuo
Culture

La sfida delle 5 R di Ferrero: meno plastica nel packaging
Economia

Tablet e bambini? Se usato con regole puÃ² anche essere educativo
Cronache

Migranti Sea Watch: "Non ce la facciamo piÃ¹, fateci sbarcare"
Cronache

Parmigiani (Unipol): "Finanza sostenibile, servono competenze"
Economia

Marazia, Widiba:"Open Banking, da minaccia a nuova opportunitÃ "
Economia

Marco Morelli, MPS:"Portare in parallelo innovazione con l'esistente"
Economia

Cimbri (Unipol): "Finanza sostenibile, il percorso Ã¨ appena cominciato"
Economia

Ladri in casa inchiodati dalle telecamere: i furti in serie nei box auto
Roma

Rapporto Banca d'Italia: rallenta l'economia siciliana nel 2018
Economia

Colpo alla 'Ndrangheta in Emilia Romagna, il video delle intercettazioni
Politica

Ponte Genova, Toninelli: "Inaugurazione in primavera 2020"
Politica

Leading Environmental NGOs Stand Together to Call for 100% Observer Coverage on Industrial Tuna Fishing Vessels

- These NGOs include: Birdlife International, Conservation International, The Earthworm Foundation, Ecology Action Centre, Environmental Defense Fund, Fishwise, Greenpeace, International Seafood Sustainability Foundation (ISSF), Monterey Bay Aquarium, The Nature Conservancy, PEW Charitable Trusts, Sustainable Fisheries Partnership, and World Wildlife Fund.  Below is their statement.

Unmonitored tuna fisheries are unacceptable.

In many tuna fisheries around the world, the lack of independent monitoring of fishing activity means there is much we cannot see – including many known conservation and compliance problems such as illegal fishing, misreported or unreported catch, and bycatch of endangered, threatened & protected species. What we can't see creates risk to fish stocks, to fisheries, and to companies that purchase tuna.

Regional Fisheries Management Organizations (RFMOs) have the power to reduce these risks by requiring 100% observer coverage – human and/or electronic – on industrial tuna fishing vessels. 100% observer coverage provides the means to mitigate the conservation and compliance issues that put tuna stocks, ocean ecosystems, and tuna supply chains at risk.

100% observer coverage can and must happen soon. There are no longer credible reasons to delay.

We are committed to working together to make 100% observer coverage a reality. Join us in support of 100% observer coverage requirements across all tuna RFMOs.

#unmonitoredunacceptable

The NGOs will seek broad support from commercial concerns, fisheries organizations, conservation organizations and foundations for 100% observer coverage requirements across RFMOs and fisheries agencies responsible for management of global tuna stocks.

Consumers can join these NGOs in their call for 100% observer coverage on industrial tuna fishing vessels by adding their signature to the statement of support above by clicking the following link: #UnmonitoredUnacceptable .

FROM:  Yellow Bridge Communications  Media Contact: Samantha BridgerSamantha.Bridger@yellowbridgecommunications.com   724-272-1757

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/927639/SOS_Logo.jpg  


