Legends Announces Ben Martin As Vice President, Partnerships

- "With our continued expansion internationally, we identified partnerships as a critical area of focus for us," said Andrew Hampel, President of Legends International. "Ben's experience in the partnership space made him a really attractive candidate for our team, and we couldn't be happier to have him on board."

Having demonstrated a strong track record in strategic, board-level sales, partnerships and sports marketing; and in creating and developing high-performing teams and cultures, Ben comes to Legends from Amazon Tickets, where he was responsible for the creation of a new multi-million-pound retail business, a first in the U.K. Previously, Ben worked in Partnerships at Manchester United and then for City Football Group, leveraging all verticals to drive marketing strategy and revenues across the globe.

"Andrew has assembled a very high quality leadership group which I am proud to be joining," said Martin. "As a group, we will be able to help our clients to deliver a better game day experience and transform each stadium's business model. Looking at Legends' growth, and the opportunities in the market, I am convinced that it is a great time to be joining the Legends International team."

Ben was educated at the University of Wales in Swansea and previously played rugby semi-professionally.

