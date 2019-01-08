Leica Biosystems Receives US Patent for RTF Extreme Speed Scanning Technology

Spazio, Musk: l'astronave per Marte assomiglia a quella di Tintin
Scienza e tecnologia

Spazio, Musk: l'astronave per Marte assomiglia a quella di Tintin

SsangYong dona al Comune di Milano una Tivoli dal design unico
Cronache

SsangYong dona al Comune di Milano una Tivoli dal design unico

Razzismo negli stadi, tifosi napoletani a Salvini: ok sospensione
Sport

Razzismo negli stadi, tifosi napoletani a Salvini: ok sospensione

Migranti, Salvini, "Rispetto colleghi governo ma su sbarchi non cambio idea"
Politica

Migranti, Salvini, "Rispetto colleghi governo ma su sbarchi non cambio idea"

Manovra, Boccia: "Si devono fare conti con rallentamento economia"
Politica

Manovra, Boccia: "Si devono fare conti con rallentamento economia"

Pitti, i colori e le grafiche di Manuel Ritz sbarcano in Cina
Culture

Pitti, i colori e le grafiche di Manuel Ritz sbarcano in Cina

Pitti, l'inverno di Baracuta guarda al futuro
Culture

Pitti, l'inverno di Baracuta guarda al futuro

Chiude "O'Naturel", il primo ristorante nudista di Parigi
Politica

Chiude "O'Naturel", il primo ristorante nudista di Parigi

Dai sarcofagi alla scultura contemporanea: benvenuti a Mougins
Culture

Dai sarcofagi alla scultura contemporanea: benvenuti a Mougins

Cavallette invadono la Mecca, autoritÃ  saudite: "non mangiatele"
Politica

Cavallette invadono la Mecca, autoritÃ  saudite: "non mangiatele"

"Mai a letto con 50enni, troppo vecchie", bufera su Yann Moix
Politica

"Mai a letto con 50enni, troppo vecchie", bufera su Yann Moix

Carige, Padoan: "Bene che il Governo usi i nostri strumenti per salvare Banche"
Politica

Carige, Padoan: "Bene che il Governo usi i nostri strumenti per salvare Banche"

Zingaretti firma a Latina il protocollo contro il caporalato: "Dobbiamo sconfiggere questo fenomeno"
Politica

Zingaretti firma a Latina il protocollo contro il caporalato: "Dobbiamo sconfiggere...

La cittÃ  millenaria di Hasankeyf, una diga la farÃ  scomparire
Politica

La cittÃ  millenaria di Hasankeyf, una diga la farÃ  scomparire

Al Ces di Las Vegas Hyundai presenta l'auto che cammina
Scienza e tecnologia

Al Ces di Las Vegas Hyundai presenta l'auto che cammina

Anche Atene sotto la neve, il Partenone come una fiaba
Politica

Anche Atene sotto la neve, il Partenone come una fiaba

Carige, Toti: "Bene Governo, ma perchÃ© di notte?"
Politica

Carige, Toti: "Bene Governo, ma perchÃ© di notte?"

L'attore Kevin Spacey incriminato per abusi sessuali
Spettacoli

L'attore Kevin Spacey incriminato per abusi sessuali

Coldiretti in piazza, sos olio per i 'gilet gialli' italiani
Economia

Coldiretti in piazza, sos olio per i 'gilet gialli' italiani

Kim torna in Cina in vista del possibile nuovo vertice con Trump
Politica

Kim torna in Cina in vista del possibile nuovo vertice con Trump


Leica Biosystems Receives US Patent for RTF Extreme Speed Scanning Technology

- "RTF technology dramatically improves slides scanning speed while delivering excellent optical focus. Extremely short scan times can now be achieved at 40x magnification," said Jerome Clavel, General Manager of Leica Biosystems Pathology Imaging. "We have been working internally with RTF technology for quite some time. We will be integrating and commercializing RTF into our next-generation digital pathology platform shortly."

Leica Biosystems has been testing RTF with UCLA (University of California, Los Angeles), and other leading institutions worldwide to fine-tune its application in a high-volume laboratory setting.

"We are excited about the potential of RTF to significantly scale up digital pathology operations by moving high volume and high throughput scanning into the histology lab," said Dr. W. Dean Wallace, Professor, Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA. "By implementing RTF technology into our workflow, we will soon be able to take the next crucial step in the development of digital pathology."

Leica Biosystems has a large global R&D footprint with 12 development centers. Its dedicated teams of engineers develop innovative technologies with the goal of enabling pathologists to efficiently make highly confident same-day diagnoses. Aperio Technologies, now part of Leica Biosystems, introduced high-speed line scanning into Digital Pathology years ago, and holds a comprehensive patent portfolio for this technology in key geographies.

The statements in this press release are forward looking and any references to projected timelines, anticipated functionality or potential claims are only speculative at this state.

Aperio digital pathology products using RTF have not been cleared for clinical diagnostic use in the U.S.A.

About Leica BiosystemsLeica Biosystems (LeicaBiosystems.com) is a cancer diagnostics company and a global leader in workflow solutions, offering the most comprehensive portfolio from biopsy to diagnosis. With unique expertise, we are dedicated to driving innovations that connect people across radiology, pathology, surgery and oncology. Our mission of "Advancing Cancer Diagnostics, Improving Lives" is at the heart of our corporate culture.  Our easy-to-use and consistently reliable offerings help improve workflow efficiency and diagnostic confidence. The company is headquartered in Germany and operates in over 100 countries.

Media Contact: Melissa Crothers, Global Marketing Communications Manager Phone: 760-539-1193Email: LBS-GlobalMarketing@leicabiosystems.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/751905/Leica_Biosystems_Logo.jpg


in evidenza
Belen Rodriguez, flirt in corso? Voci sul Pocho Lavezzi. Gossip

Sport

Belen Rodriguez, flirt in corso?
Voci sul Pocho Lavezzi. Gossip

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo

Abiti sartoriali da Uomo, Canali

Dal 1934 Canali realizza raffinati abiti da uomo di alta moda sartoriale. Scopri la nuova collezione Canali.


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2018 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.