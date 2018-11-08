8 novembre 2018- 11:13 Legendary Tennis Player Stefanie Graf Returns to Zhuhai

- ZHUHAI, China, Nov. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The final results of the 2018 Hengqin Life WTA Elite Trophy Zhuhai were announced on the evening of November 4th. Ashleigh Barty from Australia defeated China's Wang Qiang 2-0 and won the champion in women's singles. On the day before the final, the tournament's global ambassador and legendary tennis player Stefanie Graf visited Zhuhai for the third consecutive year, adding luster to the event.

On the morning of November 3rd, Graf, together with China's top-ranked women tennis player Wang Qiang and Belgian player Elise Mertens, showcased their mastery of the sport in an unusual and inspired performance on the tarmac of the China Aviation Industry General Aircraft Zhuhai General Aviation R&D and Manufacturing Base (the "Base"). During the event, Graf, with Wang Qiang as her doubles partner, won the mini tennis match 7-3. Following the game, Stefanie engaged in a discussion with the R&D and manufacturing team of the "Kun Long" AG600 amphibious aircraft. Although they come from different fields, this interdisciplinary exchange involving tennis proved interesting. Executives from Huafa Group, organizer of the event, and the Base chatted with the R&D and manufacturing team. Graf and the team also exchanged cute gifts and expressed mutual admiration for each other.

The tennis show was held with the "Kun Long" AG600, China's latest large-scale special-purpose civil aircraft, in the background. During the event, Graf swung her tennis racket gracefully and confidently, which, together with the majestic "Kun Long" AG600, formed an expressive tableau. At this moment, the audience was treated to a visual representation of how the elegance that is associated with the sport of tennis and the amazing achievements of aviation technologies complemented each other.

This is the third time that Graf has come to China as the global ambassador for Hengqin Life WTA Elite Trophy Zhuhai. In 2016, Graf appeared on the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge, a landmark in Zhuhai that has been praised as a "wonder of the world". Decked out in white, she was the embodiment of elegance, reminding her fans how tennis is a sport characterized by the grace and beauty of movement as the players move about the tennis court. Last year, Graf, together with Pavlyuchenkova, the representative of the tournament players, visited Zhuhai Tower, the tallest building in the Zhuhai-Macao region, delivering to fans around the world a unique tennis event at an altitude of 300 meters. The show also expressed the dedication that Huafa Group and the Hengqin Life WTA Elite Trophy Zhuhai have for the development of Chinese tennis. Over the past three years, Graf's grace on the court and skill at the game of tennis, when set against Zhuhai's blue sea and azure sky, have formed an expressive and classic tableau. Graf has made the city of Zhuhai and its romantic appeal known to the world.

