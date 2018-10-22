Derby, Salvini: "Il Milan ha giocato alla Monti, con la Fornero in porta"
Politica

Banda di usurai investiva ricavi nella cocaina: anche dipendente Roma Capitale
Roma

Milano Montagna Festival: Laura Agnoletto sulle novitÃ  della nuova edizione
Economia

Milano Montagna Festival, Armin Linke presenta a Malpensa la mostra â€œAlpiâ€
Economia

Milano Montagna Festival, lâ€™assessore Guaineri: â€œPortare la montagna a Milanoâ€
Economia

Milano Montagna Festival, Luciano Bolzoni di SEA sulla mostra di Armin Linke
Economia

Infografica - FIGC, Gabriele Gravina Ã¨ il nuovo presidente. "Cambiamo verso al calcio"
Politica

Milano Montagna Festival, Maurizio Baruffi di SEA: â€œMalpensa luogo di culturaâ€
Economia

Di Maio: "Manovra, istituzioni europee ci attaccano anche perche' sono in campagna elettorale"
Politica

Di Maio: "Non abbiamo intenzione di uscire dall'Euro"
Politica

Enrico Giovannini: "Sviluppo sostenibile Ã¨ la strada"
Economia

Mediolanum, Gianluca Randazzo: "Portiamo valore a tutti gli stakeholder"
Economia

Mediolanum, Oscar Di Montigny: "SostenibilitÃ  Ã¨ oggi un'esigenza"
Economia

Fondazione Mediolanum, Sara Doris: "Pensare al futuro Ã¨ un dovere morale"
Economia

Mediolanum, Massimo Doris: "Banca responsabile pensa al futuro dei clienti"
Economia

Meloni: "Cercheremo di liberare Salvini dall'abbraccio del M5s"
Politica

Banca Mediolanum, Ennio Doris: â€œFacciamo banca in modo sostenibileâ€
Economia

Derby, Salvini: "Il Milan ha giocato alla Monti, con la Fornero in attacco"
Politica

Di Battista, Salvini: "Lo invidio, se torna e da una mano sono contento"
Politica

Polizia di Stato - Arresto latitante Marcello Battigaglia
Cronache

Lee Kum Kee Hosts 130th Anniversary Europe Gala Dinner in Paris

- PARIS, Oct. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Lee Kum Kee, a Chinese sauce brand with 130 years of history, hosted the 130th Anniversary Europe Gala Dinner in Paris last night. This event was attended by over 100 business partners and other guests. Ten master chefs specialising in a diverse range of Chinese cuisines showcased their talents at the dinner.

"Lee Kum Kee's sales network spans close to 30 European countries. I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to our customers and business partners for their support in bringing authentic, high-quality and delectable Chinese sauces and condiments to the Chinese population and mainstream markets across Europe. This year marks the 130th Anniversary of Lee Kum Kee. I am delighted that Lee Kum Kee's new Europe Regional Office officially opened this month at 3 Harbour Exchange in London as a new milestone of Lee Kum Kee's European business, and fully manifests our full confidence in the market," Lee Kum Kee Sauce Group Chairman Mr. Charlie Lee said at the Gala Dinner.

With the mission of "Promoting Chinese Cuisines Worldwide", Lee Kum Kee has been promoting Chinese culinary culture and fostering exchanges of food cultures between the East and the West. During the Gala Dinner, Lee Kum Kee invited ten distinguished Master Chefs of Chinese cuisine to showcase their talent, including Chef Li Yaoyun, one of the first batch of National Culinary Master Chefs of China; Chef Yan Huiqin, Master Chef in State Banquet; Chef Lu Yongliang, Master Chef in Hubei cuisine; Chef Zhao Xinlin, Master Chef in Shandong cuisine; Chef Luo Bingfu, Master Chef in Fujian cuisine; Chef Wu Xianming, Master Chef in Jiangxi cuisine; Chef Yang Lin,  Master Chef in Shandong cuisine; Chef Tan Guohui, Master Chef in Cantonese cuisine; Chef Chen Wei, Master Chef in Henan cuisine and Chef Zhao Zhixin, Master Chef in Sichuan cuisine. They dazzled the guests with amazing performances such as calligraphy with leeks and blindfolded Wensi tofu cutting, best demonstrating the traditional Chinese culinary art and exquisite cutting skills.

Speaking on behalf of the Master Chefs, Chef Li Yaoyun revealed that, "We have collaborated closely with Lee Kum Kee to promote Chinese cuisine worldwide over the years. My fellow chefs and I are very eager to fully utilise Lee Kum Kee sauces well-known around the world for the promotion and perpetuation of Chinese culinary art around the globe. Let's make Chinese cuisine shine in Europe."

In addition, Lee Kum Kee participated in SIAL Paris (Salon International de l'Alimentation) from 21 to 25 October. The biennial event is one of the world's largest exhibitions for the food industry, converging over 6,000 exhibitors from around the globe. After making its debut at the show in 2014, Lee Kum Kee participated in the event for the third time to promote Chinese cuisine this year, with a variety of sauces and condiments of Lee Kum Kee displayed at the show, together with cooking demonstrations to highlight the extensive application of Lee Kum Kee sauces and promote Chinese cuisine.

 

 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/772669/LEE_KUM_KEE_chairman.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/772671/LEE_KUM_KEE_masters.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/772672/LEE_KUM_KEE_blindfold.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/772670/LEE_KUM_KEE_sial_paris.jpg


Portachiavi chic a forma di pino Arbre Magique contro Balenciaga

Costume

Portachiavi chic a forma di pino
Arbre Magique contro Balenciaga

