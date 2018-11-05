L.E.A.F. Pharmaceuticals Receives Positive US FDA Feedback and Comprehensive Roadmap for Clinical Development as well as Registration of its Four Lead Novel Anticancer Drugs

Conte: fiducia dl sicurezza? Ci riserviamo decisione all'ultimo
Politica

Conte: fiducia dl sicurezza? Ci riserviamo decisione all'ultimo

Maltempo, Conte: situazione critica, Cdm entro la settimana
Politica

Maltempo, Conte: situazione critica, Cdm entro la settimana

Xi contro Trump: no alla legge della giungla nel commercio
Economia

Xi contro Trump: no alla legge della giungla nel commercio

Dl sicurezza, Bonino: "Ormai dire sporco negro nei luoghi pubblici Ã¨ normale"
Politica

Dl sicurezza, Bonino: "Ormai dire sporco negro nei luoghi pubblici Ã¨ normale"

Spazio, conclusa l'inchiesta sull'incidente alla Soyuz Ms-10
Scienza e tecnologia

Spazio, conclusa l'inchiesta sull'incidente alla Soyuz Ms-10

Zoe Saldana e Rosario Dawson ai latinos: votate contro Trump
Politica

Zoe Saldana e Rosario Dawson ai latinos: votate contro Trump

L'impresa di Ross Edgley, a nuoto circumnaviga la Gran Bretagna
Sport

L'impresa di Ross Edgley, a nuoto circumnaviga la Gran Bretagna

Migliaia alla maratona di New York, c'Ã¨ anche Gianni Morandi
Politica

Migliaia alla maratona di New York, c'Ã¨ anche Gianni Morandi

Prescrizione, Di Maio: riforma si fa. Con Lega troviamo soluzione
Politica

Prescrizione, Di Maio: riforma si fa. Con Lega troviamo soluzione

Manovra, Di Maio: assicuro 1,5 mld per i truffati dalle banche
Economia

Manovra, Di Maio: assicuro 1,5 mld per i truffati dalle banche

Ducati presenta le grandi novitÃ  per EICMA 2018
Motori

Ducati presenta le grandi novitÃ  per EICMA 2018

Vigilia di Champions a Napoli, Il Psg scende in campo
Sport

Vigilia di Champions a Napoli, Il Psg scende in campo

Maltempo, Costa: "Il Cdm darÃ  una prima risposta economica giÃ  questa settimana"
Politica

Maltempo, Costa: "Il Cdm darÃ  una prima risposta economica giÃ  questa settimana"

Generali, Marco Sesana: â€œInvestiamo sul futuro dei bambini e del Paeseâ€
Economia

Generali, Marco Sesana: â€œInvestiamo sul futuro dei bambini e del Paeseâ€

Maltempo, Toninelli in Veneto: "Presto consiglio dei ministri per sbloccare risorse"
Politica

Maltempo, Toninelli in Veneto: "Presto consiglio dei ministri per sbloccare risorse"

Intervista - Eugenio Blasetti Press Relations Manager di Mercedes Benz Italia
Motori

Intervista - Eugenio Blasetti Press Relations Manager di Mercedes Benz Italia

ING: lâ€™arancio si tinge di green. Ecco la campagna dedicata alla sostenibilitÃ 
Economia

ING: lâ€™arancio si tinge di green. Ecco la campagna dedicata alla sostenibilitÃ 

Voto Usa, Obama: no al vecchio copione di privilegi, cambiamo
Politica

Voto Usa, Obama: no al vecchio copione di privilegi, cambiamo

Cosenza, appalti e corruzione: arrestato il sindaco di Fuscaldo
Cronache

Cosenza, appalti e corruzione: arrestato il sindaco di Fuscaldo

Dl sicurezza, Bonino: "Ormai dire 'sporco negro' nei luoghi pubblici e' normale"
Politica

Dl sicurezza, Bonino: "Ormai dire 'sporco negro' nei luoghi pubblici e' normale"


L.E.A.F. Pharmaceuticals Receives Positive US FDA Feedback and Comprehensive Roadmap for Clinical Development as well as Registration of its Four Lead Novel Anticancer Drugs

- VALLEY FORGE, Pennsylvania, Oct. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- L.E.A.F. Pharmaceuticals LLC ("LEAF"), a global pharmaceutical company focused on developing novel anticancer drugs, today announced that it has received positive feedback following Pre-Investigational New Drug (Pre-IND) interactions with the United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) for four of its lead anticancer products, LEAF-1401, LEAF-1701, LEAF-1702 and LEAF-1703.  These products are new generation onco-immuno antimetabolites that are designed to disrupt dysregulated serine-glycine 1-carbon metabolism in cancer and the immune system. 

The official guidance to LEAF by the US FDA, provides a clear roadmap for filing IND applications, initiating a first-in-human clinical trial and a possible registration path for LEAF-1401, LEAF-1701, LEAF-1702 and LEAF-1703.  LEAF's proposal to study these four new molecular entities in a single first-in-human Phase 1 clinical trial was acceptable to the US FDA, which effectively enables LEAF to move all four products simultaneously into the clinic.

"Receiving such a positive and comprehensive US FDA response, less than 15 months after these four novel molecules were first synthesized and formulated, is a testament to the expertise and efficiency of our R&D engine.  LEAF is now planning Pre-IND discussions with Rwanda FDA and has plans to subsequently expand availability of these novel drugs to patients across Africa.  Four additional novel molecules are expected to be in Pre-IND discussions with US FDA shortly.  LEAF is presently seeking suitable partners to accelerate its efforts to make available these novel drugs to cancer patients," says Founder, President, and CEO of L.E.A.F. Pharmaceuticals, Dr. Clet Niyikiza

US FDA further indicated that one of LEAF's four novel molecules may be acceptable for development and registration under 505(b)(2) regulatory pathway.  In addition,  the Agency also  provided guidance on how to establish a "bridge", between this molecule and the US FDA approved listed drug, for the purpose of fulfilling the 505(b)(2) registration path requirements.

"This new class of molecules is designed to counter tumor mediated metabolic dysregulation associated with cancer and the immune system.  The guidance that LEAF received from US FDA brings us one step closer to making available new medicines to physicians and patients in the fight against cancer," says Dr. Victor Moyo, Global Head of Research and Development and Chief Medical Officer of L.E.A.F. Pharmaceuticals. 

Since L.E.A.F. Pharmaceuticals began operations in August 2014, the company has filed over 55 patent applications to protect its intellectual property.

For more information, please visit www.leafpharmaceuticals.com.

About L.E.A.F. Pharmaceuticals

L.E.A.F. Pharmaceuticals is a global pharmaceutical company with a mission to discover, develop and commercialize innovative and safe therapies for cancer.  LEAF is committed to Lifting and Empowering All Families (L.E.A.F.) by developing and making accessible new medicines for patients globally, especially the lesser served regions of the world. 

Media Contact: Dr. Navreet DhindsaCorporate Communications ndhindsa@leafpharmaceuticals.comPhone: +1 781 305 4192

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/776504/LEAF_Pharmaceuticals_Logo.jpg


in evidenza
Bocelli n.1 in classifica negli Usa E' il primo italiano. Battuta Gaga

Culture

Bocelli n.1 in classifica negli Usa
E' il primo italiano. Battuta Gaga

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo

Abiti sartoriali da Uomo, Canali

Dal 1934 Canali realizza raffinati abiti da uomo di alta moda sartoriale. Scopri la nuova collezione Canali.


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2018 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.