21 febbraio 2019- 19:09 Ledman to Showcase Advanced COB Displays At ISLE 2019 In Guangzhou

- Ledman will showcase its new, more advanced chip-on-board (COB) display technology and a series of display solutions that meet the needs across wide range of scenarios, at booth 11.2B01.

"We're excited to present our latest LED display solutions at ISLE 2019," said Li Mantie, president of Ledman." Ledman's products have accessed over 100 countries, and we've heard good things from our clients about their reliability and performance. We are making efforts to develop optoelectronic products that deeply affect people's everyday lives with the mission to protect environment and save energy."

Ledman, the first LED display company to be listed in China's A-share market, is a leader in the development and manufacturing of high-quality LED components, energy-efficient LED lighting products, and indoor and outdoor LED displays. The company's groundbreaking COB technology can package multiple chips on a substrate, which allows them to directly place and fix an LED bare chip on PCB board, enhancing the reliability and durability of displays.

Unlike traditional LED displays that might become damaged during transport, a COB display is tougher (anti-shock, anti-collision, moisture-proof, dust-proof, water-proof), more reliable, with higher contrast ratio, better image quality, more flexible and quicker for installing. They are mainly used as large-size high-definition indoor displays of over 80 inches.

Ledman's COB displays have been widely used in professional display settings such as studios, security monitoring centers, traffic command centers, and large video conference rooms. Ledman has also provided display services for stage performance projects in Montreal, Canada, and for automobile museum in Stuttgart, Germany.

A recent Ledman COB installation was completed in a transportation command center in Shanghai, which monitors over 500 operating bus routes with nearly 8,000 vehicles. That accounts for more than 50% of the city's public bus. COB meet the center's needs for large-size screens and are suitable for long-time viewing for the monitoring staff.

About Ledman

Headquartered in Shenzhen, Ledman Optoelectronic Co., Ltd. (Ledman) (SHE: 300162) is a leading manufacturer in the LED industry. Founded in 1993, Ledman's core business covers LED displays, lighting, components, and energy saving products. Ledman is a leader in the development and manufacturing of chip-on-board (COB) display panels, owning nearly 300 related patents.

About ISLE

International Signs & LED Exhibition (ISLE) is a premium business platform of the signs and LED industry, held every year in Guangdong province, China. With the biggest exhibition area in Asia, ISLE expands to over 100,000 square meters, with 1800+ exhibitors. Series of display technology & signs application workshops and seminars are also held during ISLE.http://www.isle.org.cn/

