Ledman to Showcase Advanced COB Displays At ISLE 2019 In Guangzhou

Sardegna, Morra: cinque candidati a Regionali rinviati a giudizio
Politica

Sardegna, Morra: cinque candidati a Regionali rinviati a giudizio

Venezuela, Maduro dispone la chiusura della frontiera col Brasile
Politica

Venezuela, Maduro dispone la chiusura della frontiera col Brasile

Autotrasporto: mezzi vecchi in media 20 anni, sicurezza a rischio
Economia

Autotrasporto: mezzi vecchi in media 20 anni, sicurezza a rischio

Esce il trailer di "Gauguin a Tahiti. Il paradiso perduto"
Spettacoli

Esce il trailer di "Gauguin a Tahiti. Il paradiso perduto"

Mancano navi oceanografiche, a rischio lavoro dei geologi marini
Scienza e tecnologia

Mancano navi oceanografiche, a rischio lavoro dei geologi marini

Europee, Duch (Portavoce Europarlamento): "SarÃ  Europarlamento a maggioranza forze pro europeeâ€
Politica

Europee, Duch (Portavoce Europarlamento): "SarÃ  Europarlamento a maggioranza forze pro...

Nave Diciotti, 41 migranti chiedono i danni a Salvini e Conte
Cronache

Nave Diciotti, 41 migranti chiedono i danni a Salvini e Conte

Conte: non faremo manovra correttiva, fondamentali Italia solidi
Politica

Conte: non faremo manovra correttiva, fondamentali Italia solidi

"Domani Ã¨ un altro giorno", Giallini-Mastandrea un'amicizia unica
Spettacoli

"Domani Ã¨ un altro giorno", Giallini-Mastandrea un'amicizia unica

Migliaia di studenti in marcia per il clima a Bruxelles insieme a giovane attivista Greta Thunberg
Politica

Migliaia di studenti in marcia per il clima a Bruxelles insieme a giovane attivista...

Tav, Ok della Camera a mozione. Protesta dei deputati PD con cartelli "Salvato Salvini, boccia Tav"
Politica

Tav, Ok della Camera a mozione. Protesta dei deputati PD con cartelli "Salvato...

Valentina Vezzali e Martina, due atlete per gli Special Olympics
Sport

Valentina Vezzali e Martina, due atlete per gli Special Olympics

Clima, attivista Greta Thunberg: "Ragazzi protestate, da politici mai risposte concrete" SOTTOTITOLI
Politica

Clima, attivista Greta Thunberg: "Ragazzi protestate, da politici mai risposte...

Fratoianni: "Insulti razzisti a scuola Foligno, intervenga Ministro Bussetti"
Politica

Fratoianni: "Insulti razzisti a scuola Foligno, intervenga Ministro Bussetti"

Verona capitale dell'autotrasporto: Transpotec, fiera di filiera
Economia

Verona capitale dell'autotrasporto: Transpotec, fiera di filiera

Mattarella alla Luiss: "Paese non si chiuda in se stesso"
Politica

Mattarella alla Luiss: "Paese non si chiuda in se stesso"

Don Vinicio Albanesi shock: "Anche io subii abusi in seminario"
Cronache

Don Vinicio Albanesi shock: "Anche io subii abusi in seminario"

Moratti (Special Olympics): con P&G alleanza nel nome del sociale
Sport

Moratti (Special Olympics): con P&G alleanza nel nome del sociale

Samsung presenta il suo primo cellulare-tablet pieghevole
Cronache

Samsung presenta il suo primo cellulare-tablet pieghevole

Tav, De Falco: "Accordo Lega-M5s dopo Salvini salvato, Ã¨ un caso?"
Politica

Tav, De Falco: "Accordo Lega-M5s dopo Salvini salvato, Ã¨ un caso?"


Ledman to Showcase Advanced COB Displays At ISLE 2019 In Guangzhou

- Ledman will showcase its new, more advanced chip-on-board (COB) display technology and a series of display solutions that meet the needs across wide range of scenarios, at booth 11.2B01.

"We're excited to present our latest LED display solutions at ISLE 2019," said Li Mantie, president of Ledman." Ledman's products have accessed over 100 countries, and we've heard good things from our clients about their reliability and performance. We are making efforts to develop optoelectronic products that deeply affect people's everyday lives with the mission to protect environment and save energy."

Ledman, the first LED display company to be listed in China's A-share market, is a leader in the development and manufacturing of high-quality LED components, energy-efficient LED lighting products, and indoor and outdoor LED displays. The company's groundbreaking COB technology can package multiple chips on a substrate, which allows them to directly place and fix an LED bare chip on PCB board, enhancing the reliability and durability of displays.

Unlike traditional LED displays that might become damaged during transport, a COB display is tougher (anti-shock, anti-collision, moisture-proof, dust-proof, water-proof), more reliable, with higher contrast ratio, better image quality, more flexible and quicker for installing. They are mainly used as large-size high-definition indoor displays of over 80 inches.

Ledman's COB displays have been widely used in professional display settings such as studios, security monitoring centers, traffic command centers, and large video conference rooms. Ledman has also provided display services for stage performance projects in Montreal, Canada, and for automobile museum in Stuttgart, Germany.  

A recent Ledman COB installation was completed in a transportation command center in Shanghai, which monitors over 500 operating bus routes with nearly 8,000 vehicles. That accounts for more than 50% of the city's public bus. COB meet the center's needs for large-size screens and are suitable for long-time viewing for the monitoring staff.

About Ledman

Headquartered in Shenzhen, Ledman Optoelectronic Co., Ltd. (Ledman) (SHE: 300162) is a leading manufacturer in the LED industry. Founded in 1993, Ledman's core business covers LED displays, lighting, components, and energy saving products. Ledman is a leader in the development and manufacturing of chip-on-board (COB) display panels, owning nearly 300 related patents.

About ISLE

International Signs & LED Exhibition (ISLE) is a premium business platform of the signs and LED industry, held every year in Guangdong province, China. With the biggest exhibition area in Asia, ISLE expands to over 100,000 square meters, with 1800+ exhibitors. Series of display technology & signs application workshops and seminars are also held during ISLE.http://www.isle.org.cn/ 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/824254/Ledman.jpg

 


in evidenza
Icardi, ancora giallo rientro Wanda: "Allontanati quando..."

INTER, CASO SEMPRE APERTO

Icardi, ancora giallo rientro
Wanda: "Allontanati quando..."

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2019 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.